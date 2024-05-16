How Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrated Their Second Wedding Anniversary

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are going strong into their cotton year.
In fact, the couple just celebrated their second anniversary by replaying the memories of their city hall nuptials in Santa Barbara.
Under some throwback photos shared to her Instagram May 15, Kourtney wrote, "5.15.22."
And Travis, who also reshared Kourtney's post to his Instagram Story, along with another photo of the couple's getaway car, replied, "2 years ago in Santa Barbara."
Considering Kourtney and Travis seem to be in a perpetual honeymoon phase, it'll be hard for fans to believe it has already been two years since they officially tied the knot. However, the couple has taken some major steps in taking their romance to the next level—including welcoming baby Rocky back in November.
Since blending their family—which also includes Kourtney and ex Scott Disick's children Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, as well as Travis' stepdaughter Atiana, 25, and children Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18 who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler—the Kardashians star and Blink-182 drummer have only created a happier home life for all their children.
"I love expanding the family," Landon told E! News last June. "I love Kourt so much. She's amazing."
And Travis has also gushed about family life with Kourtney, as he recently gifted her a highly extravagant Mother's Day gift—filling their home with bouquets on bouquets of pink and white roses. The Poosh founder shared the romantic gesture on her Instagram Story on May 12, writing, "Can't get over this."
And Travis also shared a sweet note for her on his Instagram in honor of the couple's first Mother's Day since welcoming Rocky.
"Happy Mother's Day to my best friend and partner," he wrote May 12. "Our children are so lucky to have you. Thank you for filling our home with love, laughter, and joy. I love you forever and ever my wife."
And Kourtney of course replied, "I love you forever and ever my husband."
