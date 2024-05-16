Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gives "TMI" Update on Nose Job Recovery

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard Details Why She Thinks “the Best” of Her Mom 8 Years After Her Murder

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is showcasing her scents of humor amid her recovery from her nose job.

Since her release from prison in April, where she served seven years for her role in the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, the 32-year-old has made some major changes, including a nose job last month. And she recently shared insight into her recovery process.

"I gotta be careful around my nose because, as everybody knows, I had a nose job," Gypsy said in a "GRWM" TikTok shared May 15. "One of the things that I'm dealing with is the internal stitches that still kind of itch and let me just tell ya, this is gross, this is TMI. The boogers are insane. These are huge."

The influencer also shared an update on her physical condition post-surgery, saying she initially was put on prescription pain medication for about a week before switching to regular Tylenol to manage her pain as it diminished.