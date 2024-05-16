Angie Harmon Suing Instacart After Deliveryman Shot and Killed Her Dog

Watch : New Details Surrounding Angie Harmon’s Dog Being Killed By a Delivery Driver

Angie Harmon is taking legal action.

Over a month after a man delivering groceries to her home shot and killed her dog Oliver, the Rizzoli & Isles alum is suing both the delivery person and the company behind InstaCart.

As seen in Harmon's legal filing obtained by E! News, she is accusing both the delivery man—named as Christopher Anthony Reid in the suit—and InstaCart of trespass to chattel, conversion of property, negligence and gross negligence, invasion of privacy and negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She is also accusing Instacart, on its own, of negligent hiring, supervision and retention, as well as negligent misrepresentation.

Harmon is also seeking at least $25,000 in damages, with an exact amount to be determined in trial.

In the document, in addition to outlining the above causes of action, the 51-year-old said Reid appeared within the InstaCart app as "a Shopper named 'Merle,'' noting "Merle's Instacart profile picture was of an older woman."

it continued, "On the afternoon of March 30, 2024, instead of Merle, Defendant Reid entered Plaintiffs' property to deliver Ms. Harmon's groceries. Defendant Reid was impersonating Merle on the Instacart app. Ms. Harmon had no idea she had been communicating with Defendant Reid, a tall and intimidating younger man."