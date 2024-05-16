Dean McDermott Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Lily Calo After Tori Spelling Split

Watch : Tori Spelling Breaks Silence About Divorce With Vulnerable Debut Podcast

Dean McDermott is taking his love to the 'gram.

The actor made his relationship with Lily Calo Instagram official by posting photos of the couple enjoying a date night at The Magic Castle in Los Angeles.

"Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle," Dean wrote on Instagram May 15 alongside snaps of him and Lily posing in their coordinating pinstripe attire and her giving him a peck on the cheek. "Cuz she's Magic!! #MyLovey."

And if you're wondering how Tori Spelling—who filed for divorce from Dean in March after nearly 18 years of marriage—felt about the social media move, she appeared to give a subtle sign of support by liking the post. And when a commenter wrote "the fact Tori liked this is mind boggling," Dean clapped back.

"It's because she is a highly evolved and compassionate loving person, which is a lot more then [sic] I can say for the trolls commenting on this post," the 57-year-old replied. "Tori has a boyfriend. People get divorced and are better apart them [sic] together. That's life. I'll pray for happiness for all the haters."