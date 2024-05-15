NFL Responds to Kansas City Chiefs Player Harrison Butker's Controversial Graduation Speech

Watch : Kansas City Chiefs’ Harrison Butker Quotes Taylor Swift in Controversial Commencement Speech

The NFL is making it clear that Harrison Butker does not speak for them.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker faced criticism for a May 11 commencement speech he gave at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan., in which he touched on a number of topics from abortion to the role of women and LGBTQ+ rights.

Following the graduation address, the NFL clarified that Butker's comments do not represent the league as a whole.

"Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity," the NFL's senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer Jonathan Beane said in a statement to People. "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger."

During his speech, Butker discussed various political and religious topics, and even quoted the song "Bejeweled" by Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of his teammate Travis Kelce.