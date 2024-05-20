NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals
Travis Kelce Reveals How His Loved Ones Balance Him Out

Travis Kelce shared in E! News' exclusive ZenWTR video why he appreciates his friends and family calling him out when he's "tripping" but also giving him "reassurance" that he's on the right path.

Watch: Travis Kelce Dishes About What He Values Most in His Loved Ones (Exclusive)

Travis Kelce isn't afraid to be called out. 

Despite his three Super Bowl rings, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed how his inner circle helps keep him grounded—and he's totally here for it.

"The balance is really just friends and family," Travis said in E! News' exclusive video from ZenWTR's "Find Yours" campaign shoot. "Keeping people around that can tell you you're tripping or you're doing stuff that you shouldn't be doing. And on top of that, give you a pat on the back when you're doing things the right way. You gotta have it both ways."

In fact, the 34-year-old said keeping his loved ones close is "always my yin to my yang."

As he put it, he tries to "keep those conversations real, those opportunities to be with them, take advantage of those, make sure I find time for that aspect of my life."

And Travis—who has been dating Taylor Swift since last year—knows how lucky he is get advice from Chiefs coach Andy Reid as well as his family, which includes parents Ed and Donna Kelce as well as brother Jason Kelce.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Romance Rewind

"Having great mentors, having great coaches, having great family members and friends, I feel like that's the biggest thing in terms of growth," Travis continued. "Just having people around you that can check you but also give you confirmation and reassurance that you're doing the things the right way."

They've also taught him the importance of humility and humor, even while playing the game.

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

"The biggest thing is you got to be able to have fun with it, man," the NFL star shared. "Know that all shots taken aren't personal. Everybody's got a job out here." (And that goes for both hits on the field or clicks online, as he quipped that lesson could also mean, "Staying out of the comments if you're not ready for them.")

His commitment to fueling his best self is why he partnered with ZenWTR for their "Find Yours" campaign, which celebrates the pursuit of excellence and self-actualization. 

"Looking at the legacy," Travis added, "I just want to be known as somebody that was selfless and really wanted to make a difference in the communities that he was playing."

Gabriella Ricciardi/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Read on for everything to know about Travis Kelce.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

He's a Family Man

Nothing beats the playful but protective bond between Travis Kelce and his big brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. Mom Donna Kelce and dad Ed Kelce are long divorced but the whole family is close and the parents systematically "divide and conquer," Ed told the Los Angeles Times, so at least one of them is at each of their sons' games.

Amazon Studios

Uncle Travis

Travis is also the "perfect uncle," according to Jason who shares daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett with his wife Kylie Kelce.

"My daughters, they're so drawn to him immediately—partly because he's gorgeous," Jason quipped to E! News at the premiere of the Prime Video documentary Kelce, "but then also he's just a fun human being. He's exciting. He has energy for days."

Though Travis' eldest niece might still need some convincing. In an adorable video Jason shared, Wyatt heatedly informs her uncle he is not allowed to have pink hair because, she tells him emphatically, "You're naughty and you're sneaky!" Sigh, but at least Travis may be able to win over Bennett, the moment he first held her captured for posterity in Kelce.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Travis Learned From His Timeouts

Travis has cited two "humbling" experiences from his past that made him realize there were more important things than just having a good time.

Growing up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Travis was booted from his high school football team after failing French, so he missed playing with Jason during his brother's senior year. And "even more embarrassing, when it means more," Travis recalled on the Jan. 10 episode of The Pivot podcast, the same thing happened at the University of Cincinnati when he was suspended for the entire 2010 season after testing positive for marijuana.

He felt like he'd embarrassed not just his family, but the whole community who'd supported him, he explained. So when it was time to work his way back onto the team (and switch from quarterback to tight end), "I had guidelines I had to go through," he recalled, "and it created routine and structure in my life that I hadn't taken serious up until that point. Once I found that routine, I began to use that in every aspect of my life."

Instagram (@donnakelce)

Jason Kelce Has His Brother's Back

Travis made a triumphant return for the Bearcats and was named Tight End of the Year at the College Football Performance Awards after the 2012 season. But, despite thinking he'd be a high pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, he didn't get the call until the third round.

Ultimately it was Jason who put in a good word with incoming Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who'd worked with the elder Kelce brother on the Eagles and was willing to take a chance on the reputationally challenged Travis.

Knowing his sibling—who also let him move in when he lost his scholarship—vouched for him both in college and the NFL, Travis reflected to Vanity Fair this year, "I'm forever in debt to this guy for putting his name, our name, putting his honor on the line to get me another chance. When I say I owe it all to him, I really do."

Though they can all laugh about it now, Travis joking in his SNL monologue, "Just goes to show you, if you're bad at school and smoke weed, you can win the Super Bowl twice."

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

He's Got Big Post-Football Plans

Hosting SNL was a dream come true for Travis—who said at the very least he plans to play through his current contract, which ends in 2025—but he's only getting started when it comes to the wider world of non-sports entertainment. In addition to hosting the New Heights podcast with Jason and keeping his comedic chops sharp in commercials for State Farm and Campbell's Soup, he signed with Creative Artists Agency and has let it be known he's up for... well, we shall see.

"I don't know if what I want to do has really been done yet," he told Vanity Fair.

Sports broadcasting could certainly be in his future, Travis noting, "I could sit there, talk football, and make it relatable. I could get into the scheme of things. I could make it make sense to the people who are just now getting into it. And I could bring the juice."

Instagram

The Kelces Aren't Matchmakers

Suffice it to say, Travis has a lot of people invested in his long-term happiness, but they've stayed out of his private life. Unless they're joking about it.

"Kylie infamously fell in love with me on Tinder, so maybe she can give you some tips," Jason teased Travis on the Sept. 6 episode of New Heights. Asked if she preferred mustache or no 'stache for his profile pic, Kylie advised her brother-in-law to keep his current facial hair, because "if they'd swipe right at your worst, then they'll love you at your best."

To which Travis replied, "That doesn't even hurt my feelings, this is smart. It's genius."

E!

Who Caught Kelce?

Travis' Catching Kelce journey started with 50 potential love interests, one woman from each state. He dated his ultimate pick, Maya Benberry of Kentucky, for a few months.

"She's an absolutely wonderful girl," Travis told E! News of his then-secret girlfriend ahead of the series' premiere in October 2016. It was tough having to keep the outcome a secret, he said, but "I wouldn't have picked her if I didn't feel a certain way about her."

And yet he admitted he wasn't in a rush for the end zone. "I have always been the just let it roll [type]," he explained, "and take advantage of the opportunities when they come about. I've always been a very success-driven person, too, so I'm very focused on trying to get my career somewhere. That and I'm still getting to know her and, to be honest, marriage is a huge step that it takes a while to get to know you're ready for."

Maya said when all was revealed, "I just feel like the luckiest girl in the world. For that to be my man, and he's really my man now, it's just amazing that my dream guy is now mine!"

But the life coach and brand consultant isn't exactly rooting for Travis these days, telling DailyMail.com after Taylor Swift's cameo at his game, "Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn't be a girls' girl if I didn't advise her to be smart! I'm sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her—and who is just using her."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A Longer Run

Travis said recently on New Heights that "DMs can work every now and then" when it comes to meeting people, and he spoke from experience.

He made his presence known on influencer Kayla Nicole's Instagram in 2017, liking her photos and clicking through her Instagram Story. "I didn't just go through every single pic and just start liking it immediately," he assured E! News in February 2022. But she noticed him noticing her, Travis continued, "and then finally on New Year's, she gave in. And, you know, New Year, new me. She just shot her shot, jumped in my DMs and the rest is history."

Kayla was Travis' date to teammate Patrick Mahomes' March 12, 2022, wedding in Hawaii, but their relationship ended later that year.

"I'm in the free market right now," Travis said—regarding his personal life, because with pro athletes, one should specify—on The Pivot in January. "I'm out there just enjoying life, focused on my profession."

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

A Swift Recovery

Which brings us to Sept. 24, 2023, the latest step in the previously one-sided dance Travis had been doing for months.

With the Travilor (you're welcome) narrative already spiraling wildly out of hand, he said on The Pat McAfee Show Sept. 20 that he had invited Taylor to come watch him play—seeing as he'd already watched her play.

"So, we'll see what happens in the near future," Travis said, adding that the ball was "in her court," metaphors flying every which way. 

Four days later, Taylor—a professed Eagles fan—wore a Chiefs windbreaker and matching New Balance kicks and looked perfectly comfortable hanging out with Donna, so much so she uttered the "Let's f--king go!" deciphered 'round the world. Her condiment of choice is being bottled and sold, and Monday-morning quarterbacks have already mapped out Taylor and Travis' dueling schedules for the next six months.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

So Is It Gonna Be Forever?

The pair were seen getting into Travis' 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle convertible at the stadium after the game and literally driving into the sunset. Romeo didn't take her somewhere they could be alone, but he saved a seat for her at the after-party.

Yet while you should definitely bet on the entire NFL's pun returns to reach record highs this season, don't expect to get much dirt from Team Kelce.

In a Sept. 20 radio interview, Jason said he thought the rumors Travis and Taylor were dating were "100 percent true," but he was 99 percent joking ("The guy is absolutely ridiculous," Travis said on The Pat McAfee Show, "please everybody stop asking my brother!"). And Mahomes said after the Sept. 24 game that he wasn't even sure if Travis was serious when he casually mentioned that Taylor was going to be there. 

"He told me at, like, the last minute," the Chiefs quarterback told reporters. "There are some things with Trav where he kind of just says it and you don't know if it's true or not."

A few days after it turned out to be true, Mahomes called Taylor "really cool, good people," speaking to reporters at the team facility. "But like Trav said, man, I'm going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving."

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Chief Concerns

"Nobody does anything crazy to get my attention as far as guys," Taylor lamented in a 2012 Extra interview (thank you, TikTokers, for the resurrection). "Like, I can't remember so I guess there hasn't been anything. Which is good, so it's easier, the bar is set really low for anyone I date in the future to come in and be, like, a great guy. I'll be like, 'Oh, you exist? This is so crazy!'"

Coincidentally, that's what many Swifties had to say about Travis, the rumored coupling triggering a debate between those convinced that Taylor put the eight-time Pro Bowl pick on the map and those who pay attention to football. 

But now we know what becomes of curious minds.

During the "No Dumb Questions" segment of the Sept. 27 episode of New Heights, which currently has 2 million views on YouTube, Jason and Travis received a few more rudimentary inquiries than usual, such as "What's a field goal?" from @ISaidSpeakNow and, per @TheMadWomanIsMe, "Do you throw the ball or run with it?"

"I did this to myself, Jason," Kelce acknowledged, referring to allll of it, from the paparazzi outside his house to the slo-mo replays of the action inside the visitors' suite. "I know this."

