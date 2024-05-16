Maria Shriver Calls Out Harrison Butker for "Demeaning" Graduation Speech

Watch : NFL Responds to Controversial Speech Made By Chiefs Player Harrison Butker

Maria Shriver is throwing a flag on Harrison Butker's recent comments.

The journalist weighed in on the Kansas City Chiefs kicker's eyebrow-raising commencement address at Benedictine College earlier this week, where he expressed his belief that women role should be in the home and not in the workplace.

"What point was Harrison Butker really trying to make to women in his graduation speech about their present day life choices?" Maria wrote on X, formerly Twitter, May 16. "Did he really want them, aka us, to believe that our lives truly only begin when we lean into the vocation of wife and mother?"

"Look, everyone has the right to free speech in our country," she continued. "That's the benefit of living in a democracy. But those of us who are women and who have a voice have the right to disagree with Butker."

Maria—who shares kids Katherine, 34, Christina, 32, Patrick, 30, and Christopher, 26, with ex Arnold Schwarzenegger—touched on her own experience balancing her work as a journalist and a mom.