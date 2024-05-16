NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

The Alchemy Is Palpable Between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on Vacation in Lake Como

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were photographed enjoying a romantic getaway in Lake Como, Italy, on the heels of her Eras Tour shows in Paris.

By Olivia Evans May 16, 2024 8:45 PMTags
Taylor SwiftCelebritiesTravis Kelce
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been circled on the map. 

In fact, the duo were spotted on a romantic escapade in Lake Como, Italy, ahead of  "The Alchemy" singer's next Eras Tour stop in Stockholm, Sweden, May 17. 

During the evening stroll May 13, Taylor appeared to be channeling her inner Tortured Poet in a long black peacoat with Mary Jane flats and her hair in a low bun. Meanwhile, Travis donned a long sleeve white T-shirt—complete with doodles of an angel and a devil on the front breast and back shoulder, respectively—with black pants and sneakers.

Travis and Taylor's romantic getaway comes off the heels of the Grammy winner's four night stop in Paris which saw the Kansas City Chiefs player step out for his sixth concert May 12. And Taylor made sure to show Travis and his team a whole lot of love as she stepped out in several gold and red outfits throughout the show, and gave her now-signature shoutout to her man during her show's finale, replacing the lyrics "Karma is the guy on the screen" to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs." 

Naturally, the evening had Travis—who was also joined by Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper for the occasion—feeling so high school. 

"It was fun," he explained to his brother Jason Kelce on the May 15 episode of New Heights. "It was an all around lovely night. I don't know if they're just getting better or if I'm just forgetting how they are. It was electric."

And some of the sparks may have been flying during Taylor's new Tortured Poets Department set, which includes some subtle references to her man. During the abridged rendition of her song "So High School," Taylor and her dancers incorporated some of Travis' touchdown celebration moves into the choreography, as well as the Chiefs' tradition of "swag surfing."

A love like Taylor and Travis' only happens once every few lifetimes. Keep reading to see a glimpse into their latest date night. 

Making a Comeback to Where I Belong

Travis recently attended his sixth Eras Tour show, supporting Taylor at her May 13 Paris concert with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper before the couple stepped out in Lake Como. 

So High School 

During the concert, Taylor performed her now-infamous lyric change in Karma, which she debuted when he saw her perform in Argentina in November, declaring that "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs" during her final song. 

I'll Be 87, You'll Be 1989

And while Travis was prepped on the bait and switch ahead of that first moment, he admitted that it still surprised him.

"Yeah no had no clue that—well, I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, still shocked me,” he previously shared on New Heights. “I was like, 'Oh, she really just said that.'"

Marry, Kiss, Or Kill Me?

And Travis isn't the only supportive member in this romance. After all, Taylor attended 13 Kansas City Chiefs games last season ahead of their Super Bowl LVIII win. 

Who Are We To Fight The Alchemy?

In fact, Taylor's first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September all but confirmed their romance. 

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," Taylor explained to TIME in December. "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Still Reserved For Me 

In the following months, Taylor and Travis have spotted out and about in New York—including supporting Ice Spice during a Saturday Night Live performance in mid-October—and on date nights in cities she’s touring in.

No One's Ever Had Me—Not Like You

Perhaps their most romantic moment of their romance thus far has been Taylor flying across the world from her Tokyo Eras Tour shows to support Travis in the Super Bowl in February. 

 

You Know How To Ball, I Know Aristotle

But for Taylor, it was all worth it. As she told Travis on the field after his team's overtime win Feb. 11, "It was unbelievable. One of the craziest things I've ever experienced!"

Bittersweet, 16, Suddenly

Soon Taylor put their love on the page, as she referenced her the athlete on her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department

Just Look At You

Fans were quick to note the songs off of the album that could be about him—which include "So High School" and "The Alchemy." 

Where's The Trophy?

Travis, of course, made his love for the album known. In fact, he gushed about it ahead of its release, saying during a February press conference, "I have heard some of it, yes, and it is unbelievable." 

He Just Comes Running Over To Me

Taylor put it best when she told TIME in December of her romance, "We’re just proud of each other.”

