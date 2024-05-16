Drake, Kendrick Lamar and More Score 2024 BET Awards Nominations: See the Complete List

Watch : Cardi B Shows Off Her Baby Bump at 2021 BET Awards

The 2024 BET Awards will surely be a night to remember.

The network announced the full list of nominees for the event May 16, with Drake and Nicki Minaj leading the pack with seven and six, respectively.

Among the categories, Drake is up for Album of the Year for For All The Dogs (Scary Hours Edition), Best Collaboration of the Year ("Rich Baby Daddy" ft. Sexyy Red & Sza) and Best Male Hip Hop Artist, while he'll face off against Kendrick Lamar, with whom he's been embroiled in a feud recently. (J. Cole, Future and 21 Savage are also nominated in the category.)

As for Nicki, she's up to Album of the Year (Pink Friday 2), Video of the Year ("Barbie World") and earned two nominations for Best Collaboration of the Year ("Everybody" ft. Lil Uzi Vert and "Barbie World" ft. Ice Spice and Aqua).

Coming up Drake and Nicki are J. Cole, Sexyy Red, Sza and Victoria Monét who each have five nominations, with 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla and Usher all up for four awards.