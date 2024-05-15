Hailey Bieber’s Unexpected Pregnancy Craving Is No Glazed Donut—But She Doesn’t Want You to Judge

Watch : Hailey Bieber Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Cute New Photos!

Hailey Bieber's got that yummy-yum pregnancy craving.

The Rhode Skin founder shared the food she can't get enough of since announcing she's expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber last week, and the treat includes a combination of unexpected salty flavors.

"Currently my biggest craving," Hailey wrote in a May 15 Instagram Story, "egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce."

Anticipating how some might react to her strange desire, she added, "And no, you're not allowed to judge!!!"

Alongside the confession, Hailey also shared a photo of her holding one of her delicious creations, which featured a creamy heap of egg salad spread across a halved pickle slice.

And this isn't the only insight the model—who tied the knot with Justin during a courthouse ceremony in September 2018 and during a larger wedding ceremony the following year—has given fans on her pregnancy journey.

Hours before divulging her snack obsession, Hailey also shared adorable photos of her showing off her bump. In one of the snaps, the 27-year-old rocked a navy baseball cap and white tee while she sipped on an iced coffee and enjoyed the spring weather from a patio.