Why Sarah Paulson Says Not Living With Holland Taylor Is the Secret to Their Romance

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor have no objections to their living arrangement.

After all, the American Horror Story alum and the Legally Blonde star—who've been together for nine years—don't cohabitate.

"We don't live together," Sarah explained on the May 13 episode of the SmartLess podcast. "That's the secret to it. Holland and I spend plenty of time together, but we don't live in the same house."

Although the couple's dynamic shocked hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, the Ratched alum noted that her girlfriend's romantic history played a significant role in the decision.

"Holland, before me, hasn't been in a ton of long-term relationships, whereas Holland is my third more than five-year relationship," the 49-year-old shared of her 81-year-old partner. "I tend to do that and have more experience doing that, Holland hasn't. So to get to be her age and sort of not having really cohabited with someone for a long time—I think it was a lot to sort of have me and all my me-ness in her space."