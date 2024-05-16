Kelly Ripa Reveals the Surprising Reason She Went 2 Weeks Without Washing Her Hair

Watch : Mark Consuelos Confesses to Kelly Ripa That He Kissed Another Woman

Kelly Ripa is hair for this bizarre beauty hack.

The daytime talkshow host revealed she went two weeks without washing her hair in the hopes of getting a bombshell blowout type of result.

"They call it oil-training your hair," Kelly told her husband Mark Consuelos and cohost of Live with Kelly and Mark on the May 16 episode, per People. "Remember I did it on vacation? I took an entire vacation, two weeks, where I did not wash my hair. And I just applied oil to the ends of my hair."

However, it was no small feat for Kelly. In fact, she noted she had to "push through" the first few days of the no-wash routine.

"The first three days, your hair looks disgusting," the 53-year-old detailed. "But then, something happens, where it suddenly looks amazing. Like you're in a Breck commercial. It's bouncing and behaving, it's settled into its dirtiness."