Avril Lavigne Addresses Conspiracy Theory That She's Been Replaced With Body Double Melissa Vandella

Watch : Avril Lavigne Slams Viral Doppelgänger Conspiracy Theory

Avril Lavigne cannot make it any more obvious.

The "Sk8er Boi" singer set the record straight on the conspiracy theory that she's actually not Avril Lavigne, but a body double named Melissa Vandella. The bogus rumor—which claimed that Avril had died following the release of her 2003 debut album Let Go, prompting record execs to hire a doppelgänger to take her place—have been circulating around the internet since the early aughts.

Well, what's the truth? "Obviously, I am me," Avril said with a laugh during the May 15 episode of Call Her Daddy. "It's so dumb."

However, the 39-year-old does see the theories as somewhat of a compliment about her appearance.

"It's just funny to me," Avril explained. "On one end, everyone's like, 'You look the exact same. You haven't aged a day.' But then other people are like, 'There's a conspiracy theory that I'm not me.'"

Acknowledging that it "could be worse," the pop-punk rocker joked that she "got a good one" when it comes to supposed scandals.