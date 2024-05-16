Cardi B Shares Update on Relationship With Estranged Husband Offset

Watch : Cardi B and Offset Reunite at Met Gala After-Party

Cardi B isn't trading in her relationship with Offset anytime soon.

Five months after the "Wap" rapper confirmed she and the Migos alum had separated again, Cardi reflected on whether she would file to legally end their 6-year marriage.

"I think it through," she told Rolling Stone in an interview published May 16. "We think it through, because we do love each other. It's not even about love. We're best friends. And it's like, 'OK. Well, there was a time that I didn't have a best friend, or I didn't have a support system.'"

As the 31-year-old put it, "It's not even about 'How do you leave a partner?' How do you stop talking to your best friend?"

Cardi and Offset—who are parents to Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2—have had an on-again, off-again relationship over the years with their most recent split happening in 2023. But in December, the "Up" rapper took to Instagram Live to admit she'd be single "for a minute."