Sister Wives' Garrison Brown's Cause of Death Shared 2 Months After Death at 25

Sister Wives star Garrison Brown—the son of Janelle Brown and Kody Brown—died March 5 at the age of 25, and now more details on his cause of death have been revealed.

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.

More details have come to light on Garrison Brown's passing.

After the Sister Wives star was found dead at a home in Arizona on March 5 at the age of 25, his cause of death has been shared.

Garrison—the son of Kody Brown and ex Janelle Brown—died by suicide, according to an autopsy obtained by People on May 15.

Last month, his mother Janelle—who also shares children Logan, 29, Madison, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savannah, 19, with Kody—penned a poignant tribute to her son on what would have been his 26th birthday.

"Happy Birthday Sweetheart," the 54-year-old wrote on Instagram April 10 alongside videos from Garrison's birthdays over the years. "We are missing you terribly today. It's hard to believe you aren't here anymore." 

Janelle explained that the family "talked a lot" about Garrison that day and even dined at Texas Roadhouse, his "favorite place."

"I still feel you nearby sometimes," she continued. "And I'm grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed."

Instagram/Robert Garrison Brown

Following Garrison's passing, his sister Madison also shed light on her brother's death, posting a plea for people to be more open when discussing mental health.

"Mental health is so important and I don't think we talk about it enough and I don't think we do enough to bring awareness," she said in a March 18 Instagram video. "It wasn't bullying, it wasn't a lack of love that Garrison had, it was mental health, and I am going to continue talking about mental health and self care until I am blue in the face."

Instagram / Garrison Brown

Madison also expanded on the role that social media can often play in furthering mental health problems.

"Social media is not real—it's a highlight reel and that was something that Garrison and I talked a lot about," she said. "I know my other siblings and my mom have expressed this—that Garrison used to feel like he wasn't doing enough because he was comparing himself to things on social media and I don't think that it's real and we need to remember that."

Keep reading to learn more about the Brown family and Kody's 18 children with Janelle, Meri BrownChristine Brown and Robyn Brown.

Instagram

Logan Taylor Brown

Born May 21, 1994, Logan is the oldest son of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown. He is also the eldest child of 18 in Kody's entire brood.

After graduating with a master's degree in business administration from the University of Nevada in 2020, he married Michelle Petty two years later.

Instagram

Aspyn Kristin Thompson (née Brown)

Aspyn is the oldest child of Kody and Christine Brown. She was born on March 14, 1995.

Also a University of Nevada alum, Aspyn tied the knot with Mitch Thompson in 2018. 

Instagram

Leon "Leo" Brown

Born on July 29, 1995, Leon is the only child of Kody and Meri Brown.

In 2020, Leon came out as transgender, sharing that they were previously "socialized as a girl."

"I was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive," Leon—who also goes by "Leo"—wrote on Instagram. "and here’s the thing, i’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic."

Leon married Audrey Kiss in 2020 at a Colorado courthouse wedding.

Instagram

Mykelti Ann Padron (née Brown)

The second of Kody and Christine's children, Mykelti was born on June 9, 1996.

She married Antonio "Tony" Padron in 2016 in a wedding ceremony documented on Sister Wives. The couple are parents to daughter Avalon and twin sons Archer and Ace.

Instagram

Madison Rose Brush (née Brown)

Janelle gave birth to Madison—her second child with Kody—on Nov. 3, 1995.

After studying at Utah State University, Madison married Caleb Brush in 2016. The pair share kids Axel, Evangalynn and Josephine.

Instagram

Hunter Elias Brown

Janelle and Kody welcomed Hunter—their third child together—on Feb. 9, 1997.

Hunter graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 2020, before studying nursing at Johns Hopkins University.

Instagram

Paedon Rex Brown

Kristine gave birth to her and Kody's third child together on Aug. 7, 1998.

Instagram

Robert Garrison Brown

Born Oct. 31, 1998, Garrison was Kody and Janelle's third youngest child together. He died on March 5, 2024 at age 25.

Instagram

David "Dayton" Preston Brown

Dayton is the oldest child of Kody's fourth wife Robyn Brown from her past marriage with Preston Jessop. He was adopted into the family in 2015, five years after Robyn spiritually married Kody.

In 2014, Kody legally divorced his first wife Meri so he could marry Robyn and officially adopt Dayton as his son. 

Instagram

Gabriel Winn Brown

Nicknamed Gabe, the fifth child of Kody and Janelle was born on Oct. 11, 2001. 

Instagram

Gwendlyn Genielle Queiroz (née Brown)

Kody and Christine welcomed their fourth child on Oct. 15, 2001.

Gwendlyn tied the knot with Beatriz Queiroz in 2023.

Instagram

Aurora Alice Brown

Aurora is the second oldest child of Robyn. She was legally adopted by Kody in 2015 after he married Robyn the prior year.

Instagram

Ysabel Paige Brown

Kody and Christine welcomed their fifth child together on June 13, 2003.

Her struggles with scoliosis have been documented on Sister Wives.

Instagram

Breanna Rose Brown

Breanna is Robyn's third child from her marriage to Preston. After Robyn married Kody, Breanna and her older siblings were legally adopted into the family.

Instagram

Savanah Brown

Kody and Janelle welcomed their youngest child together on Dec. 7, 2004. The exes reunited for Savanah's high school graduation in 2023. 

Instagram

Truely Grace Brown

Born on April 13, 2010, Truely is the youngest child of Kody and Christine.

Instagram

Solomon Kody Brown

Kody and Robyn welcomed their second youngest son on Oct. 27, 2011.

Instagram

Ariella Mae Brown

Born on Jan. 10, 2016, Ariella is the youngest daughter of Kody and Robyn. She is also the youngest child of 18 in the entire Brown family.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

