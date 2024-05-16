Angie Harmon Suing Instacart After Deliveryman Shot and Killed Her Dog

Angie Harmon is taking legal action.
Over a month after a man delivering groceries to her home shot and killed her dog Oliver, the Rizzoli & Isles alum is suing both the delivery person and the company behind InstaCart.
As seen in Harmon's legal filing obtained by E! News, she is accusing both the delivery man—named as Christopher Anthony Reid in the suit—and InstaCart of trespass to chattel, conversion of property, negligence and gross negligence, invasion of privacy and negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She is also accusing Instacart, on its own, of negligent hiring, supervision and retention, as well as negligent misrepresentation.
Harmon is also seeking at least $25,000 in damages, with an exact amount to be determined in trial.
In the document, in addition to outlining the above causes of action, the 51-year-old said Reid appeared within the InstaCart app as "a Shopper named 'Merle,'' noting "Merle's Instacart profile picture was of an older woman."
it continued, "On the afternoon of March 30, 2024, instead of Merle, Defendant Reid entered Plaintiffs' property to deliver Ms. Harmon's groceries. Defendant Reid was impersonating Merle on the Instacart app. Ms. Harmon had no idea she had been communicating with Defendant Reid, a tall and intimidating younger man."
The filing also went through a step-by-step account from Harmon's point of view of the events leading to Oliver's death.
While Reid, as told to E! News by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, said Oliver attacked him upon entering the property and that he acted in self-defense, Harmon argued in her suit "Defendant Reid was not injured by Plaintiffs' dog, was not seriously threatened by Plaintiffs' dog, and had ample opportunity to leave Plaintiffs' property unharmed, without shooting Plaintiffs' dog."
E! News has reached out to both InstaCart and Reid for comment but has not yet heard back.
Harmon's suit comes after police previously confirmed Reid—who was previously unnamed—would not be facing charges for the events.
"The driver indicated that he was attacked by her dog, so he discharged his firearm," a spokesperson for the department told E! News April 6. "The driver is not facing charges for this action."
The spokesperson continued, "Our officers investigated the incident thoroughly and ultimately decided not to pursue charges. The police are not seeking additional parties. The case is now closed."
According to People, a spokesperson for the department told the outlet police did not find any visible injuries on Reid at the time of the incident.
On the part of InstaCart, the company previously shared a statement with People.
"We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident," the grocery delivery service shared. "We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation."