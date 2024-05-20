American Idol Season 22 Winner Revealed

This, is your new American Idol winner: Abi Carter.
During the season 22 finale of the ABC reality competition series May 19, host Ryan Seacrest announced that Abi beat out Will Moseley—as well as Jack Blocker, who was eliminated earlier in the night—to win the coveted title.
The new winner was crowned after a star-studded lineup of performers, including Jon Bon Jovi, who also served as guest mentor to the finalists.
The finale also marked Katy Perry's last episode as an Idol judge alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.
"I mean I love Idol so much," Katy, who shares 3-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom, said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February. "It's connected me with like the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse, that pulse to my own beat."
Despite her departure, the "Firework" singer will always hold those seven seasons of Idol memories close to her heart.
"I just get to experience the humanity of people and the growth of people in real time," Katy told E! News in April, reflecting on how her experience on the show changed her. "I get to see personal growth, kinda like a proud therapist of sorts."
Describing these transformations as "'aha!' moments and gifts," she continued, "It really has nothing to do with us as judges but it's the whole process together. And so it just makes me feel super proud of the work that we get to do and what American Idol stands for these days."
And as for who she wants to take over her seat at the judges' table?
"I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show," the "Roar" artist shared. "I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything."
"So I love him," she continued. "And to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing."
