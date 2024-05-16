NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Jason Kelce Shares Conversation With Taylor Swift’s Pal Miles Teller

While discussing Travis Kelce’s role in a new Ryan Murphy project, Jason Kelce shared advice he received from Taylor Swift’s friend Miles Teller about acting.

By Olivia Evans May 16, 2024 12:58 PM
CelebritiesNFLMiles TellerJason Kelce
Jason Kelce is opening up about this budding friendship. 

As the former Philadelphia Eagles center discussed his brother Travis Kelce's role in an upcoming Ryan Murphy project, he shared the insight he once received about acting from Taylor Swift's friend Miles Teller

"I was talking to Miles Teller at the Super Bowl," Jason explained on the May 15 episode of the New Heights podcast. "I was asking him, ‘How do you pick your roles and what you are going to do?''

And Miles—who has starred in movies like Whiplash and Top Gun: Maverick, gave the NFL star a concise answer. 

"He said, ‘Well first of all you read the script,'" Jason explained. "But then he said, ‘It's all about directors, writers, producers, all these other people that it takes.'"

Of course, Miles—whose wife Keleigh Teller is also a close friend of Taylor's—isn't the only celebrity who showed up in the suites as the "Fortnight" singer started rooting for her guy on the Chiefs. In fact, it was at the Super Bowl where Jason was not only able to discuss Hollywood with Miles, but also got acquainted with Paul McCartney

And while Jason didn't get to cross paths with everyone, Taylor had plenty of members of her squad accompanying her to root on her boyfriend throughout the season. At an Oct. 1 match against the New York Jets, Taylor was accompanied by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, as well as Sabrina Carpenter, Hugh Jackman, Antoni Porowski and Sophie Turner.

 

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Amid Taylor's attendance at games, the NFL had some of the best ratings ever. And while she's more into Aristotle, Taylor admitted she liked seeing Travis ball. 

"Football is awesome, it turns out," she told TIME in a December profile. "I've been missing out my whole life."

