Kelly Ripa Reveals the Surprising Reason She Went 2 Weeks Without Washing Her Hair

Kelly Ripa is hair for this bizarre beauty hack.
The daytime talkshow host revealed she went two weeks without washing her hair in the hopes of getting a bombshell blowout type of result.
"They call it oil-training your hair," Kelly told her husband Mark Consuelos and cohost of Live with Kelly and Mark on the May 16 episode, per People. "Remember I did it on vacation? I took an entire vacation, two weeks, where I did not wash my hair. And I just applied oil to the ends of my hair."
However, it was no small feat for Kelly. In fact, she noted she had to "push through" the first few days of the no-wash routine.
"The first three days, your hair looks disgusting," the 53-year-old detailed. "But then, something happens, where it suddenly looks amazing. Like you're in a Breck commercial. It's bouncing and behaving, it's settled into its dirtiness."
In the end, Kelly revealed she had soft, voluminous strands.
"I looked like a Westminster Dog," she said, referencing the dog competition show. "It was like, giant hair. I went back to New Jersey in the '80s. It was just like, cascading hair."
As of late, oil-training has become a trendy treatment, in which you "train" your hair to not produce as much oil since you aren't washing it as often. However, scalp care is important to keep in mind before you try out this practice.
"On average, people should wash their hair every 24 to 48 hours," trichologist Sara Hallajian told E! News last month. "It's important to take care of our scalp because it is the environment in which our hair grows. We can't grow healthy hair if our scalps are imbalanced and inflamed—just like a tree cannot grow in soil that is unhealthy."
In recent months, hair has been a mane topic of discussion for Kelly.
"My hair wants to be gray," she told Mark in April on their morning show, before sharing her mixed feelings on the subject, "I just don't think, you know, you've seen my gray hair. It's not like a gorgeous silver or a pretty white. It's almost translucent in its quality, which I think is weird. It's like colorless hair."
No matter her decision, it's clear she's not afraid to experiment with her looks. And with that, keep reading to see every star who has debuted an epic transformation in recent months.