Blake Lively Brings It Ends With Us to Life In First Trailer—Featuring a Nod to Taylor Swift

Watch : It Ends With Us Author Reacts to Film Backlash

BookTok is in for a big treat.

After all, the first trailer for It Ends With Us—the Blake Lively-led movie based on the polarizing Colleen Hoover novel—has finally arrived.

In the May 16 preview, Blake appears completely transformed as Taylor Swift's "My Tears Ricochet" soundtracks her character, Lily Bloom, opening a flower shop with her friend Allysa (Jenny Slate). Soon, Ryle (Justin Baldoni)—Allysa's brother—enters the picture, and the pair begin a whirlwind relationship.

However, as the teaser continues, Ryle and Lily's picture-perfect relationship begins to turn sinister—with shots of Ryle acting aggressive and breaking glass. Meanwhile, Lily is reacquainted with a flame from her past, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar).

Finally, the preview culminates with a lingering decision that Blake's character will face in the upcoming film, as her character narrates, "As hard as this choice is, we break the pattern, or the pattern breaks us."

It Ends With Us, the 2016 novel, took TikTok by storm in 2021, and follows 23-year-old Lily Bloom as she works through the death of her father—who abused her mother—and begins what she presumes to be her dream life.