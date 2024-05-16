2024 ACM Awards Winners: See the Complete List

The country stars were shining bright at this year's ACM Awards.
The 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 16, is kicking off with a slew of winners with more to be announced, as Reba McEntire hosts for her 17th time as emcee on a night sure to be filled with excitement, surprises and incredible performances.
It's big night for musical duets, as Female Artist and Album of the Year nominee Kelsea Ballerini teams up with Noah Kahan. Meanwhile, New Male Artist of the Year nominee Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne, as well as real-life couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, are also getting paired up as performing acts for country music's party of the year.
The show also marks the ACM Awards debut of Post Malone, who recently collaborated with Taylor Swift on her The Tortured Poets Department single "Fortnight."
The evening will also feature a tribute by Jason Aldean to Toby Keith, who died in February after a battle with stomach cancer.
And besides the star-studded roster of performers, many familiar faces will hit the stage as presenters, including Tyler Cameron, Alabama, Little Big Town, Noah Reid and Randy Travis.
As for the winners, going into the ceremony, Luke Combs led the pack with eight nominations, including Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year. But Megan Moroney wasn't far behind, receiving the most nominations for a female artist with six nods, including Female Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year, which she won ahead of the broadcast.
To see the full list of 2024 ACM Awards winners, which will keep updating throughout the night, keep reading.