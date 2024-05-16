NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Dean McDermott Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Lily Calo After Tori Spelling Split

Dean McDermott made his romance with girlfriend Lily Calo Instagram official. And after a commenter wrote it was "mind boggling" that his ex Tori Spelling liked the post, he clapped back.

Dean McDermott is taking his love to the 'gram.

The actor made his relationship with Lily Calo Instagram official by posting photos of the couple enjoying a date night at The Magic Castle in Los Angeles. 

"Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle," Dean wrote on Instagram May 15 alongside snaps of him and Lily posing in their coordinating pinstripe attire and her giving him a peck on the cheek. "Cuz she's Magic!! #MyLovey."

And if you're wondering how Tori Spelling—who filed for divorce from Dean in March after nearly 18 years of marriage—felt about the social media move, she appeared to give a subtle sign of support by liking the post. And when a commenter wrote "the fact Tori liked this is mind boggling," Dean clapped back.

"It's because she is a highly evolved and compassionate loving person, which is a lot more then [sic] I can say for the trolls commenting on this post," the 57-year-old replied. "Tori has a boyfriend. People get divorced and are better apart them [sic] together. That's life. I'll pray for happiness for all the haters."

This wasn't the only show of support Tori, who was seen kissing Ryan Cramer in November, has shown, either. After Lily shared her own Instagram post about Dean that same day—noting "I've got peace and I've got love"—the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum replied, "Love you both."

In fact, Tori—who shares five children with Dean—previously shared on her podcast misSPELLING that they all have family dinners together, and he told Page Six in March that she and Lily "get along fabulously."

To see some of the exes' family photos from over the years, keep reading.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Santa's Secret Workshop 2017

Festive Fam

Tori and Dean's kids Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau enjoyed a visit to Santa's Secret Workshop in 2017.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Spooky Season

The family had a scary good time at a Halloween celebration in 2019.

Brian To/FilmMagic

Giddy Up

Tori and Dean took their daughter Stella and son Liam to the Bony Pony Ranch in California in 2009.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Ice to Meet You

The family hit the ice rink in 2013.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Summer Squad

With school out at the time, Tori and Dean had some summer fun with their children at the premiere of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation in 2018.

Getty Images

Story Time

Dean and Liam sat down to read Tori's Uncharted TerriTORI during its 2010 release.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Hit the Stage

Stella and Liam got a taste of the spotlight—literally!—when they joined their parents onstage at a Yo Gabba Gabba Live! show in 2011. 

Tiffany Rose/WireImage

Santa's Little Helpers

Tori and Dean brought their kids to meet Santa Claus in 2014.

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Santa's Secret Workshop 2015

Blended Family

Dean's son Jack from his marriage to Mary Jo Eustace joined the family for Christmas celebrations in 2015.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Mediaplacement

Best Choice

The crew rolled up in style to the 2019 Teen Choice Awards in August 2019. 

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Welcome to Mommywood

Tori and Dean's oldest kids Liam and Stella were on hand to celebrate the release of the actress' Mommywood book 1in 2009.

David Livingston/Getty Images

One Cool Baby

Little Hattie looked so cool in her shades at the release of her mom 2012 book celebraTORI.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for L.O.L. Surprise!

'Tis the Season

 Stella, Beau and Hattie helped spread holiday cheer with their parents at a disco-themed Christmas party in 2019.

Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP via Getty Images

Next Level Outing

The family attends the Hollywood premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level in2019. 

