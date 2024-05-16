Eva Mendes Breaks Ryan Gosling Relationship Rule to Celebrate Milestone

Watch : Eva Mendes Reveals Why She Stepped Away From Acting

Ryan Gosling's latest win is Kenough for Eva Mendes to make an exception.

After all, the Hitch actress supported her man by celebrating The Fall Guy's recent achievement with a tribute featuring Ryan and Emily Blunt locking lips.

In a May 16 post, Eva shared a photo of the costars kissing on the film's poster, along with screenshots of raving online reviews from fans and a snap of Ryan from the movie.

"Did you know?!" the 50-year-old captioned her Instagram, "@thefallguymovie is the FIRST non-superhero movie to open the summer box office in 17 years!"

"And maybe it didn't break the box office but it broke sooo many other records," she continued. "I'm extra proud of this one. The proof is in my post-I don't usually post pics of my man kissing a babe but Emily Blunt is just that damn good in it. THEY'RE that damn good in it."