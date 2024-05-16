Jason Kelce Fiercely Reacts to Daughter Wyatt’s Preschool Crush

Watch : Jason Kelce Reveals Gift He Got Wife Kylie for 6th Wedding Anniversary

Jason Kelce is ready to pull a pass interference.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles center shared how he plans to handle the fact that his daughter Wyatt, 4, has developed heart eyes for a boy in her new preschool class.

"Wyatt's got a crush on one of the boys—I'm not gonna tell you his name," Jason told his brother and cohost Travis Kelce during the May 15 episode of their New Heights podcast. "But you can just tell in the way she talks about him, so I'm ready to beat the f--k out of him."

Joking that he "knows how these f--kers think when they're 5," the former NFL star—who also shares daughters Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 14 months, with wife Kylie Kelce—explained why he's not a fan of the new development, saying, "I know exactly what's going through his mind."

And Uncle Travis didn't bother trying to talk his older brother out of the game plan. In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was equally as protective over his niece, offering his own strategy on how to put a stop to the budding romance.