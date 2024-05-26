How to Find the Right Crystals for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

Watch : Bella Hadid's 20-Step Morning Wellness Routine

When it comes to using healing crystals, it's a wellness practice that rocks.

"Think of crystals as magical USB drives," New York-based astrologer Aliza Kelly exclusively told E! News. "Their magical properties stem from their structural makeup, which enables them to both store and distribute energy. Crystals generate energy that can be directed toward specific purposes, guided through rituals, affirmations and magic."

From rose quartz to amethyst and everything in between, stones are believed to offer healing properties that can enhance your mind, body, soul and overall well-being.

"By infusing crystals with spiritual intention," Aliza continued, "we establish a symbiotic connection that helps us amplify our desires."

So, whether you're hoping to create stronger connections in your relationship or ready to give a presentation with complete confidence, crystals can act as a tool of empowerment.

And while there's no right or wrong way to pick out crystals, there are some that spark even more magic when paired with your Zodiac sign. With Aliza's help, she's sharing insight into why certain crystals will draw you in as an Aries, Gemini, Leo, Scorpio and so on.