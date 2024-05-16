Lip Balms with SPF that Will Make Your Lips Soft, Kissable & Ready for the Sun

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Our Picks:
- Best Overall: Sun Bum SPF 30 Sunscreen Lip Balm,
$9.99$9.29
- Most Popular on Amazon: Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm, $10
- Best Budget-Friendly: Aquaphor Lip Repair Lip Balm, $4.76
- Best Tinted: MDSolarSciences Tinted Lip Balm,
$25$22.50
- Most Lightweight: Supergoop! PLAY Lip Balm with Acai, $12
- Most Water-Resistant: YNN Y-Not-Natural Australian Emu Oil Moisturizing Lip Balm,
$19.90$14.99
As a pale girlie, sunscreen is non-negotiable for me. I always need to leave the house slathered in SPF and bedecked in a hat. But, sometimes I forget that the thin skin on my lips are also susceptible to dryness and sun damage. Which is why I've started to incorporate lip balms that not only keep my lips soft, but offer some kind of barrier to UV rays. To break it down for you, I've put together a list of the best lip balms with SPF that will provide nourishment for your lips and sun protection. Some provide high water resistance, others can be spread over your lips and cheeks for a glow, some are tinted, but all will keep your lips safe when you're outside. So, keep on reading to know what SPF and ingredients to look for when you shop.
What to Look for in Lip Balms with SPF
To give your lips adequate protection and hydration, here are some specs to keep in mind:
- SPF Protection: Your lips are just as susceptible to sun damage as the rest of your body, which can lead to burning, skin cancer, and premature aging. It's recommended to apply lip balm with an SPF 30 or higher about every 2 hours you're outdoors.
- Hydration: Lips get dry fast, so choosing a balm with hydrating ingredients is important. Look for humectant ingredients that will add moisture to lips, like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, aloe vera, and honey. Plus, it's good to consider emollient ingredients that soften lips, like shea butter, cocoa butter, and coconut oil. And some ingredients have qualities of both humectants and emollients, like squalane and vitamin E.
Keep on scrolling for the best lip balms with SPF that will deliver soft lips that are also protected when you're outside. Kiss chapped, burned lips goodbye.
Best Overall Lip Balm with SPF
Sun Bum SPF 30 Sunscreen Lip Balm, 3-pack
Sun Bum is my go-to sunscreen, so it was a no-brainer for me to stock up my bag with their lip balm with SPF 30. It has a water resistance of 80 minutes, comes in so many yummy flavors, and keeps my lips so soft and smooth.
- SPF Level: SPF 30
- Shades/Flavors: 7
- Key Ingredients: Aloe vera, vitamin E
Most Popular Lip Balm with SPF on Amazon
Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm
Backed by over 18,000 5-star Amazon reviews, shoppers love this lip balm with an SPF 25 for its hydrating formula and delicious-smelling flavors. One user raved, "The moisture really lasts. This is the only lip balm I will ever use from here on out."
- SPF Level: SPF 25
- Shades/Flavors: 5
- Key Ingredients: Vitamin E, green tea, shea butter, avocado oil
Best Budget-Friendly Lip Balm with SPF
Aquaphor Lip Repair Lip Balm with Sunscreen
Aquaphor isn't just a budget-friendly pick, it's also a handy drugstore pick. It comes with over 11,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, and since it's free of dyes, parabens, and fragrance, it's also great for sensitive skin.
- SPF Level: SPF 30
- Shades/Flavors: 1
- Key Ingredients: Vitamin E, shea butter
Best Tinted Lip Balm with SPF
MDSolarSciences Tinted Lip Balm
Get a boost of color, and keep your lips hydrated and protected along the way, with this tinted lip balm. It glides on smooth and comes in colors like blush, crystal, ruby, spice, and more.
- SPF Level: SPF 30
- Shades/Flavors: 7
- Key Ingredients: Shea butter, avocado oil
Most Lightweight SPF Lip Balm
Supergoop! PLAY Lip Balm with Acai
Packed with sunflower seed oil, acai extracts, shea butter, honey, and more, this water- & sweat-resistant formula will keep lips hydrated and protected through all seasons. Plus, it's lightweight for smooth, everyday protection.
- SPF Level: SPF 30
- Shades/Flavors: 1
- Key Ingredients: Acai, honey, shea butter, sunflower seed oil
Best Lip Balm with SPF for Lip & Cheek Coverage
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color Balm
Give your lips and cheeks a pop of color with this lip and cheek color with an SPF 50. It's water-resistant up to 40 minutes, includes shades like berry, blush, bronze, and more for a glow, plus it's light enough to build more makeup on top of it.
- SPF Level: SPF 50
- Shades/Flavors: 5
- Key Ingredients: Jojoba esters, squalane
Best Lip Balm with SPF for All-Day Wear
EltaMD UV SPF Lip Balm Sunscreen
Water-resistant up to 80 minutes, this lightweight lip balm is one you'll want to glide over your lips every day. Plus, the brand is backed by several celebrities who love the way it feels on their skin.
- SPF Level: SPF 36
- Shades/Flavors: 1
- Key Ingredients: Glycerin, beeswax, hydromanil
Most Sporty Lip Balm with SPF
Coppertone SPORT Sunscreen Lip Balm
Whether you're swimming or sweating, this lip balm will keep your lips protected. It's water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, plus the high SPF offers a strong barrier when you're out in the elements.
- SPF Level: SPF 50
- Shades/Flavors: 1
- Key Ingredients: Aloe, squalene
Most Water-Resistant Lip Balm with SPF
Y-Not-Natural Australian Emu Oil Moisturizing Lip Balm
Most lip balms are water-resistant up to 80 minutes, but this emu oil lip balm is water-resistant up to 4 hours. It's highly moisturizing, contains a high SPF, and will keep your lips so so soft.
- SPF Level: SPF 50
- Shades/Flavors: 1
- Key Ingredients: Vitamin K, vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, shea butter
Best SPF Lip Balm with an Applicator Wand
Brush On Block Sun Shine Protective Lip Oil
If you're looking for a lip oil with SPF and a convenient applicator wand, then your search is over. This oil is soothing, glossy, and nourishing for your lips, plus it includes a few colorways for a subtle glow.
- SPF Level: SPF 30
- Shades/Flavors: 3
- Key Ingredients: Argan, castor and sunflower seed oils, vitamin E