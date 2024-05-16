Rob McElhenney Shares Why He Believes Friend Ryan Reynolds Isn't Human

Rob McElhenney is questioning Ryan Reynolds' existence.
In fact, the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star isn't exactly convinced his friend and Wrexham AFC co-chairman is human, explaining that Ryan can't be considered a sex symbol as he's not of this world.
"I'm not 100 percent sure he's human," Rob joked to E! News during the Disney Upfronts at New York City's Javitt Center May 14. "So I don't know if you can consider him 'sexy.' He's tall." (For more from Rob, tune into to E! News tonight, May 15 at 11 p.m.)
Rob doubled down the hilarious claims, saying that Ryan's face is barely human, and "when you get a good look at him, that's not skin."
And apparently Ryan never actually spends time with wife Blake Lively and his daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth child born in February 2023—and the "reason" might surprise you.
"He comes out of a shell that they keep him in," Rob joked. "They send him home in—it's almost like a sarcophagus—and they just close him in and he's just sort of pumped full of whatever fluids it is that keeps him alive."
He added, "And then they open him back up. So he doesn't actually wear any makeup."
Rob and Ryan have had quite the delightfully contentious friendship since buying Wrexham AFC together in November 2020, with the duo finding increasingly unhinged ways to prank each other for their respective birthdays.
The bit started in 2022, when Ryan dedicated a "memorial urinal" to "Robert Lucinda McElhenney." The pranks then escalated for Ryan's birthday that year, when Rob presented the "Ryan Rodney Reynolds" memorial blimp.
The following year, Ryan commissioned a song and full blown music video on how to pronounce Rob's surname McElhenney. The pranks continued again this year when, for Rob's 47th birthday Ryan joked that he "found" a photo of Rob at the bottom of the ocean, posing shirtless and wearing the infamous Heart of the Ocean necklace from the 1997 film Titanic. (The image was also on display at Wrexham's Ty Pawb gallery.)
But his business partner isn't the only person Ryan likes to troll with his pranks, as he and Blake are well known for this finding ways to poke fun at each other. To see a few of the couple's most hilarious moments, keep reading.
Reporting by Kathy Buccio