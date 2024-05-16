Olivia Munn Tearfully Details Fertility Journey After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Olivia Munn Details “Terrifying” Breast Cancer Journey

Olivia Munn is thinking about the future.

Not just what's next for her in her cancer battle but also her hopes to one day welcome another child with partner John Mulaney.

"John and I had a long talk about," the Newsroom actress—who shares 2-year-old son Malcolm with the comedian—said during an interview with Michael Strahan that aired during the May 16 episode of Good Morning America. "We realized that we weren't done growing our family."

Munn was diagnosed with Luminal B breast cancer in both breasts last year. Since sharing her diagnosis earlier this year, she has recounted her health journey—including how the shocking news came after a clear mammogram and testing negative for cancer genes, including BRCA, in a genetic test.

But it was after her doctor calculated her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score, she was sent to get an MRI, ultrasound and biopsy and the cancer was found. Thirty days later, Munn underwent a double mastectomy.