The Alchemy Is Palpable Between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on Vacation in Lake Como

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been circled on the map.
In fact, the duo were spotted on a romantic escapade in Lake Como, Italy, ahead of "The Alchemy" singer's next Eras Tour stop in Stockholm, Sweden, May 17.
During the evening stroll May 13, Taylor appeared to be channeling her inner Tortured Poet in a long black peacoat with Mary Jane flats and her hair in a low bun. Meanwhile, Travis donned a long sleeve white T-shirt—complete with doodles of an angel and a devil on the front breast and back shoulder, respectively—with black pants and sneakers.
Travis and Taylor's romantic getaway comes off the heels of the Grammy winner's four night stop in Paris which saw the Kansas City Chiefs player step out for his sixth concert May 12. And Taylor made sure to show Travis and his team a whole lot of love as she stepped out in several gold and red outfits throughout the show, and gave her now-signature shoutout to her man during her show's finale, replacing the lyrics "Karma is the guy on the screen" to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs."
Naturally, the evening had Travis—who was also joined by Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper for the occasion—feeling so high school.
"It was fun," he explained to his brother Jason Kelce on the May 15 episode of New Heights. "It was an all around lovely night. I don't know if they're just getting better or if I'm just forgetting how they are. It was electric."
And some of the sparks may have been flying during Taylor's new Tortured Poets Department set, which includes some subtle references to her man. During the abridged rendition of her song "So High School," Taylor and her dancers incorporated some of Travis' touchdown celebration moves into the choreography, as well as the Chiefs' tradition of "swag surfing."
A love like Taylor and Travis' only happens once every few lifetimes. Keep reading to see a glimpse into their latest date night.