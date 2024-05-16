NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

2024 ACM Awards Winners: See the Complete List

The 2024 ACM Awards was hosted by Reba McEntire in Frisco, Texas, on May 16 and featured performances from Post Malone, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Find out who won at the show.

The country stars were shining bright at this year's ACM Awards.

The 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 16, is kicking off with a slew of winners with more to be announced, as Reba McEntire hosts for her 17th time as emcee on a night sure to be filled with excitement, surprises and incredible performances.

It's big night for musical duets, as Female Artist and Album of the Year nominee Kelsea Ballerini teams up with Noah Kahan. Meanwhile, New Male Artist of the Year nominee Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne, as well as real-life couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, are also getting paired up as performing acts for country music's party of the year.

The show also marks the ACM Awards debut of Post Malone, who recently collaborated with Taylor Swift on her The Tortured Poets Department single "Fortnight."

The evening will also feature a tribute by Jason Aldean to Toby Keith, who died in February after a battle with stomach cancer.

And besides the star-studded roster of performers, many familiar faces will hit the stage as presenters, including Tyler CameronAlabamaLittle Big Town, Noah Reid and Randy Travis.

As for the winners, going into the ceremony, Luke Combs led the pack with eight nominations, including Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year. But Megan Moroney wasn't far behind, receiving the most nominations for a female artist with six nods, including Female Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year, which she won ahead of the broadcast. 

To see the full list of 2024 ACM Awards winners, which will keep updating throughout the night, keep reading.

Entertainer of the Year

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

 

Duo of the Year 

Brooks & Dunn 

Brothers Osborne 

Dan + Shay 

Maddie & Tae 

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year 

Little Big Town 

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A 

Old Dominion 

Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year 

Megan Moroney

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kylie Morgan 

 

New Male Artist of the Year 

ERNEST 

Kameron Marlowe

Dylan Scott 

Conner Smith

Nate Smith 

 

New Duo or Group of the Year

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlily Gold

Album of the Year 

One Thing At A Time - Morgan Wallen

Producers: Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records

 

Gettin' Old - Luke Combs

Producer: Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs

Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville

 

Higher - Chris Stapleton

Producer: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton

Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville

 

Leather - Cody Johnson

Producers: Trent Willmon

Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville LLC

 

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) - Kelsea Ballerini

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym

Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment

Single of the Year 

"Burn It Down" - Parker McCollum

Producer: Jon Randall

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

 

"Fast Car" - Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville

 

"Last Night" - Morgan Wallen

Producer: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records

 

"Need A Favor" - Jelly Roll

Producer: Austin Nivarel

Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records / BMG Nashville

 

"Next Thing You Know" - Jordan Davis

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

Song of the Year 

"Heart Like A Truck" - Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson

Publishers: Sony / ATV Countryside; Songs of Riser House; Songs of Wild Cat Well Music

 

"Fast Car" - Luke Combs

Songwriters: Tracy Chapman

Publishers: Purple Rabbit

 

"Next Thing You Know" - Jordan Davis

Songwriters: Chase McGill, Greylan James, Jordan Davis, Josh Osborne

Publishers: Family Farm Songs; Hold On Can I Get A Number 1 Music; Songs of Universal Inc.

 

"The Painter" - Cody Johnson

Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

Publishers: Big Music Machine; BMG Platinum Songs US; Nashblonde Music; Pompano Run Music; Songs for Ellie May; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Group; Well That Was Awkward Music

 

"Tennessee Orange" - Megan Moroney

Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins

Publishers: 33 Creative; Bone Bone Creative; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing

Music Event of the Year

"I Remember Everything" - Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

Producer: Zach Bryan

Record Company-Label: Belting Bronco Records / Warner Records, Inc

 

"Can't Break Up Now" - Old Dominion, Megan Moroney

Producers: Brad Tursi, Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Ross Copperman, Kristian Bush

Record Company-Label: Three Up Three Down, LLC / Columbia Nashville

 

"Different ‘Round Here" - Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs)

Producer: Dann Huff

Record Company-Label: BMLG Records

 

"Man Made A Bar" - Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)

Producer: Joey Moi

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Mercury Records / Republic Records

 

"Save Me" - Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens

Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records / BMG Nashville

 

 

Visual Media of the Year 

"Burn It Down" - Parker McCollum

Producers: Christen Pinkston &Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: Dustin Haney

 

"Human" - Cody Johnson

Producer: Christen Pinkston &Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: Dustin Haney

 

"In Your Love" - Tyler Childers

Producer: Kacie Barton, Whitney Wolanin, Nicholas Robespierre, Ian Thorton, Silas House

Director: Bryan Schlam

 

"Next Thing You Know" - Jordan Davis

Producer: Jamie Stratakis

Director: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)

 

"Tennessee Orange" - Megan Moroney

Producer: Lauren Starr, Saul Levitz, Laura Burhenn

Director: Jason Lester

Songwriter of the Year 

Jessie Jo Dillon 

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Chase McGill

Josh Thompson

 

Artist-Songwriter of the Year 

ERNEST

Zach Bryan

HARDY

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

