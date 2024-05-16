Save Early on Spanx Summer Styles With 40% off Coveted Bodysuits, Shorts, Dresses & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I think it's safe to say that Spanx has totally dominated the shapewear scene, but in case you weren't aware, they're not stopping there. Their bodysuits are like a cozy hug that also sculpts, their activewear keeps you supported and flexible through your toughest workouts, and their leggings? Let's just say they're a celeb's best-kept secret.
And guess what? Spanx is throwing an early sale right now to get you prepped and ready for the summer months ahead, just make sure to use code EARLYSUMMER for an extra 40% off all their new summer styles. From comfy shorts you'll never want to take off to core-shaping jumpsuits that'll snatch your waist, Spanx has us covered for every fun-filled event you have planned.
With so many goodies to choose from, we've rounded up a few must-haves to get you started. But act fast, these deals won't stick around forever!
AirEssentials Short
Available in five colorways, these shorts are light as a feather and offer a four-way stretch for all-day comfort. Pair it with the matching AirEssentials top to make it a set.
Booty Boost Skort
With the tenniscore trend making a comeback, you won't resist snagging a pair of these booty boost skorts. Perfect for on or off the court, these offer targeted shaping and an added booty lift for an extra confidence boost whether you're smashing serves or hanging out with friends.
Tailored Tee Bodysuit
Get the ultimate seamless look with this relaxed tee bodysuit, designed to effortlessly tuck into any outfit while secretly sculpting your silhouette with its core-shaping panty. Crafted from an opaque stretch knit fabric and equipped with a convenient snap gusset, it's the perfect blend of style and functionality.
Suit Yourself Racerback Ribbed Bodysuit
Elevate your everyday style with this ultra-comfy tank bodysuit, featuring a flattering racerback design and crafted from ribbed fabric for a smooth silhouette. Whether you're rocking pants, jeans, or skirts, this versatile piece is a must-have addition to your wardrobe, complete with a convenient snap gusset for hassle-free wear.
The Perfect Jumpsuit
This is not your typical jumpsuit. Designed using smoothing premium ponte fabric, it features a four-way stretch and a hidden core shaping technology that'll keep you snatched and looking flawless.
Suit Yourself Boat Neck Ribbed Bodysuit
Boasting a stylish boat neck and made from ribbed fabric, this bodysuit is perfect for taking any outfit from day to night. It comes in three colors and features a snap gusset for when nature comes calling.
The Perfect Front Slit Legging
Crafted from smoothing premium ponte fabric, this machine-washable front slit legging offers a sleek look with its comfortable pull-on design. Perfect for comfy workwear attire that keeps you looking polished all day long.
Carefree Crepe Trouser Short With No-Show Coverage
These crepe trouser shorts in luxuriously light crepe fabric feature a comfortable pull-on design, front pleats, and no-show coverage lining for total opacity. Complete your polished look by pairing them with our matching vest or blazer for a sophisticated ensemble.
Tie-Waist Jean Short
Get ready for summer with these tie-waist jean shorts. They're lightweight and feature roomy patch pockets and a pull-on design to keep you cool and stylish all season long.
The Perfect Asymmetrical Blazer
Upgrade your wardrobe with Spanx's perfect symmetrical blazer, boasting a silhouette-enhancing feminine shape, asymmetrical front, and button closure. Crafted from our smoothing premium ponte fabric, it offers a softly structured, comfortable fit that seamlessly transitions from work to play.
Still shopping? Don't miss these deals on Coach summer bags.