Alexa PenaVega Details “Pain and Peace” After Stillbirth of Baby No. 4

Alexa PenaVega wants people to know she'll be okay.
One month after the Spy Kids alum and husband Carlos PenaVega shared that their daughter Indy Rex PenaVega was stillborn, Alexa gave her followers a moving update.
"So I just want to say, first off, that we're actually doing really well considering everything," Alexa—who also shares Ocean, 6, Kingston, 4, and Rio, 2 with the Big Time Rush alum—said in a May 15 Instagram Video. "Carlos is outside with the kids right now. They're all doing yard work and it's super sweet."
She continued, "This season, obviously, is the most traumatic thing that we've ever had to go through as a family but alone, like, I don't think I've ever experienced anything quite like this. And I hope to never, ever have to experience anything like this again. We have obviously felt a lot of pain. Also, an insane amount of peace."
The 35-year-old also shared that her health declined following Indy's passing, and "nobody could figure out what was wrong."
But in the weeks since losing their daughter, Alexa, Carlos and the whole family still feel the impact Indy left on them.
"Indy's little life has transformed us completely," she added, growing emotional. "Our family has never been stronger. My faith has never been stronger. My marriage has never been stronger. Her life was so purposeful in just the little bit that we that we had with her."
While Alexa noted "it might be hard to understand unless you've experienced this kind of loss," she continued, "But I really do hope that you guys see the crazy peace that we have, even through the pain."
The Ruby & the Rockits star also expressed her and Carlos' gratitude to all those who have shown them love and support.
"Love you all," she captioned her post. "Thank you all for your kind words and encouraging prayers. They have meant so much to us."
And in an especially sweet moment, as Alexa wrapped up her video, one of her sons can be heard saying offscreen, "We love you Indy!"