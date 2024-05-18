NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals
How Is Nina Dobrev as a Snowboarder? Shaun White Says...

Shaun White praises the snowboarding skills of Nina Dobrev, who he's been dating since 2020, in an exclusive interview with E! News and talks about his partnership with CVS for its Well Market line.

While some may be intimidated to hit the slopes with Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, Nina Dobrev has proven she can shred with the best of them.

"She's really good on the board," Shaun told E! News in an exclusive interview. "She grew up in Canada. So, it was nice 'cause that's definitely sometimes a relationship make-or-break. Not if they can't ride, but I've had people come up with me and it didn't end well 'cause I'm not the best coach at times."

And if you're wondering how a three-time gold medalist could struggle to teach the sport, White explained it's because he describes "everything in feelings," which doesn't always translate to the student. 

"So luckily," he continued, "she was already good." 

Still, the Whitespace founder understands how some could freeze up in that scenario.

"When people come up with me—especially close friends of mine—I deck them out, all the new gear," he said. "And they're like, 'I look way too cool. I look way better than my actual skills. And now they see me with you, and they expect me to be hitting the jumps.' So I think there's a bit of a nervousness or a hurdle that a lot of my friends and Nina maybe in the beginning felt."

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White's Vacation To The Maldives

But even if mistakes are made, he doesn't let it wipe out a good time. Like when Dobrev accidentally dropped her board, and they retrieved it by having White snowboard down the mountain with her in his arms (if you haven't seen the video yet, you gotta check it out here).

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images 2022 Guggenheim International Gala, made possible by Dior

"We were way up in the mountains deep in the backcountry in Canada, and we were using helicopters to get around," the athlete recalled. "And it's just not safe to really walk around. There's avalanche danger, there's other things going on. They're like, 'Well, we can fire up the helicopter and fly over and try to get it?' And I'm like, 'That just seems so overkill. I'm like, 'Why don't I just carry her down?'"

So, that's exactly what he did. 

"My buddy started filming it," White continued. "He's like, 'This is hilarious. This is very out of The Bodyguard scene.'"

And he applauds The Vampire Diaries star for being a good sport. 

"It came out of necessity, but it turned out to be pretty funny," the 37-year-old added. "But it's nice to have a partner that loves the mountains and is adventurous and all that—even though she did lose her board down the hill, which we still get to laugh at her about it. But yeah, it was just fun that she was out there in the first place and made a funny video."

Ever since making their romance Instagram official in 2020, White and Dobrev have continued to give fans glimpses into their romance. Whether they're coming up with new snowboarding moves—like the "Nina 900"—documenting their travels or celebrating birthdays and holidays, the pair have been there for each other's big and small moments.

And one of the biggest had to be when White retired from professional snowboarding in 2022 after the Beijing Olympics—with Dobrev calling him not only the G.O.A.T. but also the "G.(B).O.A.T. = Greatest Boyfriend Of All Time."

However, their love isn't the only thing that keeps him fueled. White also recently partnered with CVS Pharmacy for the launch of their snack, beverage and groceries line Well Market.

"It's awesome," White said. "It's something that I'm pretty hyped about 'cause, for me, I travel so much and I get so hangry. So having snacks and things on the road is just great. There's only a certain amount of snacks that you can bring on the mountain with you that don't just turn into complete crumbs in your pocket when you're doing your thing. So I usually bring trail mix, or they have these salted caramel trail mix bites—things like that."

Steven Piper

And if you're hungry to learn more about White and Dobrev's romance, keep reading to see photos of them from over the years.

Instagram
January 2020: Happy New Year...

Dobrev and White hit it off after they partied together with friends, including her Vampire Diaries co-stars Kayla Ewell and Candice Accola King, at the opening of the Bellagio Resort & Casino's new supper club The Mayfair in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve.

A year later, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dobrev would share this photo of her and White at the bash, as well as a video of him lifting her up Dirty Dancing-style only to have them both topple into the snow. She wrote, "How we thought 2020 would go...how it actually went."

George Pimentel/Getty Images; John Salangsang/Shutterstock
March 2020: Romantic Bike Ride

Dobrev and White spark romance rumors after they are spotted riding bikes together in Malibu, Calif. A source tells E! News that the two began to "ease into a relationship" after spending New Year's Eve together, adding that things "really accelerated" between the two after the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

"After spending weeks together during quarantine," the source says, "Nina and Shaun have made it clear to their friends that they are a serious couple."

Nina Dobrev / Instagram
May 2020: Snip Snip

The two make their relationship Instagram official when both share a photo of the actress trimming White's red hair. Most hair salons closed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Under her post, Dobrev writes, "Adding to resume: hairdresser."

Instagram / Shaun White
November 2020: Happy Thanksgiving

Dobrev and White celebrate Thanksgiving with his family, as seen in photos he posts on Instagram.

Instagram / Shaun White
December 2020: Road Trip!

Judging from their Instagrams, Dobrev and White vacationed together in the Zion National Park area in Utah twice in 2020, in May and in December.

Instagram
December 2020: Happy Holidays

The two spend the holidays together in December 2020.

Nina Dobrev/Instagram
December 2020: "So In Love"

Just before New Year's Eve, another source tells E! News that the two "are genuinely so in love."

"They openly talk about their future together," the insider continued. "They're just super happy, and things are going really well with them."

Instagram
January 2021: Happy Birthday, Nina... Again!

Dobrev celebrated a "redo" of her 31st birthday on her 32rd and White paid tribute to her with photos of the two sporting these looks.

Instagram
October 2021: Check Mate

Alonside pal Adam DeVine, the couple dressed up as characters from The Queen's Gambit for Halloween with White going as as the iconic Beth Harmon and Dobrev channelling U.S. chess champion, Benny Watts.

Instagram
January 2022: Snow Bunnies

Dobrev hit the slopes with her pro snowboarder love at Copper Mountain in Colorado.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

February 2022: Last Olympics

After White finished fourth in the Men's Snowboard Halfpipe at the 2022 Olympics and officially retired from competing, Dobrev expressed how proud she was of him.

"The end of one chapter, means the beginning of an exciting new one with endless possibilities," she wrote in part of an Instagram post. "You will forever be the G.O.A.T. of snowboarding. Not to mention you are also the G.(B).O.A.T. = Greatest Boyfriend Of All Time."

James Veysey/Shutterstock
May 2022: Red Carpet Debut

The couple finally went red carpet official at the Top Gun: Maverick film premiere in London.

Instagram
May 2022: Red Hot Romance

Alongside her tux-clad boyfriend, Dobrev sizzled in a red Monot gown at the 28th annual amfAR Gala during the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage
May 2022: Hearts Racing

The pair watched the qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco ahead of the big race. For the occasion, Dobrev looked wore a chic, chalk-colored suit by Smythe.

Instagram
June 2022: Fun in the Sun

The two turned up the heat while vacationing in the Maldives.

Instagram
September 2022: Birthday Boy

"I really picked a winner [ and he really picked a booger ]," Dobrev wrote in an Instagram tribute for White's 36th birthday. "Happy belated Birthday you weirdo. My weirdo. @shaunwhite."

TikTok
October 2022: Degrassi Days

What did White really think of Dobrev's cheerleading scene from Degrassi: The Next Generation? The athlete gave his reaction on TikTok and proved once again they're always on each other's squads.

Instagram
December 2022: Family Time

The duo celebrated the holidays with a family trip to Mexico.

Instagram
January 2023: An Out-of-This-World Tribute

"What planet are you from and will you take me with you?!" White wrote on Instagram for Dobrev's 34th birthday during their trip to Antarctica. "Thanks for making life incredible! Happy birthday my love."

Instagram

February 2023: Valentine's Day

"Life is a roller coaster with you," the actress wrote on Valentine's Day 2023. "It goes from serious to baby birding in seconds … thank you for always making me smile. happy valentine’s day @shaunwhite."

Instagram

January 2024: Sweet Shout-Out

"Life with you has been my greatest adventure!!" White wrote on Instagram for Dobrev's 35th birthday. "Happy birthday my love!!"

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

March 2024: Oscars Night

The duo looks so sharp at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party they deserve their own trophy.

