Alexa PenaVega Details “Pain and Peace” After Stillbirth of Baby No. 4

Watch : Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Announce Stillbirth of Baby No. 4

Alexa PenaVega wants people to know she'll be okay.

One month after the Spy Kids alum and husband Carlos PenaVega shared that their daughter Indy Rex PenaVega was stillborn, Alexa gave her followers a moving update.

"So I just want to say, first off, that we're actually doing really well considering everything," Alexa—who also shares Ocean, 6, Kingston, 4, and Rio, 2 with the Big Time Rush alum—said in a May 15 Instagram Video. "Carlos is outside with the kids right now. They're all doing yard work and it's super sweet."

She continued, "This season, obviously, is the most traumatic thing that we've ever had to go through as a family but alone, like, I don't think I've ever experienced anything quite like this. And I hope to never, ever have to experience anything like this again. We have obviously felt a lot of pain. Also, an insane amount of peace."

The 35-year-old also shared that her health declined following Indy's passing, and "nobody could figure out what was wrong."

But in the weeks since losing their daughter, Alexa, Carlos and the whole family still feel the impact Indy left on them.