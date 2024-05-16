Save Early on Spanx Summer Styles With 40% off Coveted Bodysuits, Shorts, Dresses & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I think it's safe to say that Spanx has totally dominated the shapewear scene, but in case you weren't aware, they're not stopping there. Their bodysuits are like a cozy hug that also sculpts, their activewear keeps you supported and flexible through your toughest workouts, and their leggings? Let's just say they're a celeb's best-kept secret.

And guess what? Spanx is throwing an early sale right now to get you prepped and ready for the summer months ahead, just make sure to use code EARLYSUMMER for an extra 40% off all their new summer styles. From comfy shorts you'll never want to take off to core-shaping jumpsuits that'll snatch your waist, Spanx has us covered for every fun-filled event you have planned.

With so many goodies to choose from, we've rounded up a few must-haves to get you started. But act fast, these deals won't stick around forever!