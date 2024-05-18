Shawn Johnson Reveals 2-Year-Old Son Jett Loved This About His Emergency Room Visit

Watch : Shawn Johnson East Gets Tattoo Tribute For All 3 Kids!

At just 2 years old, Shawn Johnson East's son Jett is proving he can tackle whatever life throws at him.

Take his April middle-of-the-night visit to the emergency room. "He got it good," Shawn told E! News in an exclusive interview, sharing that her middle child had inadvertently rammed his head into the metal bed frame. "Andrew and I were assessing it and were like, '100 percent we're going to the ER.'" However, she continued, "He recovered two minutes after it happened. We did the whole 10 stitches thing."

And though the little one may be quite literally scarred for life, he's actually pretty stoked about it.

"The only thing he loves about it now is he has the exact same scar as Daddy," Shawn said, referencing the time husband Andrew East passed out in the gym of their Nashville home and hit his head. "Same exact place, same stitch count, same eyes, literally identical." Basically, the 32-year-old continued, "It worked out great."