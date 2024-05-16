NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gives "TMI" Update on Nose Job Recovery

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared an update on her recovery from her post-prison rhinoplasty while recalling stories about the lengths she went to look "presentable" when she was behind bars.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is showcasing her scents of humor amid her recovery from her nose job.

Since her release from prison in April, where she served seven years for her role in the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, the 32-year-old has made some major changes, including a nose job last month. And she recently shared insight into her recovery process.

"I gotta be careful around my nose because, as everybody knows, I had a nose job," Gypsy said in a "GRWM" TikTok shared May 15. "One of the things that I'm dealing with is the internal stitches that still kind of itch and let me just tell ya, this is gross, this is TMI. The boogers are insane. These are huge."

The influencer also shared an update on her physical condition post-surgery, saying she initially was put on prescription pain medication for about a week before switching to regular Tylenol to manage her pain as it diminished.

photos
As Gypsy slowly applied makeup, she recounted her experience with cosmetics and how she was not allowed to wear any before she entered prison. In a bid to "look presentable" for her court appearances after she was first put behind bars, the My Time To Stand memoir author—who had accused her mom of abuse—made her own because none was available for her to buy at the time.

"I took toothpaste and broke a pen apart, like an ink pen, and mixed it together to make mascara. And I would apply it with a toothbrush," she said. "Now, as you can imagine, oh my God, the minty freshness that was on my eyeballs was burning my eyes."

Gypsy also said she used coffee grounds as eyeshadow, a type of cosmetics she described as "gold in prison," before she bought a real, three-color palette from another inmate for $50.

"It was worth it because I had eight and a half years to do," she said. "If I'm gonna be there that long, I might as well look pretty."

Read on to find out more about Gypsy's post-prison life...

Instagram

"First Selfie of Freedom!"

After being released from prison on Dec. 28, Gypsy Rose Blanchard snapped her first Instagram selfie.

Instagram

"Married Life"

Gypsy and husband Ryan Anderson shared a glimpse into their new era together.

Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

"Sister Love"

Gypsy reunited with her sister Mia Blanchard amid her new chapter.

Instagram

Goodbye 2023

"A New Years Eve Eve kiss with my hubby."

Instagram

Turning the Page

Gypsy also ended 2023 with an Instagram selfie.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

Gypsy and her husband walked their first red carpet at the premiere of her Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Gypsy and Ryan kissed on the red carpet at the premiere.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Breakup

In late March 2024, three months after her prison release, Gypsy shared that she and Ryan broke up.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life," she wrote in a statement on her private Facebook page, according to People. "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."

Days later, Gypsy was spotted out with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. He said that the two are "just hanging out as friends."

JC Olivera / WireImage

Physical Transformation

Gypsy underwent a rhinopasty and septoplasty (nose job) April 5, 2024. Her physical transformation is set to be documented on Lifetime's Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up in June 2024.

Facebook

Divorce

Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8, 2024, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The filing came nearly two years after their July 2022 prison wedding.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy's Tribute to Her "Soulmate"

In late April 2024, weeks after filing for divorce from Ryan Anderson, Gypsy announced she has gotten back together with ex-fiancé Ken Urker. The following May, she makes their rekindled romance social media official by sharing a video montage of their romantic moments on TikTok.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Love Story

In her video, Gypsy described her love story with Ken Urker "legendary."

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

The Burning Question

And when a fan, using her own past comments about ex Ryan Anderson, took the oppotunity to ask her in the comments a NSFW question about Ken, Gypsy responded quickly and candidly.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Animal Style

Gypsy tried her first In-N-Out Burger, a Double-Double burger served animal-style. She rated it a 7.

