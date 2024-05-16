Lip Balms with SPF that Will Make Your Lips Soft, Kissable & Ready for the Sun

As a pale girlie, sunscreen is non-negotiable for me. I always need to leave the house slathered in SPF and bedecked in a hat. But, sometimes I forget that the thin skin on my lips are also susceptible to dryness and sun damage. Which is why I've started to incorporate lip balms that not only keep my lips soft, but offer some kind of barrier to UV rays. To break it down for you, I've put together a list of the best lip balms with SPF that will provide nourishment for your lips and sun protection. Some provide high water resistance, others can be spread over your lips and cheeks for a glow, some are tinted, but all will keep your lips safe when you're outside. So, keep on reading to know what SPF and ingredients to look for when you shop.