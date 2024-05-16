Shop These Rare Deals on Shay Mitchell's BÉIS Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're anything like me, you're all about snagging those must-have luggage pieces, work bags, and those oh-so-chic accessories that Shay Mitchell's brand BÉIS is famous for. The products have such a devoted following. But let's face it, stumbling upon BÉIS deals is like finding a unicorn, rare and magical! Luckily, I've done the legwork so you can skip the endless scrolling.
From chic luggage sets to versatile tote bags and everything in between, allow me to guide you through the realm of BÉIS deals, ensuring you snag the best offers without the hassle of extensive searching. Who doesn't love scoring a deal on their favorite styles? Let's get shopping!
BÉIS Mini Work Croc Embossed Faux Leather Tote
Introducing your sleek solution to on-the-go productivity. Designed for efficiency, it boasts a padded laptop sleeve and a multitude of pockets, including a convertible one that seamlessly attaches to your rolling luggage. With its top zip closure and versatile carrying options, including top handles and a removable crossbody strap, this tote offers both style and convenience.
BÉIS BEIS-IC Laptop Case
Protect your tech in style with this sleek, grey case. This sleeve offers a snug fit for your laptop while exuding understated elegance. Its durable construction ensures reliable protection against bumps and scratches during your daily commute or travels.
BÉIS The Terry Cooler Backpack
Here's the ultimate blend of style and functionality for summer adventures. While it looks like a regular backpack, it's actually an insulated cooler bag, perfect for keeping your drinks and snacks chilled on the go. Whether you're heading to the beach, a picnic, or a hike, this backpack ensures your refreshments stay cool and accessible. It also comes in black.
BÉIS The Work Tote
This tote exudes sophistication whether you're in the boardroom or on the move. Stay organized with its padded laptop sleeve, versatile pockets, and a removable pouch, ensuring seamless transitions from work to play. With its structured silhouette and thoughtful details like the convertible back pocket doubling as a trolley sleeve, this tote is both stylish and functional for your every endeavor. It also comes in black.
BÉIS Mini Work Croc Embossed Faux Leather Tote
The stunning faux croc fabric adds a touch of elegance without being overpowering, making it a versatile accessory for any occasion. Effortlessly maintain your minimalist chic style while staying organized with its padded laptop sleeve, ample pockets, and removable pouch. Designed for the modern professional, this tote's structured silhouette, top zip closure, and easy-to-clean material ensure both durability and timeless elegance.
BÉIS The Terry Tote
The Terry Tote in vibrant lime green is a bold statement piece that adds a pop of color to any outfit. Designed with functionality in mind, it features a spacious main compartment with a zip pocket, two water bottle pockets, and two slip pockets, ensuring all your essentials stay organized. Carry it with ease using the sturdy handles or the longer strap, offering versatility for any occasion.
BÉIS Mini Work Croc Embossed Faux Leather Tote
Sophistication meets practicality with this stunning cognac brown tote bag. It's made from luxurious faux croc fabric and thoughtfully designed with lots of pockets and a matching laptop sleeve, ensuring seamless organization for your essentials.
BÉIS The Work Tote Croc Embossed Faux Leather
The Work Tote is a statement piece designed for both the boardroom and beyond. Crafted with stylish crocodile embossing, it exudes sophistication while offering practicality for your daily adventures. Stay organized effortlessly with its padded laptop sleeve, helpful pockets, and removable pouch for your small necessities.
BÉIS Luggage Bundle
If you want to go all out with your BÉIS devotion, create your own two-piece or three-piece set. You will save 15% and you can pick your favorite styles to customize the experience that works best for your routine.
Where can I buy BÉIS bags?
The best place to shop new releases is the BÉIS company website. You can also buy BÉIS from Revolve, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, and Anthropologie among other retailers.
Where are the best BÉIS deals?
The BÉIS website does not have a sale section. Currently, you can find BÉIS deals at Nordstrom Rack and Revolve.
Are there any BÉIS promo codes?
At the moment, there are no BÉIS promo codes. However, you can find good deals on BÉIS products at Nordstrom Rack and Revolve.
How much is BÉIS shipping?
BÉIS has free shipping for orders over $150. Otherwise, shipping rates start at $14.95 and you can upgrade shipping speeds at an additional cost.