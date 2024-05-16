NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Jessica Biel Defends Bathing in 20 Lbs of Epsom Salt Ahead of 2024 Met Gala

Jessica Biel shared insight into why she bathed in 20 pounds of Epsom salt ahead of the 2024 Met Gala, teasing, "It's just a little hack."

Watch: Jessica Biel Shares BTS Video of Her Getting Ready For The 2024 Met Gala

Jessica Biel is quite literally a sleeping beauty.

After dropping a (bath) bomb for soaking in 20 pounds of Epsom salt to prep for the 2024 Met Gala, the Candy star is standing by her wellness practice.

"It's just a little hack, like a little red carpet hack," Jessica said on the May 16 episode of The View. "I think it gives you that nice, relaxing....it's amazing. And it gives you magnesium inside your body."

She continued, "I slept really well. I woke up, I felt really good, I felt calm."

Although this likely wasn't Jessica's intention, her restful routine perfectly complemented the Metropolitan Museum of Art's new exhibit, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." 

While attending the Met Gala May 6, which marked her triumphant return after an 11-year hiatus, the 7th Heaven alum looked pretty in pink in a plunging petal-adorned gown that fit with the "The Garden of Time" dress code.

photos
Met Gala 2024: Red Carpet Fashion

During fashion's biggest night, Jessica—who shares sons, Phineas, 2, and Silas, 9, with husband Justin Timberlake—revealed a behind-the-scenes look at her bath routine.

"I know some people like to party before Met Ball and party all weekend and all the things, and I have total respect for that," Jessica said in a May 6 TikTok. "This is what I do to get ready."

Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dumping all five bags of Epsom salt, totaling 20 pounds, she cheekily added, "Here we go, for real."

"30-minute soak night before," Jessica explained. "Drink tons of water, then and off to bed early. See you tomorrow Met Ball."

Of course, this isn't the 42-year-old's only bath hack. Earlier this year, she told her TikTok followers she wanted to start a "shower-eating movement."

"I think, for people who are multitasking, it's just going to be a relief in so many ways," she shared in a Jan. 22 video, before breaking down her best practices, "A ledge is really helpful. Somewhere that you can stick your cup, your yogurt container, your coffee, your espresso—whatever it is you're enjoying. I like to take a bite or a sip and put it on the ledge, and then you do your thing."

Her other tip? Eat with your mouth closed.

"Because I still like to get under the water while I'm chewing," she continued, "and for whatever reason, I want to open my mouth at the same time and spit water. So, chew, do not open the mouth [and] do not let the shower water in."

@jessbiel While the kids are out partying, I am in soaking ?? #MetGala ? original sound - Jessica Biel

Jessica may have unconventional wellness habits, but it certainly did the trick for the Met Gala. Keep reading to relive of the fabulous and fierce looks from the star-studded event.

