Cardi B Shares Update on Relationship With Estranged Husband Offset

Months after Cardi B and Offset broke up, the “Wap” rapper shared where she and her husband of six years stand and the future of their relationship.

Cardi B isn't trading in her relationship with Offset anytime soon.

Five months after the "Wap" rapper confirmed she and the Migos alum had separated again, Cardi reflected on whether she would file to legally end their 6-year marriage.

"I think it through," she told Rolling Stone in an interview published May 16. "We think it through, because we do love each other. It's not even about love. We're best friends. And it's like, 'OK. Well, there was a time that I didn't have a best friend, or I didn't have a support system.'"

As the 31-year-old put it, "It's not even about 'How do you leave a partner?' How do you stop talking to your best friend?"

Cardi and Offset—who are parents to Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2—have had an on-again, off-again relationship over the years with their most recent split happening in 2023. But in December, the "Up" rapper took to Instagram Live to admit she'd be single "for a minute."

However, the two have proven they've remained close as they recently attended a Met Gala after-party together. Cardi's also spoken out about more intimate aspects of their relationship sharing in a Livestream that they had sex on New Year's Eve and later clarified that they are still legally married.

But their relationship hasn't been smooth sailing as while they moved past Offset's cheating, Cardi's admitted her career and kids came before all else. She noted to Rolling Stone, "Sometimes I don't realize that I'm putting so many things before my relationship."

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

And the "Bodak Yellow" rapper deeply cherishes their relationship. "The part I love is that we really like each other, like a support system," she reflected. "We're really both each other's cheerleader."

And for Cardi, Offset, 32, was the first partner who uplifted her rather than tore her down.

"He never made me feel like I was little to him," she said. "He actually always used to tell me, ‘You a f--king superstar, watch.' " 

As for where the two are now? Cardi concluded, "We're all right now."

Keep reading to see where it all began for Cardi and Offset.

Instagram
Top-Secret I Do's

On Sept. 20, 2017, the couple secretly tied the knot at home, just a few months after their relationship first began. "We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress, no makeup and no ring!" the rapper revealed to fans months later.

Instagram
A Surprise Proposal

A month after their secret wedding ceremony, which was unbeknownst to fans at that point, Offset got down on one knee at the sold-out show and poppped the big question with an 8-carat sparkler

John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Baby on Board

By April 2018, the rapper took to the SNL stage to announce she was expecting her first child with her hubby.

@IamCardiB/Facebook
Bundle of Joy

The expectant couple celebrated their little one on the way with a fairytale baby shower. "It was a special moment for Offset and Cardi, and you could tell there was a lot of love between them and in the room," a source previously told E! News. "They are both very excited about the baby coming and are counting down the days." 

Instagram
Mom & Dad

The couple's daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephusis born on July 10, 2018. The name was inspired by the newborn's musical father, with Cardi previously telling Ellen DeGeneres, "My dude named the baby. I really like the name. Imma let him say the name since he named the baby. It's, like, almost tricky but when it comes out, it's like, 'Ahh!'"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Look of Love

Swoon! The pair has love written all over them as they hit the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards. 

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
A Bump in the Road

The couple brought the heat to the Jingle Ball stage with a big smooch.  "Thank you husband. He's so fine," Cardi told the crowd. "That's my baby daddy, yo." However, just days later, Cardi announced they broke up after rumors of Offset's infidelity spread across the internet. "I guess we grew out of love, but we're not together anymore," she explained on social media. "I don't know. It might take time to get a divorce and I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
Saying Sorry

Shortly after Cardi revealed their split, Offset took to Instagram with an emotional plea that he later featured on his Father of 4 debut studio album. "We're going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy," he said in the video. "I was partaking in activity that I shouldn't have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I'm saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God's promise and being a selfish, messed up husband."

A day later, he crashed her headlining performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles, complete with a cake and 2,000 white and red roses from Venus ET Fleur, worth $15,000, displaying the message, "Take Me Back Cardi." 

Getty
Putting in the Work

While Cardi seemed less than pleased with Offset's grand gesture, a month later she told the press they were "working things out." 

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Giving Things Another Go

During the 2019 Grammys red carpet, Cardi and Offset not-so-subtly confirmed they were back on with some serious PDA. Offset later reiterated their progress during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, explaining, "You gotta go through steps and different things so that we can grow. Not on the TV though, real behind the scenes, getting to know each other, getting to know who you're with and appreciate them all the way around. Because that one mistake made me appreciate her."

 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Capture Studio Group

Finding Their Harmony

By spring 2019, the pair put their romance on display with a steamy joint music video for "Clout" and a surprise performance together at Revolve Festival. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Power Couple

The two lovebirds brought the heat to the red carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. From licking each other to Offset lifting his lady, they packed on the PDA.

Johnny Nunez/VMN19/Getty Images for BET
Serving Face

The fashion-forward couple stuck a sultry pose at the 2019 BET Awards. What's more? The two professed their love for each other on Instagram with the "Press" singer writing, "I love you" and Offset adding, "I love you more."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Vogue

Date night! The pair turned heads on the red carpet, especially the Bronx native, who brought the glitz and the glam to the 2019 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.

Instagram
Party of Three

The happy family celebrated Kulture's first birthday by dining on some cake at the stroke of midnight. They later threw a huge, and we mean huge, party to mark the special occasion with their nearest and dearest.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Forgiveness

Cardi and daughter Kulture appear on the cover of Vogue in December 2019, where the rapper reflected on her husband's infidelity. She told the magazine, "I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it's really us against the world. He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you're betraying the person that has your back the most. Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I'll beat your ass if you cheat on me."

Instagram
Mommy's Girl

The family celebrated Cardi's second Mother's Day, which Offset commemorated with a loving Instagram tribute. "Happy Mother's Day since I met you it's been love thank you for my beautiful daughter she smart with attitude like you and talented like us both my kids and you help me become a better guy all around," the Migos rapper captioned a photo. "Thank You WIFE !!!!"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Calling It Quits

Last September, the "WAP" artist filed for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage. In the divorce filing obtained by E! News, Cardi's legal team stated the marriage was "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rekindled Romance

Two months after going their separate ways, the couple revealed they were giving their love another shot. "I can confirm that the divorce filed by Cardi B has been dismissed," Offset's attorney told E! News last November.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

Baby No. 2

While performing with her husband and the rest of the Migos group during the 2021 BET Awards, Cardi announced she's expecting her second child with the rapper.

Instagram
He's Here!

On Sept. 6, 2021, the couple announced their baby's birth in a joint statement. "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," they shared. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

Another Breakup

Cardi confirmed in December 2023 that she and Offset called it quits again, sharing on Instagram Live that she's "been single for a minute now."

