Lens to Impress: We Found All The Viral Digital Cameras That It-Girls Can't Get Enough Of Right Now

Past charm meets present innovation with the latest trend: digital cameras. Whether you're on the hunt for a memorable graduation gift for the Class of 2024 or you want to effortlessly elevate your photography game, digicams are the solution you've been searching for. From impromptu girls' nights out to meticulously planned summer escapades, these versatile gadgets ensure that every plot-worthy moment is recorded with stunning clarity — no extensive editing course needed.
Unsurprisingly, for every digicam photo dump or vlog an it-girlie uploads onto their socials, there are a bajillion comments asking where they got the camera from. We took it upon ourselves to do some sleuthing around on the internet so you don't have to spend endless hours scrolling through the comments. Whether you're looking for the digicam every influencer seems to be using (chances are, its either the Canon G7 X or Kodak F45-SL) or you're looking for shopper-approved dupes, we've got you covered. From sleek mirrorless options to retro-inspired instant shooters, we've rounded up all the latest viral digicams that have taken social media by storm.
You'll be cheesin' at these picture perfect picks!
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II Digital Camera
The Canon PowerShot G7 X is that girl when it comes to the digicam trend. A total internet-fave, this compact powerhouse captures stunning images & videos with ease thanks to its 20.1-megapixel sensor, versatile zoom lens, and intuitive touchscreen display.
Kodak PixPro FZ45-SL Digital Camera
Spotted: the hottest, most talked-about digicam on the market right now. The Kodak PixPro FZ45-SL features a high-performance 20-megapixel sensor, verstaile 45x optical zoom lens, built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, and intuitive controls — in other words, it's the perfect companion for easily capturing the most aesthetically pleasing shots anywhere you go.
Kodak PixPro FZ55-RD Digital Camera
The Kodak PixPro FZ55-RD is another fan-fave digital camera — compared to the FZ45, which runs on regular AA batteries, the FZ55 uses a rechargeable battery. While internet users generally don't note a big difference between the two models apart from that, they do mention that the FZ55 has a slimmer body, shoots smoother photos, and records clearer videos.
Camkory Digital Camera
One of the most affordable options on our list, this Camkory digital camera comes in four colors and was purchased by 24K+ Amazon shoppers in the past month alone (in all colors). It's equipped with easy-to-use buttons, 16x zoom, creative filter effects, and advanced CMOS sensor for optimal photo & video shooting.
Panasonic Lumix G100 Mirrorless Camera
As I delved into various internet forums discussing the best digicams on the market, the Lumix G100 popped up quite a few times, with users especially highlighting the quality and durability of this camera. The compact yet powerful mirrorless camera includes image stabilization, customized shooting modes, and built-in OZO audio that will help you shoot with ease & precision.
Actitop Vlogging Camera 4K Digital Camera
If you're planning to record videos of your adventures, this Actitop vlogging camera is a solid choice. The flip-screen camera captures 48MP images, records 5K videos, comes with autofocus function, and also works as a webcam for live-streaming compatibility. The camera also supports time-lapse, looping video, and slo-motion video functions, according to the brand.
Kodak Mini Shot 2 Instant Digital Camera & Photo Printer
The Kodak Mini Shot 2 is a compact camera that combines style and functionality with its 10-megapixel sensor and instant printing capabilities. With Bluetooth connectivity and a user-friendly touchscreen, it's your go-to device for capturing, editing, and sharing memories on the fly.
Canon EOS Rebel SL1 Digital Camera
If you're looking for exceptional image quality and convenience, you can't go wrong with the Canon EOS Rebel SL1. With its ergonomic touchscreen LCD monitor, customizable shooting modes, and 18-megapixel sensor, the camera is perfect for both beginners & enthusiasts looking to capture breathtaking photos & videos on the go.
Melcam HD 1080P Digital Camera Camcorder
Don't let the adorably retro appearance or affordable price tag fool you — this Melcam digital camera is made to impress. It's equipped with cool features like a self-timer, FHD 1080P video resolution, video recording & pause functionality, face recognition & smile detection, continuous shooting, and so much more. It's also available in mint green and black.
Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 Digital Camera
The Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 is digicam photography at its finest. It boasts a 20.2-megapixel sensor for crisp, detailed shots; 12x optical zoom for capturing distant subjects with precision; and built-in Wi-Fi & NFC for effortless sharing. The large 3.0-inch LCD screen is just the cherry on top.
