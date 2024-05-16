Chris Pratt's Stunt Double Tony McFarr Dead at 47

Watch : Chris Pratt Talks the End of Jurassic World Franchise

Hollywood is mourning a beloved stunt man.

Antonio "Tony" McFarr, a stunt double who often worked Chris Pratt, was found dead in his Orlando, Fla., home on May 13, Orange County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to E! News. He was 47.

His cause of death has not yet been released, the medical examiner's office told E! that a toxicology exam has taken place and the results are still pending.

Tony's mother Donna has also spoken out about his passing, telling TMZ that it was "unexpected and shocking," further noting that her son was "active and healthy."

The stunt performer worked on 60 projects throughout his career, which began in 2011 with the crime series Bones, and most notably stood in for Chris on several movies including Jurassic World and its sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom as well as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. Two and Passengers. Over the years the Parks & Recreation alum gushed over their partnership.

"Been working with Tony since Jurassic World" Chris wrote in an Instagram post following production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. Two in 2016. "Love you buddy! Happy wrap!"