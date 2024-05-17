NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

2024 ACM Awards: Ashley McBryde and Noah Reid Poke Fun at Morgan Wallen's Chair-Throwing Incident

While on stage at the 2024 ACM Awards in Dallas May 16, Ashley McBryde and Noah Reid poked fun at Morgan Wallen's arrest for allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of a Nashville bar.

By Leah Degrazia May 17, 2024 1:57 AM
Red CarpetAwards 2024CelebritiesACM Awards
The Academy of Country Music Awards tackled Morgan Wallen's recent actions. 

While presenting at the 2024 ACM Awards in Dallas May 16, Noah Reid and Ashley McBryde joked about the "Last Night" singer one month after he was arrested on reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct charges for allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of Chief's Bar in Nashville. (See all the stars who showed out for the Academy of Country Music Awards here.)

"Last night after some alcohol, a chair right over there really started to piss me off," Noah sang during a bit on stage. "It told me that I threw it at somebody I never met and my publicist keeps telling me this ain't over yet."

Ashley quipped, "You should smile in the mugshot."

Morgan—who didn't attend the show—was booked by the Metropolitan Nashville Police department back in April. Two weeks later, the 31-year-old addressed the April 7 incident, sharing that he was accepting full accountability for his actions. 

"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks," Morgan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) April 19. "I've touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility."

photos
The Best ACM Awards Fashion Moments Over the Years

The "One Thing at a Time" singer added, "I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe."

Morgan was nominated for six awards at this year's ACMs, which were hosted by Reba McEntire for a record-breaking 17th time. He faced off in the Entertainer of the Year category against Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson, while also picking up nods for Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Single of the Year, Music Event of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. 

Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

But the "I Had Some Help" singer doesn't lose sleep over winning trophies. As Morgan put it to Extra before walking into the 2022 CMA awards, he's been "doing this for a while."

He added, "I don't get that nervous." 

AFF-USA

Read on for more celebs who celebrated at the ACM Awards…

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Rex Linn & Reba McEntire

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Thomas Rhett

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Avril Lavigne

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jason Aldean & Brittany Aldean

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Chris Stapleton & Morgane Stapleton

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Tyler Cameron

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Brothers Osborne's TJ Osborne & John Osborne

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO

Gilbert Flores for Penske Media

Daisy Kent

Gilbert Flores for Penske Media

Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers & Shay Mooney

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kane Brown

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, Karen Fairchild & Jimi Westbrook

Gilbert Flores for Penske Media

Noah Kahan

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Scotty McCreery & Gabi Dugal McCreery

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Reyna Roberts

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

HARDY

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ashley McBryde

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Hallie Ray Light McCollum & Parker McCollum 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Maddie & Tae's Maddie Font & Tae Kerr

Gilbert Flores for Penske Media

The War and Treaty's Michael Trotter Jr. & Tanya Trotter 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Bobby Bones & Caitlin Parker

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Cody Johnson

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Russell Dickerson & Kailey Dickerson

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

P1Harmony's Theo, Jongseob, Intak, Soul & Keeho

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Conner Smith & Leah Thompson

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ashley Cooke

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kassi Ashton

photos
View More Photos From ACM Awards 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
