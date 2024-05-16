Olivia Munn Tearfully Details Fertility Journey After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Olivia Munn is thinking about the future.
Not just what's next for her in her cancer battle but also her hopes to one day welcome another child with partner John Mulaney.
"John and I had a long talk about," the Newsroom actress—who shares 2-year-old son Malcolm with the comedian—said during an interview with Michael Strahan that aired during the May 16 episode of Good Morning America. "We realized that we weren't done growing our family."
Munn was diagnosed with Luminal B breast cancer in both breasts last year. Since sharing her diagnosis earlier this year, she has recounted her health journey—including how the shocking news came after a clear mammogram and testing negative for cancer genes, including BRCA, in a genetic test.
But it was after her doctor calculated her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score, she was sent to get an MRI, ultrasound and biopsy and the cancer was found. Thirty days later, Munn underwent a double mastectomy.
At this time, Munn was also thinking about how her cancer treatment could ultimately affect her fertility and she decided to undergo a round of egg retrievals—her third time having the procedure after going through the process twice in her 30s..
"Right after the double mastectomy, I went through a round of egg retrieval," the 43-year-old shared. "And that's a scary process because I have a cancer that feeds off of hormones. So I knew there was a risk. And our doctor said, 'Look, we're gonna get one for you, and then we're gonna call it.'"
EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Munn speaks out to @michaelstrahan about her private cancer battle, fertility and what's next for her and her family: “Cancer takes down a lot of people ... and I just thought about my baby.” https://t.co/6kujnh6RZY pic.twitter.com/Wiq66QaiP5— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 16, 2024
Soon afterward, Munn and Mulaney—who've been together since 2021—received good news.
"Our doctor called, and he said, 'Hey, we got the results back. It's two healthy embryos,'" she remembered. "We just started bawling crying, both of us."
And the couple continues to hold onto their dream of expanding their family in the future.
"We really just hope that it works out for us to be able to have another baby," Munn added. "We just want one more. I'm not gonna ask for too much more in this life, I promise. I just want one more baby."
The X-Men: Apocalypse star has since had four more surgeries in her fight against cancer, and GMA shared her doctor wants her to soon start taking a treatment drug that will hopefully prevent the production of cancer-growing hormones in other parts of her body.
Munn previously spoke about her other procedures—which have included a lymph node dissection, reconstructive surgery, a nipple delay and a hysterectomy—and how she's continuing to stay positive about her family's goals.
"When you're pregnant with your own baby, it's like teamwork—you and the baby working together to make their little life come true," she recently told Vogue. "You're doing all this work to eat well, try to not have anxiety, just do all the right things during the pregnancy. With a surrogate, you have to try to go find a version of yourself somewhere out in the world. Somebody that you trust as much as yourself to live their life as a pregnant woman the same way that you would."
"But a surrogate isn't a scary prospect to me anymore because there's nothing I can do," Munn continued. "I don't have the ability to carry a baby anymore, so if we want to build our family, this is our option. This journey has made me realize how grateful I am to have options for not only fighting cancer, but also having more children if we want, because I know a lot of people don't have those options."
