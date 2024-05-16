Save 50% on Aerie Swimwear, 30% on Lancôme, 71% on Tarte Cosmetics, 30% on IT Cosmetics & More Discounts

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Hey there, savvy shoppers. Ready to snag some amazing deals? Today, I've scoured the internet and unearthed some can't-miss discounts. From must-have beauty products to trendy fashion finds and cozy home essentials, I've got you covered with the most major sales of the day. So, grab your coffee and a credit card. I curated a treasure trove of savings just for you.

With these deals in your arsenal, you'll be scoring major savings while elevating your style game in every aspect of life. Ready to shop till you drop (without emptying your wallet)? Let's get started!

E! Shopping Editor Picks