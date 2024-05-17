These Beverly Hills, 90210 Secrets Are Saucier Than Kissing Your Ex at Your Best Friend's Wedding

Watch : Brian Austin Green Ranks His Top 5 '90210' Storylines! (Exclusive)

It's been 24 years since Donna Martin married David Silver. And how many years do you think it's been since their divorce?

Not to say we weren't rooting for the happily-ever-after that Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green's characters got in the May 17, 2000, series finale of Beverly Hills, 90210. But, hey, we're all grown-ups now and their off-and-on romance that started in high school and went through the ringer in college before they rekindled the flame on grad night was not the making of a stable lasting love.

Our wisdom of the ages also can't help but reflect on the star-crossed resurgence of Kelly and Dylan by series' end, Luke Perry having returned midway through season nine in 1998 after originally leaving the show in devastating fashion in 1995. Devastating for Dylan, that is, after he married the daughter of the man he originally intended to kill to avenge his own dad's death, and then his bride ended up dead when her father's henchman accidentally shot her instead of Dylan.

It was a whole thing.

Anyway, that must have been what the fans who were not on Team Brenda wanted. Though when Jennie Garth and Shannen Doherty signed up for the CW's 90210 in 2008, Kelly was a single mom raising the son she had with Dylan before they split up, and her bond with Brenda was still never to return to what it was before he came between them.