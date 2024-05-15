Avril Lavigne Addresses Conspiracy Theory That She's Been Replaced With Body Double Melissa Vandella

Avril Lavigne cannot make it any more obvious.
The "Sk8er Boi" singer set the record straight on the conspiracy theory that she's actually not Avril Lavigne, but a body double named Melissa Vandella. The bogus rumor—which claimed that Avril had died following the release of her 2003 debut album Let Go, prompting record execs to hire a doppelgänger to take her place—have been circulating around the internet since the early aughts.
Well, what's the truth? "Obviously, I am me," Avril said with a laugh during the May 15 episode of Call Her Daddy. "It's so dumb."
However, the 39-year-old does see the theories as somewhat of a compliment about her appearance.
"It's just funny to me," Avril explained. "On one end, everyone's like, 'You look the exact same. You haven't aged a day.' But then other people are like, 'There's a conspiracy theory that I'm not me.'"
Acknowledging that it "could be worse," the pop-punk rocker joked that she "got a good one" when it comes to supposed scandals.
"I don't feel like it's negative," Avril added. "It's nothing creepy."
And even if Avril finds herself in a tricky situation, she'll always stay true to herself. As she explained to host Alex Cooper, "As much as anyone's ever f--ked me over, which has happened a s--t ton, I've always just like been the classy b---h and taken the high road and kept it to myself."
The same can be said about her approach to dating. While Avril played coy on whether there's a special someone in her life, the "Complicated" artist—who was linked to Tyga last summer following her breakup with former fiancé Mod Sun—believes that a "healthy relationship is ideal" and one should always follow their heart.
"Some people like to have something that they're leaving and going to, and sometimes you have to take that leap of faith and just trust that, if you're not happy and it's not a healthy relationship, it's not a good situation, just to get out," she noted. "And it's OK to have time on your own in between if you need it. Just believe and hope that something greater is out there for you. And if not, you're better off on your own than someone draining the f--k out of you."
As for the number one quality she wants in a partner? "The most important thing is finding someone that you're compatible with," Avril—who was previously married to Sum 41's Deryck Whibley and Nickelback's Chad Kroeger—added. "I need someone who's solid that I can lean on."
For more insight into the love lives of your favorite singers, keep reading.