Zach Bryan's Girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia Shares They Were in "Traumatizing" Car Crash

Brianna LaPaglia and Zach Bryan are thankful they're both alright.
The TikTok star recently revealed she and the "She's Alright" singer experienced a scary incident while traveling amid his The Quittin' Time Tour.
"Two nights ago," Brianna began a May 15 TikTok, "Zach and I got into a traumatizing side-by-side car crash. It flipped a bunch of times, everything shattered and thank god we had our seatbelts on. But there was a lot of blood, and we thought we were saying goodbye to each other."
She continued, "After the ambulance came, he got all stitched up we were like, 'Oh my god, thank God. It didn't hit an artery, it was just a huge gash.' We were okay. We are happy and alive."
But while she was thankful she and Zach didn't have any lasting injuries, the 24-year-old shared that after an exhausting couple of days, "I'm just so tired. My whole body hurts, and I keep finding more bruises and scrapes. And I pulled glass out of my cheek last night."
Naturally, Brianna's comment was soon full of well wishes, prompting her to write alongside heart emojis, "We are absolutely okay!!! Just horrifying in the moment!!! Love you guys."
Following the couple's accident, after which they needed to travel to Little Rock, Ark., to continue his tour, Zach shared a sweet tribute to his girlfriend who he's been dating since the summer of 2023.
"This lady holds the weight up of everyone around her day in and day out," he wrote over a picture of Brianna on his Instagram Story. "Through these month long tour runs, to my degenerate ass making an album. You're my muse Brianna and I don't understand how the hell you hold it together when people around you can't. Thank you forever and always no matter what."
The 28-year-old added in a subsequent slide, over a screenshot of sweet texts from Brianna, "She sends me these day in and day out. No matter how tired I am, no matter how she feels. She's the most loving and supporting woman on the planet."
But since they first debuted their relationship, Brianna has been candid about the hate they've received on the internet—and how it doesn't bother her.
"It's fun. I'm like eating it up," the Barstool personality told People in August. "Now, I realize you can't buy into love—or hate—on the internet. You just kinda gotta be yourself and see where it takes ya."
She added, "There comes a lot of hate with being a creator, there also comes a lot of love. But I really like what I'm doing and I'm where I'm at and I'm happy about it."