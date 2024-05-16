NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Drake, Kendrick Lamar and More Score 2024 BET Awards Nominations: See the Complete List

The nominees for the 2024 BET Awards are here and among them are J.Cole, Ayo Edebiri and Noami Osaka. Keep reading to which stars, artists, films and TV shows compete for gold.

By Brahmjot Kaur May 16, 2024 3:00 PMTags
UsherAwards 2024BeyoncéDrakeNicki MinajAnthony MackieCelebritiesAngela BassettLeBron JamesKendrick LamarSZABET AwardsMegan Thee StallionIce Spice
Watch: Cardi B Shows Off Her Baby Bump at 2021 BET Awards

The 2024 BET Awards will surely be a night to remember.

The network announced the full list of nominees for the event May 16, with Drake and Nicki Minaj leading the pack with seven and six, respectively.

Among the categories, Drake is up for Album of the Year for For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Best Collaboration of the Year ("Rich Baby Daddy" ft. Sexyy Red & Sza) and Best Male Hip Hop Artist, while he'll face off against Kendrick Lamar, with whom he's been embroiled in a feud recently. (J. Cole, Future and 21 Savage are also nominated in the category.)

As for Nicki, she's up to Album of the Year (Pink Friday 2), Video of the Year ("Barbie World") and earned two nominations for Best Collaboration of the Year ("Everybody" ft. Lil Uzi Vert and "Barbie World" ft. Ice Spice and Aqua).

Coming up Drake and Nicki are J. Cole, Sexyy Red, Sza and Victoria Monét who each have five nominations, with 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla and Usher all up for four awards.

read
Untangling Kendrick Lamar’s Haley Joel Osment Mix-Up on His Drake Diss Track

But nominations go beyond music. The award show also celebrates the sprawling creative excellence of Black stars in television, film and sports. 

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, The Color Purple and The Little Mermaid are among the films competing for Best Movie, with Colman Domingo, Anthony Mackie, Angela Bassett and Ayo Edebiri among those who earned acting nods. Meanwhile, star athletes Naomi Osaka, Jalen Hurts and LeBron James are nominated in the sports categories. 

As we wait to see who takes home gold at the June 30 event, which airs from Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET on BET, keep reading to see all the nominees below.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Trending Stories

1

NFL Responds to Harrison Butker's Controversial Graduation Speech

2

Sister Wives Star Garrison Brown's Cause of Death Shared

3

Your Tears Will Ricochet Watching the It Ends With Us Trailer

Album of the Year

11:11, Chris Brown

A Gift & A Curse, Gunna

American Dream, 21 Savage

Coming Home, Usher

For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Drake

Jaguar II Victoria Monét

Michael Killer Mike

Pink Friday 2 Nicki Minaj

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé 

Coco Jones 

Doja Cat 

H.E.R. 

Muni Long 

Sza 

Tyla 

Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Brent Faiyaz 

Bryson Tiller 

Burna Boy 

Chris Brown 

Drake 

Fridayy 

October London 

Usher

 

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

Best Group

¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $Ign 

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne 

41 

Blxst & Bino Rideaux 

City Girls 

Flo 

Maverick City Music 

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

"All My Life Lil Durk" Feat. J. Cole 

"America Has A Problem (Remix)"  Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar 

"Barbie World" Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua) 

"Bongos" Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion 

"Carnival"  ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $Ign Feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti 

"Don't Play With It (Remix)"  Lola Brooke Feat. Latto & Yung Miami 

"Everybody" Nicki Minaj Feat. Lil Uzi Vert 

"Good Good"  Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage 

"Rich Baby Daddy"  Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza

Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B 

Doja Cat 

Glorilla 

Ice Spice 

Latto 

Megan Thee Stallion 

Nicki Minaj 

Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage 

Burna Boy 

Drake 

Future 

Gunna 

J. Cole 

Kendrick Lamar 

Lil Wayne

Video Of The Year

"Agora Hills" Doja Cat 

"All My Life"  Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole 

"Barbie World"  Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua) 

"Bongos"  Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion 

"First Person Shooter" Drake Feat. J. Cole 

"Good Good"  Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage 

"On My Mama"  Victoria Monét 

"Rich Baby Daddy"  Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza

Video Director Of The Year

Benny Boom 

Child.

Cole Bennett 

Dave Meyers 

Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson 

Offset 

Tems 

Tyler, The Creator

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Best New Artist

41 

4batz 

Ayra Starr 

Bossman Dlow 

Fridayy 

October London 

Sexyy Red 

Tyla

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

"Award All Of The Glory"  Shirley Caesar 

"All Things"  Kirk Franklin 

"Angel"  Halle Bailey 

"Come Jesus Come"  Cece Winans 

"Do You Believe In Love?"  Erica Campbell 

"God Problems"  Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore 

"Me & U"  Tems 

"Try Love"  Kirk Franklin

Viewer's Choice Award

"Agora Hills" Doja Cat

"All My Life" Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

"Fukumean" Gunna

"Lovin On Me" Jack Harlow

"Made For Me" Muni Long

"On My Mama" Victoria Monét  

"Rich Baby Daddy" Drake Feat. Sexyy Red & Sza

"Sensational" Chris Brown Feat. Davido & Lojay

"Texas Hold 'em" Beyoncé

"Water" Tyla

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Best International Act 

Asake (Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Africa)

Bk' (Brazil)

Cleo Sol (Uk)

Focalistic (Africa)

Karol Conká (Brazil)

Raye (Uk)

Tiakola (France)

Tyla (Africa)

Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act 

Bellah (Uk)

Cristale (Uk)

Duquesa (Brazil)

Holly G (France)

Jungeli (France)

Makhadzi (Africa)

Oruam (Brazil)

Seyi Vibez (Africa)

Tyler Icu (Africa)

Bet Her 

"16 Carriages" Beyoncé 

"Blessings" Nicki Minaj Feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard 

"Commas" Ayra Starr 

"Fly Girl Flo" Feat. Missy Elliott 

"Hiss" Megan Thee Stallion 

"On My Mama" Victoria Monét 

"Saturn" Sza 

"Yeah Glo!" Glorilla

Best Movie

American Fiction 

Bob Marley: One Love 

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé 

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse 

The Book Of Clarence 

The Color Purple 

The Equalizer 3 

The Little Mermaid

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Best Actor 

Anthony Mackie 

Colman Domingo 

Damson Idris 

Denzel Washington 

Donald Glover 

Idris Elba 

Jeffrey Wright 

Lakeith Stanfield

Best Actress

Angela Bassett 

Ayo Edebiri 

Coco Jones 

Danielle Brooks 

Fantasia 

Halle Bailey 

Issa Rae 

Regina King 

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar 

Blue Ivy Carter 

Demi Singleton 

Heiress Diana Harris 

Jabria Mccullum 

Jalyn Hall 

Leah Jeffries 

Van Van

Sportswoman Of The Year Award 

A'ja Wilson 

Angel Reese 

Coco Gauff 

Flau'jae Johnson 

Juju Watkins 

Naomi Osaka 

Sha'carri Richardson 

Simone Biles 

Sportsman Of The Year Award

Anthony Edwards 

Gervonta Davis 

Jalen Brunson 

Jalen Hurts 

Kyrie Irving 

Lebron James 

Patrick Mahomes 

Stephen Curry

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

NFL Responds to Harrison Butker's Controversial Graduation Speech

2

Sister Wives Star Garrison Brown's Cause of Death Shared

3

Your Tears Will Ricochet Watching the It Ends With Us Trailer

4

Jason Kelce Fiercely Reacts to Daughter Wyatt’s Preschool Crush

5

Sophie Turner Breaks Silence on "Shocking" Joe Jonas Divorce Fallout