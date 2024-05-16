Why Sarah Paulson Says Not Living With Holland Taylor Is the Secret to Their Romance

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor have no objections to their living arrangement.
After all, the American Horror Story alum and the Legally Blonde star—who've been together for nine years—don't cohabitate.
"We don't live together," Sarah explained on the May 13 episode of the SmartLess podcast. "That's the secret to it. Holland and I spend plenty of time together, but we don't live in the same house."
Although the couple's dynamic shocked hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, the Ratched alum noted that her girlfriend's romantic history played a significant role in the decision.
"Holland, before me, hasn't been in a ton of long-term relationships, whereas Holland is my third more than five-year relationship," the 49-year-old shared of her 81-year-old partner. "I tend to do that and have more experience doing that, Holland hasn't. So to get to be her age and sort of not having really cohabited with someone for a long time—I think it was a lot to sort of have me and all my me-ness in her space."
But Sarah also emphasized that she loves spending time with Holland. She noted, "My favorite thing to do—we fall asleep holding hands. I like to sleep near her."
Another important factor in their nearly decade-long relationship is growing together and separately.
"Having differences that fit in, have different styles, and honoring them and each other," Holland told E! News in November. "I'm more of a loner. I need some of my time alone."
"She has a vast number of friends, and she needs them to have friend time just with them and not with me hanging around," The Two and a Half Man alum continued. "So we keep a good balance that way."
And Sarah couldn't help but gush over how well their dynamic works, too.
"I am thrilled and I feel very lucky to be with a person who is smarter, wiser, wittier than I, and that just makes my life better in every possible way," she reflected on The View in November. "It makes me want to be a better person and a fully realized person."