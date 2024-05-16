Cardi B Shares Update on Relationship With Estranged Husband Offset

Cardi B isn't trading in her relationship with Offset anytime soon.
Five months after the "Wap" rapper confirmed she and the Migos alum had separated again, Cardi reflected on whether she would file to legally end their 6-year marriage.
"I think it through," she told Rolling Stone in an interview published May 16. "We think it through, because we do love each other. It's not even about love. We're best friends. And it's like, 'OK. Well, there was a time that I didn't have a best friend, or I didn't have a support system.'"
As the 31-year-old put it, "It's not even about 'How do you leave a partner?' How do you stop talking to your best friend?"
Cardi and Offset—who are parents to Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2—have had an on-again, off-again relationship over the years with their most recent split happening in 2023. But in December, the "Up" rapper took to Instagram Live to admit she'd be single "for a minute."
However, the two have proven they've remained close as they recently attended a Met Gala after-party together. Cardi's also spoken out about more intimate aspects of their relationship sharing in a Livestream that they had sex on New Year's Eve and later clarified that they are still legally married.
But their relationship hasn't been smooth sailing as while they moved past Offset's cheating, Cardi's admitted her career and kids came before all else. She noted to Rolling Stone, "Sometimes I don't realize that I'm putting so many things before my relationship."
And the "Bodak Yellow" rapper deeply cherishes their relationship. "The part I love is that we really like each other, like a support system," she reflected. "We're really both each other's cheerleader."
And for Cardi, Offset, 32, was the first partner who uplifted her rather than tore her down.
"He never made me feel like I was little to him," she said. "He actually always used to tell me, ‘You a f--king superstar, watch.' "
As for where the two are now? Cardi concluded, "We're all right now."
Keep reading to see where it all began for Cardi and Offset.