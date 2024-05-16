NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Jason Kelce Fiercely Reacts to Daughter Wyatt’s Preschool Crush

Jason Kelce wasn't pleased to learn that his and wife Kylie Kelce’s daughter Wyatt, 4, developed a crush on a boy in her preschool class, saying that he can "just tell in the way she talks about him."

By Leah Degrazia May 16, 2024 2:26 AMTags
Celeb KidsKidsCelebritiesJason Kelce
Watch: Jason Kelce Reveals Gift He Got Wife Kylie for 6th Wedding Anniversary

Jason Kelce is ready to pull a pass interference. 

The retired Philadelphia Eagles center shared how he plans to handle the fact that his daughter Wyatt, 4, has developed heart eyes for a boy in her new preschool class.

"Wyatt's got a crush on one of the boys—I'm not gonna tell you his name," Jason told his brother and cohost Travis Kelce during the May 15 episode of their New Heights podcast. "But you can just tell in the way she talks about him, so I'm ready to beat the f--k out of him."

Joking that he "knows how these f--kers think when they're 5," the former NFL star—who also shares daughters Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 14 months, with wife Kylie Kelce—explained why he's not a fan of the new development, saying, "I know exactly what's going through his mind."

And Uncle Travis didn't bother trying to talk his older brother out of the game plan. In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was equally as protective over his niece, offering his own strategy on how to put a stop to the budding romance.  

photos
Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce's Sweet Love Story

"Just go after the dad," Travis suggested. "Just be like, 'Calm your kid down. He doesn't need to be this cool, he's only in preschool.'"

Overall, Jason—who inked a deal as an ESPN analyst two months after announcing his retirement from football—said that he's happy with his daughter's school experience, noting that he's particularly impressed with her cohort of teachers. 

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

NFL Responds to Harrison Butker's Controversial Graduation Speech

2

Sophie Turner Breaks Silence on "Shocking" Joe Jonas Divorce Fallout

3

Sister Wives Star Garrison Brown's Cause of Death Shared

"The same teacher that we have for Wyatt and Elliotte was also the teacher at preschool when Kylie was growing up," Jason shared. "You can just tell how amazing she is and just great at her job."

He added, "It's really cool to hear your kids experiencing things on their own and then come back to share them with you."

Keep reading for more cute moments between Jason, Kylie and their three little ones. 

Instagram/@kykelce

Love at First Sight

After a not-so-smooth first date, Jason and Kylie would hit off when they went out again, with the two making their relationship Instagram official in November 2015.

Instagram/@kykelce

Total Touchdown

After tying the knot in 2018, Kylie reflected on celebrating the wins in life alongside her now-husband.

"This off-season was my favorite yet," she wrote in a social media post that July. "It was short but oh so sweet. I am so incredibly proud to call this man my husband, and I can’t wait to watch his hard work and dedication through another season."

Instagram

Baby on Board

By October 2019, the couple expanded their family, welcoming baby Wyatt into the world.

Instagram/@kykelce

Family of Four

Two years later, their second daughter Elliotte, joined her big sister.

Instagram/@kykelce

Party of Five

Just one year later, Kylie shared that "another Kelce lady" would be added to the bunch with an adorable set of photos.

Instagram/@kykelce

Baby Bennett

In February 2023, the couple welcomed their third child, with her arrival coming nearly two weeks after Jason faced off against brother Travis at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Instagram/@jason.kelce

Golden Girls

The NFL star shared a glimpse at his oldest daughters holding a huge prize in May 2023, writing on Instagram, "Never in a million years did I think I’d hold the Larry O’Brien trophy, let alone that it would be in my house!! Unbelievable honor to see it in person. The size is incredible, looks so small when NBA players are holding it, but it’s actually massive!! The girls were very interested in it."

Instagram/@kykelce

Perfect Teammates

The couple shared a look at the family of five while on the field that August, joking in a joint Instagram post, "Here for the Rita’s and obstacle courses with dad after practice."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

NFL Responds to Harrison Butker's Controversial Graduation Speech

2

Sophie Turner Breaks Silence on "Shocking" Joe Jonas Divorce Fallout

3

Sister Wives Star Garrison Brown's Cause of Death Shared

4

Why Sophie Turner “Hated” Being Called One of the Jonas Brothers Wives

5

Tom Brady Admits Netflix Roast Jokes Affected His Kids