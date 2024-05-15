NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Hailey Bieber’s Unexpected Pregnancy Craving Is No Glazed Donut—But She Doesn’t Want You to Judge

Hailey Bieber revealed the super-salty pregnancy snack she's been craving since announcing she's expecting a baby with husband Justin Bieber, explaining that no one is "allowed to judge."

Hailey Bieber's got that yummy-yum pregnancy craving. 

The Rhode Skin founder shared the food she can't get enough of since announcing she's expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber last week, and the treat includes a combination of unexpected salty flavors. 

"Currently my biggest craving," Hailey wrote in a May 15 Instagram Story, "egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce."

Anticipating how some might react to her strange desire, she added, "And no, you're not allowed to judge!!!"

Alongside the confession, Hailey also shared a photo of her holding one of her delicious creations, which featured a creamy heap of egg salad spread across a halved pickle slice. 

And this isn't the only insight the model—who tied the knot with Justin during a courthouse ceremony in September 2018 and during a larger wedding ceremony the following year—has given fans on her pregnancy journey.

Hours before divulging her snack obsession, Hailey also shared adorable photos of her showing off her bump. In one of the snaps, the 27-year-old rocked a navy baseball cap and white tee while she sipped on an iced coffee and enjoyed the spring weather from a patio. 

Pregnant Hailey Bieber Shows Off Baby Bump on Outing With Justin Bieber

"The past few weeks have been," Hailey wrote alongside the May 15 Instagram before summing up the period of time with emojis, such as sparkles, flowers and teary eyes.

Of course, Hailey's pregnancy story is still being written, as E! News can confirm that she's about six months along. But she's certainly not experiencing the milestone alone. 

Following her and Justin's joint announcement and vow renewal, friends, family and celebs offered their love and support to the couple. 

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Rhode

"THANK YOU JESUS," Justin's mom Pattie Mallette commented under their Instagram reveal, while Kris Jenner added, "We are so so excited can't wait can't wait what a blessing!!!!!"

Keep reading to catch up on all the star-studded reactions Justin and Hailey received amid their baby news. 

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hailey & Justin Bieber Expecting First Baby

After the couple announced they're expecting their first baby together on May 9, their friends and family sent their well-wishes.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Kim Kardashian

"I love you guys sooooo much!!!!"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

Kris Jenner

"We are so so excited can’t wait can’t wait what a blessing!!!!!"

Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

"ahhhh here come the tears again."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

"i love you guys!!!! ahhhhhhhh."

David X Prutting/BFA.com

Gigi Hadid

"Yayayayyaaaaaa."

Instagram

Pattie Mallette

"THANK YOU JESUS."

Kahlea Baldwin/Instagram

Ireland Baldwin

*cry face emoji*

Instagram / Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods

"Omgggg so happy for you both."

Instagram

Bella Hadid

"chillieee williessss I love you soooo much!!!!"

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Madison Beer

"love you both so much."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Demi Lovato

"Yayyy!!! Congratulations!!!"

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo

"Congratulations!!! Sending so much love so happy for you both."

Aliah Anderson/WireImage

Francesca Farago

"AHH IM PREGNANT AT THE SAME TIME AS HAILEY OMG YAYY CONGRATSSSS."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

"EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!! You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy oh boy get ready!!! So exciting so happy for you both!!"

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian

"blessing."

Instagram/Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

"Cutiesssss. Congratulations babe."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

Paris Hilton

"Congratulations love."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Alix Earle

"Omggggg Congratulations."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Yolanda Hadid

"OMG sooo happy for you guys, congratulations."

