Real Housewives' Brynn Whitfield Shares Hacks To Nail the Date, Get a Second Date & Get Engaged

Ever found yourself staring at your wardrobe in a panic before a big date, wondering if you'll ever muster up the charm to secure that second rendezvous? Well, fear not, because we've got the ultimate insider scoop from none other than the fabulous Brynn Whitfield, straight from The Real Housewives of New York City playbook. According to Brynn, "It's all about looking and feeling your funnest, your flirtiest, and most amazing self." And trust me, she's got the hacks to make it happen.
From nailing that killer date night ensemble to mastering the art of subtle beauty techniques that exude confidence, Brynn spilled her secrets during a recent Amazon Live session. With her witty charm and undeniable wisdom, Brynn promises, "I can help you nail any date, get a second date. I can also get you engaged. I just can't get you to the altar."
Whether you're aiming for a second date or even eyeing that sparkling engagement ring in the distance, Brynn's got your back.
TL;DR Brynn Whitfield's Date Night Must-Haves
- Brynn's Must for a White Smile: Hismile v34 Colour Corrector (
$29$24.98)
- Brynn's Favorite Self-Tanning Lotion: + Lux Unfiltered Gradual Self Tanning Cream ($38)
- Brynn's Most Affordable Pick: Botefei Nail Clippers and Beauty Tool Set ($8.99)
- The Product Brynn Convinced Me to Buy: The Tao of Dating: The Smart Woman's Guide to Being Absolutely Irresistible ($19.95)
- Brynn's Most Popular Pick: Pure Instinct Pheromone Infused Essential Oil Perfume ($16.95)
Pure Instinct The Original Pheromone Infused Essential Oil Perfume Cologne
"This is a unisex pheromone oil. Just take a little bit and mix it with your perfume. Or dab it underneath your nose."
More From Brynn: "You're supposed to put perfume everywhere you want to be kissed. Put a little bit on your neck and on your nose."
Brynn's pick has 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Botefei Nail Clippers and Beauty Tool Portable Set
"No one likes gnarly toes. Do not have bad nails. Make sure your nails are nice."
Shoppers Agree: Brynn's manicure set has 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
+ Lux Unfiltered N°32 ORIGINAL Gradual Self Tanning Cream
"This is my favorite. I'm wearing this now. It's a self tanner. It doesn't smell. It goes on really even. It really makes everyone have a really pretty glow and just evens out your skin tone. This is literally the best."
More From Brynn: "I've tried every single tanner. I wear it year round."
Brynn previously recommended this self-tanning lotion in her roundup of beauty hacks. There are two scents to choose from.
Prettygarden Womens Midi Summer V Neck Swiss Dot Ruffle Sleeveless A Line Dress
"For a first date, I like to wear red. Red turns people on. It's kind of weird, but it actually really works."
Shoppers Agree: Brynn's dress has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's available in 20 colors.
Gokatosau Long Sleeve Sweetheart Neckline Cute Side Split Bodycon Mini Dress
"Men and women should both wear red. It makes people feel passionate. This is a hot little number, a mini with a little slit."
This dress is also available in black and white.
Mangopop Scoop Neck Short Sleeve Top
"You can also just throw on a pair of jeans and a white t-shirt."
Shoppers Agree: Brynn's pick has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 25 colors to choose from.
Tecrew Short Sleeve Cute Crop Top
"I think there's nothing hotter than wearing jeans, a white t-shirt, and then really cool, dope shoes."
Brynn's crop top is available in 17 colors.
Laura Mercier Ambre Vanille Souffle Body Creme
"I have one of my favorite Laura Mercier lotions. It's amber and vanilla. If you put this lotion on, everyone is gonna want to eat you alive. It's so delicious."
More From Brynn: "Smell is the most important for memory, recall, and attraction. You've got to smell good."
Frederic Malle Portrait of A Lady Eau De Parfum Spray
"Everyone loves this. Everyone compliments me."
More From Brynn: "Do not spray perfume before your date on your clothing. Why are you spraying perfume on your clothing? You have to spray perfume and cologne on your skin because it meshes with your natural oils and scents. That's how you get your own trademark scent. Never spray it into the air and walk into it. That's the biggest pet peeve."
YYW Straw Clutch Purse
"Always take a cute clutch. Don't take that giant tote." This bag comes in 2 colors.
GSYPS Acrylic Evening Clutch Bag
"I got adorable clutches for spring and summer. Super, super, super cute. Perfect to bring on a date."
Brynn's clutch is available in 23 colors.
A Return to Love Reflections on the Principles of a Course in Miracles by Marianne Williamson
"I read this probably once a year. It's beautiful and it really teaches you about manifestation, getting over all your fears, and opening yourself up to love."
Shoppers Agree: Brynn's book recommendation has 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Tao of Dating: The Smart Woman's Guide to Being Absolutely Irresistible by Ali Binazir MD
"This is a modern day guide. This is about balance and becoming irresistible. Top-rated book on Amazon forever."
Getting to I Do: The Secret to Doing Relationships Right! by Patricia Allen & Sandra Harmon
"I've given this book to a million friends. It's like how to get engaged in a year. It's all about feminine energy. If you want to read a book by a really amazing relationship expert, it's a really really good book."
Shoppers Agree: Brynn's book recommendation has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kerastase Nutritive Masquintense Hair Mask
"One other thing to prep days in advance is a Kerastase deep conditioning mask. No dry hair."
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo recommended this hair mask too.
Divanne Heart Heeled Pointed Toe Mule Pumps
"When I wear heels, I feel like a baddie. I like anything that gives me confidence."
Brynn's heels come in 7 colors.
Divanne Buckle Kitten Heel Mules
"These look exactly like the Manolos. I have the Manolos and they're like the same."
Brynn's dupe is available in 16 colors
JW PEI Women's Sara Mule Heeled Sandals
"I think these are adorable."
Amazon has these heels in 13 colors.
Dyson Airwrap
"This is amazing. I know this is pricey. It's worth it. Dyson Airwraps are definitely less damaging than using a curling iron.
More From Brynn: "For date hairstyles, I just like everything to look very flirty and fun. I know you want to hate it. I know you want to think it's too expensive. The Dyson Airwrap is actually the GOAT."
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo uses this too.
Dr. Dennis Gross Vitamin C Lactic Dewy Deep Cream
"When I was in LA, there was a hot dude who was like 'your skin is really glowy.' So, I'm going to buy 100 of these. It's really, really great."
More From Brynn: "A little goes a long way. It's really hydrating. Really great."
Urban Decay Vice Hydrating Lipstick
"This is my favorite. I love Urban Decay. Matte is everything."
More From Brynn: "Lips are important. Lips are so, so, so important. Make sure that your lips look absolutely delicious."
Amazon has this lipstick in 35 shades.
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Lip Liner
"Make sure you line your lips. You can make your lips look massive. Cute, pouty, adorable lips."
Amazon has this Urban Decay lip liner in 9 shades.
Jessup Pink Makeup Brushes Set- 14 Pieces
"I have some amazing really cute brushes. Make sure you blend all your makeup."
Shoppers Agree: Brynn's makeup brushes have 2,700 5-star Amazon reviews. They also come in black and white.
LoveSeen Founded by Jenna Lyons, Jack False Eyelashes
"The other thing that's really important when you're flirting on dates is eyelashes. If you blink three or four more times than you regularly do, you're perceived as 80% more attractive by the opposite sex. So, in order to blink, you should have eyelashes."
These lashes are from Jenna Lyons' brand LoveSeen. Brynn says, "These are amazing. I'm very spoiled because she gives them to me all the time. They just make you look super flirty."
Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler with Satin Bag & Refill Pads
"This is the best eyelash curler. I've used this for years. I love it."
More From Brynn: "Heat it a little but with a dryer. Then, test it to make sure it's not too warm. Then, go ahead."
Shoppers Agree: Brynn's eyelash curler has 26,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It is available in 4 colors.
Hismile v34 Colour Corrector
"People always tell me 'your teeth are so white.' After you brush your teeth, put this stuff on. Then, your teeth are crazy white for three or four hours, so it's perfect for a date."
More From Brynn: "You put it on your toothbrush, put it on your teeth, let it sit for 30 seconds, and then spit and rinse."
Brynn's teeth whitening hack has 23,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
