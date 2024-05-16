Jessica Biel Defends Bathing in 20 Lbs of Epsom Salt Ahead of 2024 Met Gala

Watch : Jessica Biel Shares BTS Video of Her Getting Ready For The 2024 Met Gala

Jessica Biel is quite literally a sleeping beauty.

After dropping a (bath) bomb for soaking in 20 pounds of Epsom salt to prep for the 2024 Met Gala, the Candy star is standing by her wellness practice.

"It's just a little hack, like a little red carpet hack," Jessica said on the May 16 episode of The View. "I think it gives you that nice, relaxing....it's amazing. And it gives you magnesium inside your body."

She continued, "I slept really well. I woke up, I felt really good, I felt calm."

Although this likely wasn't Jessica's intention, her restful routine perfectly complemented the Metropolitan Museum of Art's new exhibit, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

While attending the Met Gala May 6, which marked her triumphant return after an 11-year hiatus, the 7th Heaven alum looked pretty in pink in a plunging petal-adorned gown that fit with the "The Garden of Time" dress code.