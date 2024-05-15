Sister Wives' Garrison Brown's Cause of Death Shared 2 Months After Death at 25

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.
More details have come to light on Garrison Brown's passing.
After the Sister Wives star was found dead at a home in Arizona on March 5 at the age of 25, his cause of death has been shared.
Garrison—the son of Kody Brown and ex Janelle Brown—died by suicide, according to an autopsy obtained by People on May 15.
Last month, his mother Janelle—who also shares children Logan, 29, Madison, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savannah, 19, with Kody—penned a poignant tribute to her son on what would have been his 26th birthday.
"Happy Birthday Sweetheart," the 54-year-old wrote on Instagram April 10 alongside videos from Garrison's birthdays over the years. "We are missing you terribly today. It's hard to believe you aren't here anymore."
Janelle explained that the family "talked a lot" about Garrison that day and even dined at Texas Roadhouse, his "favorite place."
"I still feel you nearby sometimes," she continued. "And I'm grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed."
Following Garrison's passing, his sister Madison also shed light on her brother's death, posting a plea for people to be more open when discussing mental health.
"Mental health is so important and I don't think we talk about it enough and I don't think we do enough to bring awareness," she said in a March 18 Instagram video. "It wasn't bullying, it wasn't a lack of love that Garrison had, it was mental health, and I am going to continue talking about mental health and self care until I am blue in the face."
Madison also expanded on the role that social media can often play in furthering mental health problems.
"Social media is not real—it's a highlight reel and that was something that Garrison and I talked a lot about," she said. "I know my other siblings and my mom have expressed this—that Garrison used to feel like he wasn't doing enough because he was comparing himself to things on social media and I don't think that it's real and we need to remember that."
