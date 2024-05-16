Chris Hemsworth Shares How Filming With Elsa Pataky Doubles as Date Night

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: Chris Hemsworth Looks Marvelous While Posing With Wife Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth is furiously in love with Elsa Pataky.

That's why whenever the couple filmed a scene together for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, it didn't feel like work for the actor.

"It's kinda like date night for us because we have three kids," Chris—who shares daughter India, 12, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 10, with Elsa—exclusively told E! News during the Cannes Film Festival. "Going to work together is when we get some alone time."

And since Elsa played two roles in the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Chris quipped that they "spent a lot of time" on set. As the 40-year-old put it, "It's cool."

However, Chris admitted that his working situation with Elsa, who he married in 2010, did take away some of the movie magic for their kids.

"They were on set a lot," the Thor alum explained. "They've seen behind the curtain and understand the tricks. Nothing is pretty shocking to them."