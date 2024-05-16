The Alchemy Is Palpable Between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on Vacation in Lake Como

Watch : Travis Kelce Details “Electric” Time Seeing Taylor Swift in Paris

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been circled on the map.

In fact, the duo were spotted on a romantic escapade in Lake Como, Italy, ahead of "The Alchemy" singer's next Eras Tour stop in Stockholm, Sweden, May 17.

During the evening stroll May 13, Taylor appeared to be channeling her inner Tortured Poet in a long black peacoat with Mary Jane flats and her hair in a low bun. Meanwhile, Travis donned a long sleeve white T-shirt—complete with doodles of an angel and a devil on the front breast and back shoulder, respectively—with black pants and sneakers.

Travis and Taylor's romantic getaway comes off the heels of the Grammy winner's four night stop in Paris which saw the Kansas City Chiefs player step out for his sixth concert May 12. And Taylor made sure to show Travis and his team a whole lot of love as she stepped out in several gold and red outfits throughout the show, and gave her now-signature shoutout to her man during her show's finale, replacing the lyrics "Karma is the guy on the screen" to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs."