Dean McDermott Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Lily Calo After Tori Spelling Split

Dean McDermott is taking his love to the 'gram.
The actor made his relationship with Lily Calo Instagram official by posting photos of the couple enjoying a date night at The Magic Castle in Los Angeles.
"Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle," Dean wrote on Instagram May 15 alongside snaps of him and Lily posing in their coordinating pinstripe attire and her giving him a peck on the cheek. "Cuz she's Magic!! #MyLovey."
And if you're wondering how Tori Spelling—who filed for divorce from Dean in March after nearly 18 years of marriage—felt about the social media move, she appeared to give a subtle sign of support by liking the post. And when a commenter wrote "the fact Tori liked this is mind boggling," Dean clapped back.
"It's because she is a highly evolved and compassionate loving person, which is a lot more then [sic] I can say for the trolls commenting on this post," the 57-year-old replied. "Tori has a boyfriend. People get divorced and are better apart them [sic] together. That's life. I'll pray for happiness for all the haters."
This wasn't the only show of support Tori, who was seen kissing Ryan Cramer in November, has shown, either. After Lily shared her own Instagram post about Dean that same day—noting "I've got peace and I've got love"—the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum replied, "Love you both."
In fact, Tori—who shares five children with Dean—previously shared on her podcast misSPELLING that they all have family dinners together, and he told Page Six in March that she and Lily "get along fabulously."
