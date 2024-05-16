Why Nicola Coughlan's Sex Scenes in Bridgerton Season 3 Are a "F--k You" to Body Shamers

Watch : ‘Bridgerton’ Star Nicola Coughlan Spills on Penelope’s Glow-Up and More Season 3 Secrets!

Dear Reader, Nicola Coughlan isn't afraid to bare it all.

The Bridgerton star—who plays Penelope Featherington in the Netflix series—explained why she felt empowered to be nude during her sex scenes with costar Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) in the third season.

"I specifically asked for certain lines and moments to be included," Nicola told Stylist in a recent interview, per People. "There's one scene where I'm very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice."

As for why she made the request in the first place? She wanted to ruffle some feathers.

"It just felt like the biggest 'f--k you' to all the conversation surrounding my body," she said. "It was amazingly empowering. I felt beautiful in the moment, and I thought: 'When I'm 80, I want to look back on this and remember how f--king hot I looked!'"

And there's nothing sexier than controlling the narrative. After all, the 37-year-old is more than satisfied with the nudity in Bridgerton, adding, "Not only did I consent to it but I drove it."