Nordstrom Rack's Top 100 Deals Include Major Scores Up to 73% Off: Longchamp, Free People & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Welcome to the weekend! Now is the ideal moment to kick back, relax, and dive into the world of retail therapy featuring your favorite brands. Whether you're seizing the opportunity to snag early Memorial Day deals or embarking on the quest for the ultimate Father's Day surprise, the shopping landscape is endless. From fashion-forward finds to wanderlust-worthy travel essentials and beauty indulgences, we've got you covered.

Of course, when it comes to must-have fashion at unbeatable prices, Nordstrom Rack is the place to go. Whether you're in search of timeless classics to anchor your wardrobe or trendy pieces to make a statement, Nordstrom Rack's Top 100 Deals has you covered. From Longchamp to Free People to Steve Madden, we've rounded up the best scores and unearthed hidden gems that will take your style game to new heights, all while keeping your budget intact.