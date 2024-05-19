Inside Tom Cruise's Relationship With Kids Isabella, Connor and Suri

Watch : Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise's Daughter Posts Rare Selfie

Tom Cruise is known for a lot of things, but gabbing about his kids isn't one of them.

Naturally that has something to do with the fact that son Connor Cruise and daughter Isabella Cruise with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, as well as daughter Suri Cruise with ex-wife Katie Holmes, are leading relatively private lives outside of show business—though they can't help being famous-by-association thanks to their movie star parents.

But you can't deny Tom's enigmatic ways, the Mission: Impossible star being so impressively out there—jumping off cliffs, riding motorcycles, sending his friends coconut cake every year—and yet increasingly private.

Though he rhapsodized about fatherhood when all of his children were little, his inclination to share exponentially decreased as the spotlight grew ever brighter (and he notched his third divorce in 2012).

So, any rare sighting of him spending time in public with his now grown children tends to be an event.