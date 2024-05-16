NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Blake Lively Brings It Ends With Us to Life In First Trailer—Featuring a Nod to Taylor Swift

It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively, finally dropped its first trailer, soundtracked by Taylor Swift. See Colleen Hoover’s TikTok-famous novel brought to life.

BookTok is in for a big treat. 

After all, the first trailer for It Ends With Us—the Blake Lively-led movie based on the polarizing Colleen Hoover novel—has finally arrived. 

In the May 16 preview, Blake appears completely transformed as Taylor Swift's "My Tears Ricochet" soundtracks her character, Lily Bloom, opening a flower shop with her friend Allysa (Jenny Slate). Soon, Ryle (Justin Baldoni)—Allysa's brother—enters the picture, and the pair begin a whirlwind relationship. 

However, as the teaser continues, Ryle and Lily's picture-perfect relationship begins to turn sinister—with shots of Ryle acting aggressive and breaking glass. Meanwhile, Lily is reacquainted with a flame from her past, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar). 

Finally, the preview culminates with a lingering decision that Blake's character will face in the upcoming film, as her character narrates, "As hard as this choice is, we break the pattern, or the pattern breaks us."

It Ends With Us, the 2016 novel, took TikTok by storm in 2021, and follows 23-year-old Lily Bloom as she works through the death of her father—who abused her mother—and begins what she presumes to be her dream life.

2024 TV Premiere Dates

After all, she's finally opened the flower shop she's always dreamed of, and soon enough begins a relationship with neurosurgeon Ryle—who, on paper, is her perfect man. However, Lily soon begins to discover that Ryle is not who she thinks he is, and the patterns of her past may be more difficult to unlearn than she expected. 

And Colleen—who has also penned It Starts With Us and Verity—executive produced the upcoming adaptation, and couldn't be more thrilled with how it turned out.

"Everyone involved has been so dedicated about making this adaptation as faithful and heartfelt as possible," she explained to People last month. "It's been a true team effort, and I can't wait for those who loved the book to see the movie and experience the magic they've created on the big screen."

 

And while fans will have to wait until August 9 to see It Ends With Us hits theaters, keep reading to see more highly anticipated book-to-movie adaptations—some of which you can watch right now.

The Idea of You

Based On: The 2017 novel of the same name by Robinne Lee
Starring: Anne Hathaway, Nicholas Galitzine, Ella Rubin, Reid Scott and Annie Mumolo
Premieres:  May 2 on Prime Video
Why We're Excited: One of the most anticipated adaptations of 2024, the film follows 40-year-old single mom Soléne who happens to catch the eye of twenty-something British boyband sensation Hayes at Coachella. Cue a swoon worthy—and very steamy—love story. As if that wasn't enough to have us seated, the star-crossed lovers are played by none other than Hathaway and Galitzine.

Bridgerton Season 3

Based On: Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn (Bridgerton #4)
Starring: Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmel, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Polly Walker, Julie Andrews and more
Premieres: Part 1 on May 16, Part 2 on June 13
Why We’re Excited: Dearest readers, it is, at last, the season of Polin. After years of teasing Penelope and Colin’s love story, the Netflix series skipped right to book four so fans can finally see everyone’s favorite wallflower and third brother realize they are meant to be. All it takes is Penelope deciding she must find a husband, Colin offering to be her guide and a whimsical orchestral arrangement of the biggest songs in pop.

It Ends With Us

Based On: Colleen Hoover's 2016 novel of the same name.
Starring: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj
Premieres: In theaters August 9
Why We're Excited: Two words: Blake Lively. Okay, two more words: Love triangle. Centered around a florist named Lily Bloom, the book is a riveting tale of love, strength and the complications of relationships.

Heartstopper Season 3

Based On: Heartstopper, Volume 3 by Alice Osman
Starring: Joe Locke, Kit Connor, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell and Tobie Donovan
Premieres: October 2024
Why We’re Excited: As season two ended with Charlie about to say three important words to Nick, the next installment picks up with their relationship growing and changing along with them. Prepare for more adorable doodles—a sweet nod to the graphic novels—but also heartfelt conversations about mental health, love and teenage growing pains. 

Wicked 

Based On: The Broadway play of the same name and Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire
Starring: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Bowen Yang, and Keala Settle
Premieres: Part 1: November 27, 2024; Part 2: November 26, 2025
Why We’re Excited: Look no further than the cast list, for starters. Add in that it’s the iconic Broadway musical—based, of course, off the Wizard Of Oz prequel tome—split into two rousing parts and we are booked and busy for the next two Thanksgiving weekends.

Nightb--ch

Based On: the 2021 novel of the same name by Rachel Yoder
Starring: Amy Adams, Scoot McNairy, Ella Thomas, Mary Holland, and Zoe Chao
Premieres: December 6
Why We're Excited: Adams is a stay-at-home mom who thinks she’s turning into a dog. Need we say more? Well, the psychological comedy horror of it all deepens as her husband, often traveling for work, dismisses her fears leading her to turn to a group of fellow moms who are involved in both MLMs and something possibly more sinister.

The Perfect Couple

Based on: the 2018 best-selling novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Live Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Meghann Fahy, Ishann Khattar, Jack Reynor and Omar Eps.
Premieres: TBD
Why We’re Excited: Here’s your official invitation to a Nantucket wedding that some might just kill for. This six-episode murder mystery drama sees a lavish wedding weekend on the Massachusetts island take a turn after a dead body washes up on the beach the day of the ceremony—and everyone is suddenly a suspect. With an ensemble cast, Nicole Kidman and Meghann Fahy, a hurricane of drama is about to grace our screens.

Kay Scarpetta

Based On: Patricia Cornwell's mega-popular series of the same name that has 26 books in total
Starring: Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis
Premieres: TBD on Amazon Prime Video
Why We're Excited: If it's based on a book and Kidman stars in it, we will binge the s--t out of it. (See: Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, The Undoing and the fact that this is her second appearance on this list.) Add in that the Oscar winners will be playing crime-fighting sisters and it's already become our favorite new show of the year.

 

