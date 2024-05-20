Travis Kelce Reveals How His Loved Ones Balance Him Out

Watch : Travis Kelce Dishes About What He Values Most in His Loved Ones (Exclusive)

Travis Kelce isn't afraid to be called out.

Despite his three Super Bowl rings, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed how his inner circle helps keep him grounded—and he's totally here for it.

"The balance is really just friends and family," Travis said in E! News' exclusive video from ZenWTR's "Find Yours" campaign shoot. "Keeping people around that can tell you you're tripping or you're doing stuff that you shouldn't be doing. And on top of that, give you a pat on the back when you're doing things the right way. You gotta have it both ways."

In fact, the 34-year-old said keeping his loved ones close is "always my yin to my yang."

As he put it, he tries to "keep those conversations real, those opportunities to be with them, take advantage of those, make sure I find time for that aspect of my life."

And Travis—who has been dating Taylor Swift since last year—knows how lucky he is get advice from Chiefs coach Andy Reid as well as his family, which includes parents Ed and Donna Kelce as well as brother Jason Kelce.