One Tree Hill Cast Officially Reunites for Charity Basketball Game

These One Tree Hill alum didn't wanna be anywhere else other than back on the court.
In fact, a whopping 13 former Tree Hill Ravens once again hit the court in Wilmington, North Carolina May 18 for a charity basketball game set up by Friends with Benefits Charity Events.
Among those hitting the court and raising money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research were James Lafferty (Nathan Scott), Bryan Greenberg (Jake Jagielski) and Stephen Colletti (Chase Adams).
"Just being back in this gym in particular where we actually shot the show and being with all the guys who originally played on the Ravens basketball team, it's surreal and it's wonderful," James told MyCancerFamily.com founder Denise Alpert in an interview obtained by E! News. "Some of these guys, I haven't seen for a very long time. Some of them I have. But to have all of us together again, it's incredible. It's a gift."
And though Chad Michael Murray, who played Nathan's brother Lucas Scott, wasn't able to make it in person, he was sure to greet the cast with a special video message.
"I'm currently in Los Angeles, I'm on set," said the actor, who recently began filming the Netflix movie The Merry Gentlemen. "I wanted to be there so bad."
At the game, the group broke off into two teams, with Paul Johannson and Craig Sheffer facing off on opposite sides in true homage to their onscreen animosity and rivalry as feuding brothers Dan and Keith Scott. Chad added in his video message that he was "Team Keith." Ultimately, Team Dan won the fame with a score of 78-72.
More than $112,000 was raised for cancer research at the game, organizers said in a statement to E! News.
This is not the first time the cast of the beloved, aughts-era teen drama have reunited for a good cause.
Back in November, much of the cast—including Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, Danneel Ackles, Bevin Prince, Stephen, Austin Nichols and Matt Barr—returned to Wilmington for a 20th anniversary celebration thrown by FWB Charity Event.
While there, the alums met with fans, signed autographs and even snapped a a few selfies they were sure to share to social media.
As Austin, who played Julian Baker on the series, said of the reunion in a November 7 post, "Got to hang out with some great humans this weekend."
"Old friends. Old stories. Lots of laughs," his post, which featured a video montage of the event, continued. "And made a bunch of new friends. Thank you to everyone who made this happen!"
