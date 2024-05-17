2024 ACM Awards: Ashley McBryde and Noah Reid Poke Fun at Morgan Wallen's Chair-Throwing Incident

Watch : See All the Stars at the 2024 ACM Awards!

The Academy of Country Music Awards tackled Morgan Wallen's recent actions.

While presenting at the 2024 ACM Awards in Dallas May 16, Noah Reid and Ashley McBryde joked about the "Last Night" singer one month after he was arrested on reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct charges for allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of Chief's Bar in Nashville. (See all the stars who showed out for the Academy of Country Music Awards here.)

"Last night after some alcohol, a chair right over there really started to piss me off," Noah sang during a bit on stage. "It told me that I threw it at somebody I never met and my publicist keeps telling me this ain't over yet."

Ashley quipped, "You should smile in the mugshot."

Morgan—who didn't attend the show—was booked by the Metropolitan Nashville Police department back in April. Two weeks later, the 31-year-old addressed the April 7 incident, sharing that he was accepting full accountability for his actions.

"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks," Morgan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) April 19. "I've touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility."