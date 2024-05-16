Bill Gates Celebrates Daughter Jennifer Gates Graduating From Medical School

Bill Gates' daughter has saved a new degree to her hard drive.
Jennifer Gates, the Microsoft founder's eldest daughter with ex-wife Melinda French Gates, graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York on May 10, and her dad shared a heart-melting message to commemorate the special moment.
"From pre-K to MD," Bill wrote in a May 15 Instagram post. "I'm so proud to officially call you Dr. Gates."
Alongside the sweet note, the billionaire—who also shares daughter Phoebe Gates, 21, and son Rory Gates, 24, with Melinda—shared two photos of him with Jennifer, 28. In the first snap, Bill—clad in a suit—posed with his doctor daughter in her blue cap and gown on her graduation day. In the other shot, the 68-year-old sat on big comfy chair with a baby Jennifer in his lap, reading her a book.
Of course, Jennifer's reached plenty of other milestones worthy of celebration. Back in 2021, her dad also paid tribute to the 28-year-old's marriage to Olympic equestrian Nayel Nassar.
"Jenn and Nayel, it's impossible to put into words how happy it makes me to see you filled with joy on your wedding day," Bill gushed in an Instagram post at the time. "I'm so proud of you both for everything you've accomplished in your lives so far and everything you will do with your future together."
Two years later, Bill also gave a special shoutout to the couple after they welcomed their first daughter together.
Alongside a photo of him holding his newborn grandchild, the philanthropist wrote in a April 2023 Instagram, "I can't wait to watch you discover the world."
