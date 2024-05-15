NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals

Avril Lavigne Addresses Conspiracy Theory That She's Been Replaced With Body Double Melissa Vandella

Avril Lavigne made internet chatter less complicated when she addressed the long-running conspiracy theory that she had died in the early aughts and was replaced by a body double Melissa Vandella.

By Gabrielle Chung May 15, 2024 11:31 PMTags
Avril LavigneCelebrities
Watch: Avril Lavigne Slams Viral Doppelgänger Conspiracy Theory

Avril Lavigne cannot make it any more obvious.

The "Sk8er Boi" singer set the record straight on the conspiracy theory that she's actually not Avril Lavigne, but a body double named Melissa Vandella. The bogus rumor—which claimed that Avril had died following the release of her 2003 debut album Let Go, prompting record execs to hire a doppelgänger to take her place—have been circulating around the internet since the early aughts.

Well, what's the truth? "Obviously, I am me," Avril said with a laugh during the May 15 episode of Call Her Daddy. "It's so dumb."

However, the 39-year-old does see the theories as somewhat of a compliment about her appearance.

"It's just funny to me," Avril explained. "On one end, everyone's like, 'You look the exact same. You haven't aged a day.' But then other people are like, 'There's a conspiracy theory that I'm not me.'"

Acknowledging that it "could be worse," the pop-punk rocker joked that she "got a good one" when it comes to supposed scandals.

photos
Looking Back on Avril Lavigne's Relationship History

"I don't feel like it's negative," Avril added. "It's nothing creepy."

And even if Avril finds herself in a tricky situation, she'll always stay true to herself. As she explained to host Alex Cooper, "As much as anyone's ever f--ked me over, which has happened a s--t ton, I've always just like been the classy b---h and taken the high road and kept it to myself." 

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Trending Stories

1

Sister Wives Star Garrison Brown's Cause of Death Shared

2

Sophie Turner Breaks Silence on "Shocking" Joe Jonas Divorce Fallout

3

Why Sophie Turner “Hated” Being Called One of the Jonas Brothers Wives

The same can be said about her approach to dating. While Avril played coy on whether there's a special someone in her life, the "Complicated" artist—who was linked to Tyga last summer following her breakup with former fiancé Mod Sun—believes that a "healthy relationship is ideal" and one should always follow their heart.

"Some people like to have something that they're leaving and going to, and sometimes you have to take that leap of faith and just trust that, if you're not happy and it's not a healthy relationship, it's not a good situation, just to get out," she noted. "And it's OK to have time on your own in between if you need it. Just believe and hope that something greater is out there for you. And if not, you're better off on your own than someone draining the f--k out of you."

As for the number one quality she wants in a partner? "The most important thing is finding someone that you're compatible with," Avril—who was previously married to Sum 41's Deryck Whibley and Nickelback's Chad Kroeger—added. "I need someone who's solid that I can lean on."

For more insight into the love lives of your favorite singers, keep reading.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Ashanti and Nelly

The two dated on and off between 2003 and 2013, then rekindled their romance in 2023. In April 2024, Ashanti announced the two were engaged and that she was pregnant. This will be her first child.

Brian Feinzimer/Variety via Getty Images

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

The pair tied the knot in December 2018 and later welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January 2022.

"Family is a big part of my life. It's always been a part of my dreams," Priyanka told E! News' Daily Pop in January 2021, with Nick adding the next month, "We're blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Instagram@selenagomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer debuted her romance with the music producer in December 2023, writing in an Instagram comment, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

Selena—who previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weekndhas known Benny for at least eight years, as they worked together on her 2015 Revival tracks "Same Old Love" and "Kill Em With Kindness."

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The Grammy winner saw sparks fly with the Kansas City Chiefs football player during the cruel summer of 2023.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she told TIME in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Gucci

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando

The Hannah Montana alum has been getting flowers from the Liily drummer since 2021.

"It's official between them," a source told E! News in January 2022, with a second insider adding, "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians."

Samir Hussein/WireImage; David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell

The One Direction alum seemingly kicked off his golden romance with the Bones and All actress in 2023 following his split from Olivia Wilde. Harry and Taylor were spotted holding hands in London in September 2023, and he attended her final West End performance in The Effect the following month.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

The music legends tied the knot on April 4, 2008 and went on to welcome daughter Blue Ivy on January 7, 2012 and twins Rumi and Sir on June 13, 2017.

"I was 20 years old when we first started dating," Bey told Jay-Z on his birthday in 2006. "You taught me how to be a woman. You taught me how to live. You taught me how to be a friend. You've given me so much in life."

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Adele and Rich Paul

The singer said hello to a new romance when she reconnected with the sports agent in 2021. Later that year, she praised him as "hilarious" and "very smart" during her CBS special, noting, "It's quite incredible watching him do what he does and just the easiness of it and very smooth."

As Adele told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2023, "Rich and I have always known everything about each other since the day we got together." 

Getty Images

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

After news broke of Ariana's split with husband Dalton Gomez in July 2023, she said "thank u, next" and started a relationship with her Wicked costar, who officially filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay in September 2023.

Alex Goodlett / Stringer via Getty Images

Demi Lovato and Jutes

The couple met while working on her 2022 single "Substance" and she debuted her romance with the "Too Easy" artist in August 2022.

"We worked really well together and we're also just super in love," the Disney alum said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in December 2023. "It's amazing to find someone that you just laugh with and that you get to make music with."

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

They found love after first meeting over a decade ago. The singers performe d"Cockiness" at the MTV Video Music Awards and grew closer over the years. Things seemed to turn romantic by 2018, when they cozied up at a Louis Vuitton fashion show. 

The couple welcomed son RZA in May 2022 and baby boy Riot Rose in August 2023.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Her love didn't cost a thing—except 20 years' wait. Though they originally got engaged in November 2002, Ben and J.Lo ultimately broke up and spent years apart. Their rekindled romance took off, with a second engagement in April 2022 and tied the knot just three months later.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Sister Wives Star Garrison Brown's Cause of Death Shared

2

Sophie Turner Breaks Silence on "Shocking" Joe Jonas Divorce Fallout

3

Why Sophie Turner “Hated” Being Called One of the Jonas Brothers Wives

4

NFL Responds to Harrison Butker's Controversial Graduation Speech

5

Hailey Bieber Gives Glimpse Into Rhode to Pregnancy With Justin Bieber