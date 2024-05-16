NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Lip Balms with SPF that Will Make Your Lips Soft, Kissable & Ready for the Sun

From the sporty to the tinted, these are the sunscreen lip balms that will keep your lips protected and oh so soft.

By Megan Gray May 16, 2024 9:58 PMTags
ShoppingShop BeautyE! Insider ShopE! InsiderLikes
shop_lip balms with spf_heroPhoto Courtesy of Amazon, MDSolarSciences

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Our Picks:

As a pale girlie, sunscreen is non-negotiable for me. I always need to leave the house slathered in SPF and bedecked in a hat. But, sometimes I forget that the thin skin on my lips are also susceptible to dryness and sun damage. Which is why I've started to incorporate lip balms that not only keep my lips soft, but offer some kind of barrier to UV rays. To break it down for you, I've put together a list of the best lip balms with SPF that will provide nourishment for your lips and sun protection. Some provide high water resistance, others can be spread over your lips and cheeks for a glow, some are tinted, but all will keep your lips safe when you're outside. So, keep on reading to know what SPF and ingredients to look for when you shop.

What to Look for in Lip Balms with SPF

To give your lips adequate protection and hydration, here are some specs to keep in mind:

 

  • Hydration: Lips get dry fast, so choosing a balm with hydrating ingredients is important. Look for humectant ingredients that will add moisture to lips, like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, aloe vera, and honey. Plus, it's good to consider emollient ingredients that soften lips, like shea butter, cocoa butter, and coconut oil. And some ingredients have qualities of both humectants and emollients, like squalane and vitamin E.

 

Keep on scrolling for the best lip balms with SPF that will deliver soft lips that are also protected when you're outside. Kiss chapped, burned lips goodbye.

Best Overall Lip Balm with SPF

Sun Bum SPF 30 Sunscreen Lip Balm, 3-pack

Sun Bum is my go-to sunscreen, so it was a no-brainer for me to stock up my bag with their lip balm with SPF 30. It has a water resistance of 80 minutes, comes in so many yummy flavors, and keeps my lips so soft and smooth.

$9.99
$9.29
Amazon
  • SPF Level: SPF 30
  • Shades/Flavors: 7
  • Key Ingredients: Aloe vera, vitamin E

Most Popular Lip Balm with SPF on Amazon

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm

Backed by over 18,000 5-star Amazon reviews, shoppers love this lip balm with an SPF 25 for its hydrating formula and delicious-smelling flavors. One user raved, "The moisture really lasts. This is the only lip balm I will ever use from here on out."

$10
Amazon
  • SPF Level: SPF 25
  • Shades/Flavors: 5
  • Key Ingredients: Vitamin E, green tea, shea butter, avocado oil

Best Budget-Friendly Lip Balm with SPF

Aquaphor Lip Repair Lip Balm with Sunscreen

Aquaphor isn't just a budget-friendly pick, it's also a handy drugstore pick. It comes with over 11,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, and since it's free of dyes, parabens, and fragrance, it's also great for sensitive skin.

$4.76
Amazon
  • SPF Level: SPF 30
  • Shades/Flavors: 1
  • Key Ingredients: Vitamin E, shea butter

Best Tinted Lip Balm with SPF

MDSolarSciences Tinted Lip Balm

Get a boost of color, and keep your lips hydrated and protected along the way, with this tinted lip balm. It glides on smooth and comes in colors like blush, crystal, ruby, spice, and more.

$25
$22.50
Amazon
  • SPF Level: SPF 30
  • Shades/Flavors: 7
  • Key Ingredients: Shea butter, avocado oil

Most Lightweight SPF Lip Balm

Supergoop! PLAY Lip Balm with Acai

Packed with sunflower seed oil, acai extracts, shea butter, honey, and more, this water- & sweat-resistant formula will keep lips hydrated and protected through all seasons. Plus, it's lightweight for smooth, everyday protection. 

$12
Amazon
  • SPF Level: SPF 30
  • Shades/Flavors: 1
  • Key Ingredients: Acai, honey, shea butter, sunflower seed oil
read
The Best Tinted Sunscreens for All Skin Types, Get a Boost of Color & Protect Your Skin All at Once

Best Lip Balm with SPF for Lip & Cheek Coverage

Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color Balm

Give your lips and cheeks a pop of color with this lip and cheek color with an SPF 50. It's water-resistant up to 40 minutes, includes shades like berry, blush, bronze, and more for a glow, plus it's light enough to build more makeup on top of it.

$39
$37.05
Amazon
  • SPF Level: SPF 50
  • Shades/Flavors: 5
  • Key Ingredients: Jojoba esters, squalane

Best Lip Balm with SPF for All-Day Wear

EltaMD UV SPF Lip Balm Sunscreen

Water-resistant up to 80 minutes, this lightweight lip balm is one you'll want to glide over your lips every day. Plus, the brand is backed by several celebrities who love the way it feels on their skin.

$17
$16.15
Amazon
  • SPF Level: SPF 36
  • Shades/Flavors: 1
  • Key Ingredients: Glycerin, beeswax, hydromanil 

Most Sporty Lip Balm with SPF

Coppertone SPORT Sunscreen Lip Balm

Whether you're swimming or sweating, this lip balm will keep your lips protected. It's water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, plus the high SPF offers a strong barrier when you're out in the elements.

$5.44
Amazon
  • SPF Level: SPF 50
  • Shades/Flavors: 1
  • Key Ingredients: Aloe, squalene

Most Water-Resistant Lip Balm with SPF

Y-Not-Natural Australian Emu Oil Moisturizing Lip Balm

Most lip balms are water-resistant up to 80 minutes, but this emu oil lip balm is water-resistant up to 4 hours. It's highly moisturizing, contains a high SPF, and will keep your lips so so soft.

$19.99
$14.99
Amazon
  • SPF Level: SPF 50
  • Shades/Flavors: 1
  • Key Ingredients: Vitamin K, vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, shea butter

Best SPF Lip Balm with an Applicator Wand

Brush On Block Sun Shine Protective Lip Oil

If you're looking for a lip oil with SPF and a convenient applicator wand, then your search is over. This oil is soothing, glossy, and nourishing for your lips, plus it includes a few colorways for a subtle glow.

$25
Amazon
  • SPF Level: SPF 30
  • Shades/Flavors: 3
  • Key Ingredients: Argan, castor and sunflower seed oils, vitamin E

If you're planning on going in the water, take a look at the best reef-safe and reef-friendly sunscreens for your next trip.