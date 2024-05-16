NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Olivia Munn Tearfully Details Fertility Journey After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Olivia Munn, who was diagnosed with Luminal B breast cancer in both breasts last year, spoke to GMA about her health journey and her hope to one day add to her family with John Mulaney.

Olivia Munn is thinking about the future. 

Not just what's next for her in her cancer battle but also her hopes to one day welcome another child with partner John Mulaney.

"John and I had a long talk about," the Newsroom actress—who shares 2-year-old son Malcolm with the comedian—said during an interview with Michael Strahan that aired during the May 16 episode of Good Morning America. "We realized that we weren't done growing our family."

Munn was diagnosed with Luminal B breast cancer in both breasts last year. Since sharing her diagnosis earlier this year, she has recounted her health journey—including how the shocking news came after a clear mammogram and testing negative for cancer genes, including BRCA, in a genetic test.

But it was after her doctor calculated her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score, she was sent to get an MRI, ultrasound and biopsy and the cancer was found. Thirty days later, Munn underwent a double mastectomy.

photos
Stars React to Olivia Munn's Breast Cancer Diagnosis

At this time, Munn was also thinking about how her cancer treatment could ultimately affect her fertility and she decided to undergo a round of egg retrievals—her third time having the procedure after going through the process twice in her 30s.. 

"Right after the double mastectomy, I went through a round of egg retrieval," the 43-year-old shared. "And that's a scary process because I have a cancer that feeds off of hormones. So I knew there was a risk. And our doctor said, 'Look, we're gonna get one for you, and then we're gonna call it.'"

Soon afterward, Munn and Mulaney—who've been together since 2021—received good news.

"Our doctor called, and he said, 'Hey, we got the results back. It's two healthy embryos,'" she remembered. "We just started bawling crying, both of us."

And the couple continues to hold onto their dream of expanding their family in the future. 

"We really just hope that it works out for us to be able to have another baby," Munn added. "We just want one more. I'm not gonna ask for too much more in this life, I promise. I just want one more baby."

The X-Men: Apocalypse star has since had four more surgeries in her fight against cancer, and GMA shared her doctor wants her to soon start taking a treatment drug that will hopefully prevent the production of cancer-growing hormones in other parts of her body.  

Munn previously spoke about her other procedures—which have included a lymph node dissection, reconstructive surgery, a nipple delay and a hysterectomy—and how she's continuing to stay positive about her family's goals. 

"When you're pregnant with your own baby, it's like teamwork—you and the baby working together to make their little life come true," she recently told Vogue. "You're doing all this work to eat well, try to not have anxiety, just do all the right things during the pregnancy. With a surrogate, you have to try to go find a version of yourself somewhere out in the world. Somebody that you trust as much as yourself to live their life as a pregnant woman the same way that you would."

"But a surrogate isn't a scary prospect to me anymore because there's nothing I can do," Munn continued. "I don't have the ability to carry a baby anymore, so if we want to build our family, this is our option. This journey has made me realize how grateful I am to have options for not only fighting cancer, but also having more children if we want, because I know a lot of people don't have those options." 

To see her and Mulaney's family photos, keep reading. 

Instagram/Olivia Munn

Time to Celebrate

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn celebrated their son Malcolm's second birthday in November 2023.

Instagram/Olivia Munn

Way to Go, Idaho

The parents took Malcolm to the Gem State in June 2023.

Instagram/Olivia Munn

Little Moments

Olivia shared this photo of her family of three on Father's Day 2023.

Instagram/Olivia Munn

Life's a Beach

John and Olivia hit the beach with Malcom in March 2023.

Instagram

Let Them Eat Cake

The couple rang in theirMalcolm's first birthday in November 2022, with Olivia joking that her mom Kim was getting "impatient" with the cake-cutting.

Instagram

Making Memories

John celebrated his 40th birthday with Olivia and Malcolm in August 2022.

Instagram
Doting Dad

Olivia snapped a sweet moment between John and their son on stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado in April 2022.

Instagram
New Parent Pals

The family of three posed alongside fellow parents Dan Levy and Rachel Specter with their daughter Penny.

Instagram
4 Months

Olivia and John celebrated Malcolm turning 4 months old on March 24, 2022.

Instagram

Birthday Boy

"Daddy" John cuddled with Malcolm on his 4-month birthdate before heading out to Texas.

Instagram
Mommy & Me

The actress shared, "It's been 4 months since the happiest, chillest baby came into my world."

Instagram
Love at First Sight

John peered over at his baby boy in this throwback photo from his birth. The comedian wrote in March 2022, "Four months ago I met a 6 lb boy who changed my life forever." 

Instagram
Boys Reunited

Olivia captioned this adorable embrace with a teddy bear emoji.

Instagram
In the Family

Olivia shared a pic of Malcolm with his grandma a.k.a. the "retired tiger mom." 

Instagram / Olivia Munn
"Buttered Biscuit"

Olivia gushed over her baby boy.

Instagram
Baby Playdate

Olivia and John introduced Malcolm to friends Henry Golding and Liv Lo Golding, as well as the couple's daughter Lyla, in January 2022. 

Instagram

Dads on Duty

John and Henry were seen laughing as they held up their tiny tots.

Instagram
New Moms

The friends snapped a selfie while introducing their babies.

Instagram
First Friends

As Olivia wrote, "Malcolm met Lyla today."

Instagram / John Mulaney
Sweater Weather

Olivia and John were pictured arm-in-arm during a sweet moment, seemingly gazing at their little one in January 2022.

Instagram
A Visit From Uncle Pete

"Uncle" Pete Davidson visited Malcolm in January 2022.

Instagram / John Mulaney
Baby Kisses

John gave his son a kiss on the cheek.

Instagram
Shhh!

Malcolm fell asleep in dad's carrier during an outing at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, Calif.

oliviamunn / Instagram
New Year Together

The Newsroom actress celebrated New Year's Day 2022 with a new pic of Malcolm.

Instagram / John Mulaney
A Walk With Dad

John shared a selfie with his Malcolm, kept cozy in a blue beanie, while they took a walk.

Instagram
Mom Life

Olivia shared that this was what it looked like "when your friend shows up and surprises you with a blowout even though you're in your robe and not going anywhere."

She said the new 'do made her "feel a little less post partum."

