Save Early on Spanx Summer Styles With 40% off Coveted Bodysuits, Shorts, Dresses & More

ICYMI: Spanx also has cute summer must-haves apart from your favorite shapewear, so don’t miss out on scoring these major deals.

By Camila Quimper May 16, 2024 8:30 PMTags
Shop Spanx Early Summer SaleE! News Illustration / Photos Courtesy of Spanx

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I think it's safe to say that Spanx has totally dominated the shapewear scene, but in case you weren't aware, they're not stopping there. Their bodysuits are like a cozy hug that also sculpts, their activewear keeps you supported and flexible through your toughest workouts, and their leggings? Let's just say they're a celeb's best-kept secret.

And guess what? Spanx is throwing an early sale right now to get you prepped and ready for the summer months ahead, just make sure to use code EARLYSUMMER for an extra 40% off all their new summer styles. From comfy shorts you'll never want to take off to core-shaping jumpsuits that'll snatch your waist, Spanx has us covered for every fun-filled event you have planned.

With so many goodies to choose from, we've rounded up a few must-haves to get you started. But act fast, these deals won't stick around forever!

AirEssentials Short

Available in five colorways, these shorts are light as a feather and offer a four-way stretch for all-day comfort. Pair it with the matching AirEssentials top to make it a set.

$78
Spanx

Booty Boost Skort

With the tenniscore trend making a comeback, you won't resist snagging a pair of these booty boost skorts. Perfect for on or off the court, these offer targeted shaping and an added booty lift for an extra confidence boost whether you're smashing serves or hanging out with friends. 

$72
Spanx

Tailored Tee Bodysuit

Get the ultimate seamless look with this relaxed tee bodysuit, designed to effortlessly tuck into any outfit while secretly sculpting your silhouette with its core-shaping panty. Crafted from an opaque stretch knit fabric and equipped with a convenient snap gusset, it's the perfect blend of style and functionality.

$98
Spanx

Suit Yourself Racerback Ribbed Bodysuit

Elevate your everyday style with this ultra-comfy tank bodysuit, featuring a flattering racerback design and crafted from ribbed fabric for a smooth silhouette. Whether you're rocking pants, jeans, or skirts, this versatile piece is a must-have addition to your wardrobe, complete with a convenient snap gusset for hassle-free wear.

$68
Spanx

The Perfect Jumpsuit

This is not your typical jumpsuit. Designed using smoothing premium ponte fabric, it features a four-way stretch and a hidden core shaping technology that'll keep you snatched and looking flawless.

$148
Spanx
Suit Yourself Boat Neck Ribbed Bodysuit

Boasting a stylish boat neck and made from ribbed fabric, this bodysuit is perfect for taking any outfit from day to night. It comes in three colors and features a snap gusset for when nature comes calling.

$88
Spanx

The Perfect Front Slit Legging

Crafted from smoothing premium ponte fabric, this machine-washable front slit legging offers a sleek look with its comfortable pull-on design. Perfect for comfy workwear attire that keeps you looking polished all day long.

$98
Spanx

Carefree Crepe Trouser Short With No-Show Coverage

These crepe trouser shorts in luxuriously light crepe fabric feature a comfortable pull-on design, front pleats, and no-show coverage lining for total opacity. Complete your polished look by pairing them with our matching vest or blazer for a sophisticated ensemble.

$138
Spanx

Tie-Waist Jean Short

Get ready for summer with these tie-waist jean shorts. They're lightweight and feature roomy patch pockets and a pull-on design to keep you cool and stylish all season long.

$110
Spanx

The Perfect Asymmetrical Blazer

Upgrade your wardrobe with Spanx's perfect symmetrical blazer, boasting a silhouette-enhancing feminine shape, asymmetrical front, and button closure. Crafted from our smoothing premium ponte fabric, it offers a softly structured, comfortable fit that seamlessly transitions from work to play.

$228
Spanx

