Clean like a Pro with Shark’s Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum (That’s Also on Sale)

When it comes to cleaning, I always feel like I'm doing it wrong. Is this the right cleaning solution? Do I have the right attachment for this stain? Why is everything still so dirty? But, when it comes to the Shark MessMaster Vacuum, all my insecurities go out the window, because this is the real deal. Not only does it handle dry debris, like dirt, dust, and whatever snacks my toddler has thrown on the floor, it also picks up wet messes with ease (say goodbye to muddy footprints). And it even comes with a car detailing kit so you can handle on the go accidents. Best of all, it's just $99 – it would cost you $169 if you bought all these pieces separately.

Weighing less than 10 pounds, you better believe it's portable. For years, I lugged my heavy canister vacuum around my apartment, cursing it at every turn. But, no more. You can move around easily with the Shark MessMaster, and since there's no centralized filter, it won't get clogged or lose suction. And if you want to clean it out, just rinse the system by vacuuming a cup of soapy water or throw the accessories into the dishwasher.

The entire kit comes with the vacuum, hose, crevice tool, carpet tool, squeegee tool, extension wand, accessory clip, three trash bags, and home and car detail kit. But, this deal will end in a few hours, so get on it. I've also included some other great cleaning deals to get you in the groove. Happy cleaning.