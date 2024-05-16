Chris Hemsworth Shares How Filming With Elsa Pataky Doubles as Date Night

Chris Hemsworth is furiously in love with Elsa Pataky.
That's why whenever the couple filmed a scene together for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, it didn't feel like work for the actor.
"It's kinda like date night for us because we have three kids," Chris—who shares daughter India, 12, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 10, with Elsa—exclusively told E! News during the Cannes Film Festival. "Going to work together is when we get some alone time."
And since Elsa played two roles in the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Chris quipped that they "spent a lot of time" on set. As the 40-year-old put it, "It's cool."
However, Chris admitted that his working situation with Elsa, who he married in 2010, did take away some of the movie magic for their kids.
"They were on set a lot," the Thor alum explained. "They've seen behind the curtain and understand the tricks. Nothing is pretty shocking to them."
Describing his brood as a "wild" bunch, Chris joked that the kids are "probably the only ones that would survive in the wasteland" of the Mad Max universe.
"They've seen it," he added of the dystopian film, which also stars Anya Taylor-Joy in the titular role once played by Charlize Theron. "That says something about me as a parent, doesn't it?"
Though Chris has a relaxed approach to parenting, his fitness routine is another story. After all, as he noted, "Exercise is a way to stay sane."
@enews There's two types of people, those who work out like #ChrisHemsworth, and those who "eat pizza and chill out for two days," and we are the latter. ?? #Cannes2024 ? original sound - E! News
"I have a lot of energy in me if I don't put it somewhere," Chris continued. "I love staying active."
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, from Warner Bros. Pictures, hits theaters May 24.
—Reporting by Kate Rosen