Sister Wives' Garrison Brown's Cause of Death Shared 2 Months After Death at 25

Watch : Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Shares Touching Tribute For Late Son Garrison’s Birthday

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.

More details have come to light on Garrison Brown's passing.

After the Sister Wives star was found dead at a home in Arizona on March 5 at the age of 25, his cause of death has been shared.

Garrison—the son of Kody Brown and ex Janelle Brown—died by suicide, according to an autopsy obtained by People on May 15.

Last month, his mother Janelle—who also shares children Logan, 29, Madison, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savannah, 19, with Kody—penned a poignant tribute to her son on what would have been his 26th birthday.

"Happy Birthday Sweetheart," the 54-year-old wrote on Instagram April 10 alongside videos from Garrison's birthdays over the years. "We are missing you terribly today. It's hard to believe you aren't here anymore."

Janelle explained that the family "talked a lot" about Garrison that day and even dined at Texas Roadhouse, his "favorite place."