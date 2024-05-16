NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals
Exclusive

Chris Hemsworth Shares How Filming With Elsa Pataky Doubles as Date Night

Chris Hemsworth exclusively shared with E! News how filming Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga with wife Elsa Pataky brought them closer together as a couple.

Chris Hemsworth is furiously in love with Elsa Pataky.

That's why whenever the couple filmed a scene together for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, it didn't feel like work for the actor. 

"It's kinda like date night for us because we have three kids," Chris—who shares daughter India, 12, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 10, with Elsa—exclusively told E! News during the Cannes Film Festival. "Going to work together is when we get some alone time."

And since Elsa played two roles in the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Chris quipped that they "spent a lot of time" on set. As the 40-year-old put it, "It's cool."

However, Chris admitted that his working situation with Elsa, who he married in 2010, did take away some of the movie magic for their kids.

"They were on set a lot," the Thor alum explained. "They've seen behind the curtain and understand the tricks. Nothing is pretty shocking to them."

photos
2024 Cannes Film Festival: Star Sightings

Describing his brood as a "wild" bunch, Chris joked that the kids are "probably the only ones that would survive in the wasteland" of the Mad Max universe. 

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

"They've seen it," he added of the dystopian film, which also stars Anya Taylor-Joy in the titular role once played by Charlize Theron. "That says something about me as a parent, doesn't it?"

Though Chris has a relaxed approach to parenting, his fitness routine is another story. After all, as he noted, "Exercise is a way to stay sane."

@enews There's two types of people, those who work out like #ChrisHemsworth, and those who "eat pizza and chill out for two days," and we are the latter. ?? #Cannes2024 ? original sound - E! News

"I have a lot of energy in me if I don't put it somewhere," Chris continued. "I love staying active."

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, from Warner Bros. Pictures, hits theaters May 24.

For more of Chris and Elsa's family moments with their kids, keep reading.

—Reporting by Kate Rosen

Instagram/@chrishemsworth

Father-Daughter Getaway

"Nothing better than a little getaway with one of my besties," the actor shared in April 2024.

Instagram/@chrishemsworth

Best Mates

"My son wanted to catch a fish for the locals in Fiji and after 3 attempts and about 12 hrs at sea we pulled in this beauty," Chris shared in December 2023. "Fed the village for 3 days. Ps if your wondering why my son calls me Chris it’s because I’m his BFF and true mates don’t call each other dad."

Instagram/@elsapataky

Overseas Adventures

"Last week of our summer holidays!!" Elsa shared in January 2024 during a family trip. "Japan is always fun."

Instagram/@elsapataky

Snow Bunnies

"New Years at the snow with my love ones," Elsa wrote on Instagram in January 2024. "Happy New Year to all of you."

Instagram/@elsapataky

Merry Christmas

The Hemsworth kids celebrate the 2023 holidays with friends and family.

Instagram/@elsapataky

Rainbow Brite

Chris and India share cotton candy during the family trip to Japan.

Instagram
Birthday Cake

For wife Elsa's 47th birthday, Chris orchestrated a celebration with a total of three birthday cakes

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Chris and his twin sons Tristan and Sasha strike their best superhero pose while on vacation in Spain.

Instagram
It's Play Time

"Great to get away for a few days to @visitlordhoweisland before starting on #thorloveandthunder this week!" Chris Hemsworth shared on Instagram

Instagram
Follow the Leader

With his Herschel backpack over his strong shoulders, Chris guides his family and friends during an afternoon stroll. 

Chris Hemsworth/Instagram
Dancing Shoes

These two turned up the heat with their sexy salsa moves while celebrating the actress' birthday.

Instagram
Never Let Go

The boys! Chris holds his twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, in a loving bear hug. 

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

Hang ten! "On the hunt for some barrels with my little surf coach," Chris captioned this sweet snapshot. 

Instagram
Wee!

The model enjoys a day at the beach with her little ones. 

Instagram
Cuteness Down Under

The trio enjoys a day together in the Thor star's native Australia.

Instagram
Adventure Time

Chris and Elsa catch some waves in Australia. 

Instagram
Like Father, Like Daughter

Showing India the ropes! Chris helps his eldest catch a fish. 

Instagram
World's Best Dad

Elsa captures her hubby sharing a heartwarming moment with their kiddos. 

Instagram
Aww

Hugs all around! 

Instagram
Mom & Dad

The longtime couple enjoys a kid-free getaway on Orpheus Island in Australia for Hemsworth's 34th birthday. 

Instagram
One for the Memory Books

"A picture says a thousand words, my kid only says about 4 but he's still awesome and way cooler than this sunset," Chris captioned this Kodak moment. 

