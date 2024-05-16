Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gives "TMI" Update on Nose Job Recovery

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is showcasing her scents of humor amid her recovery from her nose job.
Since her release from prison in April, where she served seven years for her role in the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, the 32-year-old has made some major changes, including a nose job last month. And she recently shared insight into her recovery process.
"I gotta be careful around my nose because, as everybody knows, I had a nose job," Gypsy said in a "GRWM" TikTok shared May 15. "One of the things that I'm dealing with is the internal stitches that still kind of itch and let me just tell ya, this is gross, this is TMI. The boogers are insane. These are huge."
The influencer also shared an update on her physical condition post-surgery, saying she initially was put on prescription pain medication for about a week before switching to regular Tylenol to manage her pain as it diminished.
As Gypsy slowly applied makeup, she recounted her experience with cosmetics and how she was not allowed to wear any before she entered prison. In a bid to "look presentable" for her court appearances after she was first put behind bars, the My Time To Stand memoir author—who had accused her mom of abuse—made her own because none was available for her to buy at the time.
"I took toothpaste and broke a pen apart, like an ink pen, and mixed it together to make mascara. And I would apply it with a toothbrush," she said. "Now, as you can imagine, oh my God, the minty freshness that was on my eyeballs was burning my eyes."
Gypsy also said she used coffee grounds as eyeshadow, a type of cosmetics she described as "gold in prison," before she bought a real, three-color palette from another inmate for $50.
"It was worth it because I had eight and a half years to do," she said. "If I'm gonna be there that long, I might as well look pretty."
Read on to find out more about Gypsy's post-prison life...