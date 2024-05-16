How Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrated Their Second Wedding Anniversary

Watch : See Travis Barker’s Sweet Tribute to Kourtney Kardashian With New Photos of Baby Rocky!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are going strong into their cotton year.

In fact, the couple just celebrated their second anniversary by replaying the memories of their city hall nuptials in Santa Barbara.

Under some throwback photos shared to her Instagram May 15, Kourtney wrote, "5.15.22."

And Travis, who also reshared Kourtney's post to his Instagram Story, along with another photo of the couple's getaway car, replied, "2 years ago in Santa Barbara."

Considering Kourtney and Travis seem to be in a perpetual honeymoon phase, it'll be hard for fans to believe it has already been two years since they officially tied the knot. However, the couple has taken some major steps in taking their romance to the next level—including welcoming baby Rocky back in November.

Since blending their family—which also includes Kourtney and ex Scott Disick's children Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, as well as Travis' stepdaughter Atiana, 25, and children Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18 who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler—the Kardashians star and Blink-182 drummer have only created a happier home life for all their children.