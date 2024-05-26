How to Find the Right Crystals for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

When it comes to using healing crystals, it's a wellness practice that rocks.
"Think of crystals as magical USB drives," New York-based astrologer Aliza Kelly exclusively told E! News. "Their magical properties stem from their structural makeup, which enables them to both store and distribute energy. Crystals generate energy that can be directed toward specific purposes, guided through rituals, affirmations and magic."
From rose quartz to amethyst and everything in between, stones are believed to offer healing properties that can enhance your mind, body, soul and overall well-being.
"By infusing crystals with spiritual intention," Aliza continued, "we establish a symbiotic connection that helps us amplify our desires."
So, whether you're hoping to create stronger connections in your relationship or ready to give a presentation with complete confidence, crystals can act as a tool of empowerment.
And while there's no right or wrong way to pick out crystals, there are some that spark even more magic when paired with your Zodiac sign. With Aliza's help, she's sharing insight into why certain crystals will draw you in as an Aries, Gemini, Leo, Scorpio and so on.
Aries: Bloodstone
"Bloodstone is believed to enhance courage and vitality, qualities that resonate well with Aries' energetic and adventurous nature. It also helps in grounding and balancing their fiery energy."
Taurus: Rose Quartz
"Rose quartz is known as the stone of love and compassion, which aligns with Taurus' nurturing and affectionate characteristics. It promotes emotional healing and fosters a sense of security and harmony."
Gemini: Citrine
"Citrine is associated with mental clarity, creativity and optimism, making it an excellent match for Geminis' curious and communicative nature. It enhances their ability to articulate ideas and promotes positive thinking."
Cancer: Moonstone
"Moonstone is linked to intuition, emotional balance and cycles, which resonate deeply with Cancers' sensitive and nurturing traits. It helps them navigate their emotions and enhances their connection to the lunar energy."
Leo: Sunstone
"Sunstone embodies the warmth, vitality and leadership qualities of Leo. It boosts confidence, creativity and self-expression, aligning perfectly with Leos' desire to shine and lead with passion."
Virgo: Amazonite
"Amazonite is known for its calming and soothing properties, which can help alleviate Virgos' tendency towards worry and perfectionism. It promotes balance, clarity and self-awareness, enhancing their ability to focus on practical tasks."
Libra: Lapis Lazuli
"Lapis lazuli is associated with truth, harmony and inner wisdom, qualities that resonate well with Libras' diplomatic and justice-seeking nature. It encourages balance in relationships and fosters clear communication."
Scorpio: Obsidian
"Obsidian is a powerful protective stone that helps Scorpios delve into their deep emotions and subconscious mind. It assists in releasing negative energies, promoting transformation and enhancing intuition."
Sagittarius: Sodalite
"Sodalite encourages truth, wisdom and spiritual growth, which align with Sagittarius' quest for knowledge and adventure. It stimulates intellectual curiosity and helps them communicate their ideas with clarity."
Capricorn: Garnet
"Garnet is a stone of commitment, strength and success, resonating well with Capricorns' ambitious and disciplined nature. It provides grounding energy and motivates them to pursue their goals with determination."
Aquarius: Amethyst
"Amethyst is associated with intuition, spiritual awareness and innovation, which align with Aquarius' visionary and humanitarian qualities. It helps them tap into their higher consciousness and fosters creativity."
Pisces: Aquamarine
"Aquamarine promotes emotional healing, intuition and compassion, which resonate deeply with Pisces' sensitive and empathetic nature. It enhances their connection to the spiritual realm and supports their dreams and imagination."
