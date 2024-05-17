Kate Upton Reveals the Surprising Career Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Genevieve Thinks She Has

Watch : Kate Upton Talks "Sports Illustrated" Cover & Fitness

Kate Upton? She may as well be Tashi Duncan to her daughter.

While the model's 5-year-old daughter Genevieve "Vivi" may not have seen Zendaya serve a ball in Challengers, she is convinced her mom is hitting aces—likely because her dad, Justin Verlander, is an athlete himself.

"She just recently told me that she thought I was a tennis player," Kate exclusively told E! News in a joint interview with Laurieann Gibson May 14 at Disney's Upfront presentation in New York City. "She knew I would go play tennis for fun. So I guess because Justin is athletic and plays baseball, she's like, ‘That's a job!'"

But it's not as though Kate is keeping Vivi in the dark about her career. In fact, the kindergartener has seen her mom at work including her upcoming Hulu show, Dress My Tour. As Kate noted, "She came to set with us."

Genevieve has been known to mix up her parents' professions in the past. She used to be convinced her dad—who is a starting pitcher for the Houston Astros—was a golfer. Luckily, she is now familiar with his craft.