These ACM Awards Red Carpet Looks Will Impress You Much

Watch : Dolly Parton & Garth Brooks Ditching the Teleprompter at ACM Awards?!

Known as country music's party of the year, the ACM Awards is often the place to play with red carpet looks.

After all, while most country stars rely on their trusty pair of worn-in cowboy boots, the Academy of Country Music Awards—which will air tonight, May 16, at 8 p.m. ET—has seen many fashion risks across the genre's biggest stars through the years.

And this year—which will have Reba McEntire as the evening's master of ceremonies—could bring some of the best looks yet. In addition to the awards' gracious host, country fans will also get to indulge in joint performances by Noah Kahan and Kelsea Ballerini, Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne, and husband-and-wife duo Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

Country chart-toppers Jelly Roll (real name Jason Bradley DeFord), Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson and Miranda Lambert are all slated to hit the stage as well.