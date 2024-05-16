Zach Bryan's Girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia Shares They Were in "Traumatizing" Car Crash

Watch : The Challenge’s Nelson Thomas Gets Right Foot Amputated After Near-Fatal Car Crash

Brianna LaPaglia and Zach Bryan are thankful they're both alright.

The TikTok star recently revealed she and the "She's Alright" singer experienced a scary incident while traveling amid his The Quittin' Time Tour.

"Two nights ago," Brianna began a May 15 TikTok, "Zach and I got into a traumatizing side-by-side car crash. It flipped a bunch of times, everything shattered and thank god we had our seatbelts on. But there was a lot of blood, and we thought we were saying goodbye to each other."

She continued, "After the ambulance came, he got all stitched up we were like, 'Oh my god, thank God. It didn't hit an artery, it was just a huge gash.' We were okay. We are happy and alive."

But while she was thankful she and Zach didn't have any lasting injuries, the 24-year-old shared that after an exhausting couple of days, "I'm just so tired. My whole body hurts, and I keep finding more bruises and scrapes. And I pulled glass out of my cheek last night."

Naturally, Brianna's comment was soon full of well wishes, prompting her to write alongside heart emojis, "We are absolutely okay!!! Just horrifying in the moment!!! Love you guys."