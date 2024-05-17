2024 ACM Awards: Ashley McBryde and Noah Reid Poke Fun at Morgan Wallen's Chair-Throwing Incident

The Academy of Country Music Awards tackled Morgan Wallen's recent actions.
While presenting at the 2024 ACM Awards in Dallas May 16, Noah Reid and Ashley McBryde joked about the "Last Night" singer one month after he was arrested on reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct charges for allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of Chief's Bar in Nashville. (See all the stars who showed out for the Academy of Country Music Awards here.)
"Last night after some alcohol, a chair right over there really started to piss me off," Noah sang during a bit on stage. "It told me that I threw it at somebody I never met and my publicist keeps telling me this ain't over yet."
Ashley quipped, "You should smile in the mugshot."
Morgan—who didn't attend the show—was booked by the Metropolitan Nashville Police department back in April. Two weeks later, the 31-year-old addressed the April 7 incident, sharing that he was accepting full accountability for his actions.
"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks," Morgan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) April 19. "I've touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility."
The "One Thing at a Time" singer added, "I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe."
Morgan was nominated for six awards at this year's ACMs, which were hosted by Reba McEntire for a record-breaking 17th time. He faced off in the Entertainer of the Year category against Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson, while also picking up nods for Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Single of the Year, Music Event of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.
But the "I Had Some Help" singer doesn't lose sleep over winning trophies. As Morgan put it to Extra before walking into the 2022 CMA awards, he's been "doing this for a while."
He added, "I don't get that nervous."
