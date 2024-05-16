Eva Mendes Breaks Ryan Gosling Relationship Rule to Celebrate Milestone

Ryan Gosling's latest win is Kenough for Eva Mendes to make an exception.
After all, the Hitch actress supported her man by celebrating The Fall Guy's recent achievement with a tribute featuring Ryan and Emily Blunt locking lips.
In a May 16 post, Eva shared a photo of the costars kissing on the film's poster, along with screenshots of raving online reviews from fans and a snap of Ryan from the movie.
"Did you know?!" the 50-year-old captioned her Instagram, "@thefallguymovie is the FIRST non-superhero movie to open the summer box office in 17 years!"
"And maybe it didn't break the box office but it broke sooo many other records," she continued. "I'm extra proud of this one. The proof is in my post-I don't usually post pics of my man kissing a babe but Emily Blunt is just that damn good in it. THEY'RE that damn good in it."
But it's also no surprise Eva—who shares daughters Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7, with Ryan—gushed over the film's milestone as she's always been her man's biggest supporter through the ups and downs. In January, the Ugly Betty alum pushed back on comments that the Barbie star's portrayal of Ken wasn't worthy of an Oscar nomination.
"So proud of my man," she wrote on Instagram. "Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to the Oscars. So beyond proud to be this Ken's Barbie."
And the support also goes both ways. During The Fall Guy's U.K. press tour in April, Ryan wore a T-shirt that read, "Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries," the name of Eva's upcoming children's book. And when the mom of two traveled to Milan Fashion Week in March for the first time since becoming a mom, the Lala Land star stayed back in Los Angeles to look after their kids.
In the March video, tagging her glam team and stylist, Eva added, "La Dolce Evita made possible by…And by my man for holding down the fort at home so I could live the Dolce Evita for a couple days."
