Save 50% on Aerie Swimwear, 30% on Lancôme, 71% on Tarte Cosmetics, 30% on IT Cosmetics & More Discounts

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hey there, savvy shoppers. Ready to snag some amazing deals? Today, I've scoured the internet and unearthed some can't-miss discounts. From must-have beauty products to trendy fashion finds and cozy home essentials, I've got you covered with the most major sales of the day. So, grab your coffee and a credit card. I curated a treasure trove of savings just for you.
With these deals in your arsenal, you'll be scoring major savings while elevating your style game in every aspect of life. Ready to shop till you drop (without emptying your wallet)? Let's get started!
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Tarte Cosmetics: Get a $69 deal on $232 worth of Tarte products of your choice.
- Sur La Table: Take 60% off Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub, and more top cookware brands from Sur La Table.
- Aerie: Save 50% on all Aerie swimwear.
- Quay Australia: Shop buy 1, get 1 free deals on Quay Australia sunglasses.
- Kopari: Indulge in some self-care with 20% off deals on Kopari products.
- Spanx: Use the code EARLYSUMMER to get 40% off Spanx styles.
- Soma: Shop the famous Soma $29 bra event before your favorite styles sell out.
- Disney: Get 40% off 800+ Disney items, including swim, decor, and toys.
- Lancome: Save 30% on makeup and skincare from Lancome.
- Ulta: Save 30% on IT Cosmetics makeup and skincare.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Aerie Swimwear Deals
Save 50% on all Aerie swimwear.
More Fashion Deals
Allbirds: Get 20% off select styles and an EXTRA 20% OFF clearance styles.
Banana Republic Factory: Get up to 50% off everything from Banana Republic Factory.
Bare Necessities: Sale into summer with 30% off swimwear, bras, panties, loungewear, and more.
Blue Nile: Save up to 30% on lab grown diamonds from Blue Nile.
Boohoo: Save 50% on almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on Coach bags and accessories.
Cozy Earth: Shop 30% off deals during the extended Cozy Earth Mother's Day Sale.
Cupshe: Save up to 70% on thousands of styles from Cupshe.
Draper James: Use the promo code CHEERS30 to get 30% off Reese Witherspoon's brand Draper James.
DSW: Save 20% on women's sandals when you use the promo code SIZZLE at checkout.
Gap: Save 50% sitewide and an EXTRA 50% off the Gap Sale Section.
Gymshark: Score 20% off Gymshark shorts and t-shirts.
HerRoom: Get 70% off hundreds of styles during the HerRoom Semi-Annual Sale.
Hollister: Buy 1, get 1 for 50% off on almost everything from Hollister.
J.Crew: Save up to 50% on women's swim and getaway tops.
J.Crew Factory: Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles.
Kate Spade: Save 40% on Kate Spade markdowns.
Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off shoes and crossbodies.
lululemon: Technically, there isn't a lululemon sale today, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
Marshalls: Get major fashion deals from Marshalls.
Meshki: Save 20% sitewide from Meshki.
Nordstrom Rack: Shop 60% off sandal deals on Sam Edelman, Birkenstock, Stuart Weitzman, and more top brands from Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: All linen styles are on sale- $15 shorts, $20 dresses, and $20 pants.
Quay Australia: Shop buy 1, get 1 free deals on Quay Australia sunglasses.
Reebok: Use the code EXTRA to save an ADDITIONAL 50% on Reebok markdowns.
Rothys: Use the code ROTHYS25 to get 25% off your Rothys order.
Skechers: Save 30% on select styles during the Skechers Mid-Season Sale.
Soma: Shop the famous Soma $29 bra event before your favorite styles sell out.
Spanx: Use the code EARLYSUMMER to get 40% off Spanx styles.
Stuart Weitzman: Use the code NEWSHOES25 to get 25% off your next Stuart Weitzman order.
Swimsuits For All: Beat the clock and shop 60% discounts on swimwear before they disappear.
TJ Maxx: Don't miss major discounts on spring and summer fashion from TJ Maxx.
Target: Save 30% on Target swimwear.
VICI: Use the code 40NOW to save get an EXTRA 40% off VICI sale styles.
Vince Camuto: Get 20% off Vince Camuto sandals with the promo code BEACHDAY.
Windsor: Get 80% off Windsor spring styles.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
Tarte Custom Kit Deal
Get a $69 deal on $232 worth of Tarte products of your choice.
More Beauty Deals
Bio Ionic: Take 40% off the Bio Ionic SMART-X High Efficiency Dryer + Diffuser when you use the promo code SMARTX40 at checkout.
Bluemercury: Use the code GLOW25 to get 25% off M-61 skincare products from Bluemercury.
Dermstore: Use the code SUN to get 20% off celeb favorite brand EltaMD.
Exuviance: Get 50% off the Exuviance AGE REVERSE + Rebuild-5 Cream.
ghd: Take 15% off ghd flat irons. Plus get a free bag ($40 value).
Glossier: Get 50% off Glossier vegan formula Balm Dotcoms = $7 each (discount applied at checkout).
Herbivore Botanicals: Use the code GLOW25 to get 25% off Herbivore super potent, plant-powered serums.
Kitsch: Use the code SUMMER20 to get 20% off Kitsch hair care, skincare, and more.
Kopari: Indulge in some self-care with 20% off deals on Kopari products.
Lancome: Save 30% on makeup and skincare from Lancome.
Laura Geller: Use the code EV10 to save 35% on Laura Geller makeup.
MAC: Get 30% off last chance products from MAC Cosmetics.
Mermade Hair: Get 25% off Mermade hair tools and styling products. Plus, free shipping when you spend $15+.
Murad: Use the code RETINAL to get 25% off Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment.
NARS: Snag 40% off last chance products from NARS Cosmetics, including lipstick, eyeshadow, bronzer, and blush.
Nudestix: Use the promo code NUDEWEEKEND2024 to save 25% on your Nudestix purchase.
NuFACE: Shop 10% off last chance deals on NuFACE skincare devices and serums.
Oribe: Take 20% off all Oribe products (discount applied at checkout). My pick: Oribe Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray.
Shopbop: Use the code BEAUTY15 to get 15% off skincare, makeup, hair care, and more from Shopbop.
Solawave: Save 25% on Solawave devices and skincare when you use the code MOM25 at checkout.
Ulta: Save 30% on IT Cosmetics makeup and skincare.
Violet Grey: Save 50% on Charlotte Tilbury, Maison Margiela, Byredo, and more top beauty brands.
Today's Best Home Deals
Sur La Table Cookware Deals
Take 60% off Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub, and more top cookware brands from Sur La Table.
More Home Deals
Amerisleep: Get $450 off an Amerisleep mattress.
Avocado Mattress: Take 20% off Avocado Mattresses during the Memorial Day Sale.
Ban.do: Use the code HAPPY to get 50% off vases, rugs, blankets, and more.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Save 50% on indoor and outdoor hosting essentials.
Casper: Get 30% off mattresses and more during the Casper Memorial Day Sale.
Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off your Cocoon by Sealy purchase.
Crate & Barrel: Get 30% off best-selling furniture, 40% off cookware, and more deals from Crate & Barrel.
DreamCloud: Save 50% on DreamCloud mattresses.
Dyson: Get $150 off Dyson vacuums and other devices.
Leesa: Take 30% off a Leesa mattress.
Nectar Sleep: Shop 40% off deals on Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nest Bedding: Save 50% on Nest Bedding mattresses, linens, furniture, and more.
Our Place: Save 40% on Our Place cookware, kitchen tools, and more.
Pottery Barn: Shop deals up to 60% off on spring clearance items from Pottery Barn.
Purple: Get up to $800 off a Purple mattress and base.
Rugs.com: Take 80% off indoor and outdoor rugs.
Sleep Number: Save up to 50% during the Sleep Number Memorial Day Sale.
West Elm: Shop 60% off home deals from West Elm.
More Deals
Away: Get $50 off any best-selling suitcase and bag combo from Away.
BruMate: Save 20% on select BruMate travel mugs.
Disney: Get 40% off 800+ Disney items, including swim, decor, and toys.
Etsy: Get 30% off Father's Day gifts from Etsy.
Omaha Steaks: Shop 50% discounts from Omaha Steaks.
Samsonite: Travel in style with 30% off Samsonite luggage discounts.
What are the best deals right now?
Get a $69 deal on $232 worth of Tarte products of your choice. Take 60% off Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub, and more top cookware brands from Sur La Table. Save 50% on all Aerie swimwear.
Shop buy 1, get 1 free deals on Quay Australia sunglasses. Indulge in some self-care with 20% off deals on Kopari products. Use the code EARLYSUMMER to get 40% off Spanx styles.
Shop the famous Soma $29 bra event before your favorite styles sell out. Get 40% off 800+ Disney items, including swim, decor, and toys.
Where can I find the best deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
If you're still shopping, check out these kitchen must-haves.