Rob McElhenney Shares Why He Believes Friend Ryan Reynolds Isn't Human

Watch : Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Wife Blake Lively Has an Adorable Cameo in New Movie 'IF'

Rob McElhenney is questioning Ryan Reynolds' existence.

In fact, the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star isn't exactly convinced his friend and Wrexham AFC co-chairman is human, explaining that Ryan can't be considered a sex symbol as he's not of this world.

"I'm not 100 percent sure he's human," Rob joked to E! News during the Disney Upfronts at New York City's Javitt Center May 14. "So I don't know if you can consider him 'sexy.' He's tall." (For more from Rob, tune into to E! News tonight, May 15 at 11 p.m.)

Rob doubled down the hilarious claims, saying that Ryan's face is barely human, and "when you get a good look at him, that's not skin."

And apparently Ryan never actually spends time with wife Blake Lively and his daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth child born in February 2023—and the "reason" might surprise you.