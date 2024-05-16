Glen Powell Shares His Hope for Potential Top Gun 3 Movie

Watch : Top Gun's Glen Powell & Jay Ellis on Preparing for Shirtless Scenes!

When it comes to a third Top Gun, Glen Powell is more than ready to suit up.

Top Gun: Maverick became an instant hit following its release in 2022, over thirty years after the original. And while Glen might not be part of any creative discussions regarding the third installment, when the powers that be are ready for Hangman, Hangman will be there.

"It's out of my hands," he told E! News' Francesca Amiker of his character's journey during the May 15 premiere of his new film Hit Man. "There are smarter people involved in this movie, than I can come up with. But whatever it is, I know we're going to be flying cool stuff, that's all I know."

And though his future flight path is still up in the air, as the 35-year-old put it, "It's really nice when you make a movie that people want to see more, that's been honestly the really cool part about this. You make a movie with people you really love, that you really connect with, and then maybe you get the chance to do it again. So we'll see."