Ready, Set, Save: Walmart's Latest Deals Include a $1,600 Laptop for $286, $130 Fan for $39 & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Now that we're halfway through May already (I know, time flies!), it's time to start thinking about summer. In preparation for the changing season, you might be thinking about upgrading your home. Or, maybe you're refreshing your wardrobe with some tropical vacay-ready styles. Or, maybe you're set on all of the above, and all that's left on your current to-do list is getting some new luggage that won't fall apart on its first flight.

Whatever the case, there's no better feeling that being able to shop to your heart's content without running your wallet into the ground. If you agree, step right into savings central with us! Walmart, aka the ultimate destination for savvy shoppers like us, has once again rolled out its red carpet of must-have deals. Whether you're hunting for discounts on home essentials, upgrading your electronics, or simply treating yourself to some well-deserved retail therapy, Walmart's got you covered.

Let's dive in and check out what's hot in their latest sale lineup!