One Tree Hill Cast Officially Reunites for Charity Basketball Game

Watch : "One Tree Hill" Stars Have a SWEET Reunion

These One Tree Hill alum didn't wanna be anywhere else other than back on the court.

In fact, a whopping 13 former Tree Hill Ravens once again hit the court in Wilmington, North Carolina May 18 for a charity basketball game set up by Friends with Benefits Charity Events.

Among those hitting the court and raising money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research were James Lafferty (Nathan Scott), Bryan Greenberg (Jake Jagielski) and Stephen Colletti (Chase Adams).

"Just being back in this gym in particular where we actually shot the show and being with all the guys who originally played on the Ravens basketball team, it's surreal and it's wonderful," James told MyCancerFamily.com founder Denise Alpert in an interview obtained by E! News. "Some of these guys, I haven't seen for a very long time. Some of them I have. But to have all of us together again, it's incredible. It's a gift."

And though Chad Michael Murray, who played Nathan's brother Lucas Scott, wasn't able to make it in person, he was sure to greet the cast with a special video message.

"I'm currently in Los Angeles, I'm on set," said the actor, who recently began filming the Netflix movie The Merry Gentlemen. "I wanted to be there so bad."

At the game, the group broke off into two teams, with Paul Johannson and Craig Sheffer facing off on opposite sides in true homage to their onscreen animosity and rivalry as feuding brothers Dan and Keith Scott. Chad added in his video message that he was "Team Keith." Ultimately, Team Dan won the fame with a score of 78-72.