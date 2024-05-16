Glen Powell Shares His Hope for Potential Top Gun 3 Movie

When it comes to a third Top Gun, Glen Powell is more than ready to suit up.
Top Gun: Maverick became an instant hit following its release in 2022, over thirty years after the original. And while Glen might not be part of any creative discussions regarding the third installment, when the powers that be are ready for Hangman, Hangman will be there.
"It's out of my hands," he told E! News' Francesca Amiker of his character's journey during the May 15 premiere of his new film Hit Man. "There are smarter people involved in this movie, than I can come up with. But whatever it is, I know we're going to be flying cool stuff, that's all I know."
And though his future flight path is still up in the air, as the 35-year-old put it, "It's really nice when you make a movie that people want to see more, that's been honestly the really cool part about this. You make a movie with people you really love, that you really connect with, and then maybe you get the chance to do it again. So we'll see." (And for more with Glen, tune into E! News tonight, May 16, at 11 p.m.)
But what has been confirmed, is that another Top Gun has already been cleared for takeoff—with some delays. Namely, the biggest obstacle is star Tom Cruise's busy schedule, though the franchise original is already strapped into the premise.
As producer Jerry Bruckheimer told ScreenRant in March, "It will be Tom Cruise. Tom is amazing. We spent time with him. We have a story."
"[Director] Joe Kosinski had a wonderful story idea for it, and [Tom] said, 'I really like that,' so we're developing it," he continued. "But you never know when it's going to get made because Tom is so busy. He's doing Mission: Impossible right now, he's got a picture after it. Hopefully, we'll get a screenplay that he loves, and we'll be back in the air again."
So while fans will have to wait for what is sure to be a heart-pounding sequel, they can top off with Glen's new movie Hit Man— which also co-wrote with director Richard Linklater—when it hits Netflix May 24.
And in the meantime, keep reading to refresh yourself on all the new faces that soared to new heights in Top Gun: Maverick.