Proof Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz's Bond Is Better Than a Best Friend's

The Simple Life alum said that during their travels with the Good Charlotte rockers, Cameron obliged, so she continued the game throughout the trip. "I really think like at a certain point, we were driving past things and I was like, 'Say this. Say this. Say this.' And she really just let me have it," she admitted. "It was very generous of her."

Cameron, Nicole added, "knows what a big fan I am of her acting and I'm not ashamed about it at all."

The Holiday actress, 51, and Benji, 45, formally met at a dinner party the actress co-hosted with Joel and Nicole in 2014. "The first thing I said when I first met my husband was, 'He's hot,'" the Holiday star told Andy Cohen on his Radio Andy show in 2016. "Then I saw him again. Wait a second, still hot!"

As such, Nicole has taken credit as the reason Cameron and Benji—who are parents to daughter Raddix, 4, and son Cardinal, whose birth was announced in March—ended up together.

Nicole has joked that she's the reason Cameron and Benji ended up together.

"Yes, I'm going to take responsibility for everything!" the 42-year-old joked on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2014, adding, "I approve of anything that's going to make Benji happy."

Look back at more celebrity BFFs over the years...