These ACM Awards Red Carpet Looks Will Impress You Much

The 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, will bring some of country’s biggest stars together. Revisit the best red carpet looks of past ACM Awards.

By Olivia Evans May 16, 2024 10:00 AMTags
CelebritiesACM Awards
Watch: Dolly Parton & Garth Brooks Ditching the Teleprompter at ACM Awards?!

Known as country music's party of the year, the ACM Awards is often the place to play with red carpet looks.

After all, while most country stars rely on their trusty pair of worn-in cowboy boots, the Academy of Country Music Awards—which will air tonight, May 16, at 8 p.m. ET—has seen many fashion risks across the genre's biggest stars through the years.

And this year—which will have Reba McEntire as the evening's master of ceremonies—could bring some of the best looks yet. In addition to the awards' gracious host, country fans will also get to indulge in joint performances by Noah Kahan and Kelsea Ballerini, Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne, and husband-and-wife duo Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Country chart-toppers Jelly Roll (real name Jason Bradley DeFord), Lainey WilsonChris Stapleton Thomas Rhett, Kane BrownCody Johnson and Miranda Lambert are all slated to hit the stage as well. 

photos
ACM Awards 2022: Red Carpet Fashion

Meanwhile, late country star Toby Keith—who died in February—will be honored with a tribute performance by Jason Aldean

As for presenters? Alabama, Tyler Cameron, Little Big Town, BRELAND, Jordan Davis, Sara Evans, Carin León, Ashley McBryde, Dion Pride, Noah Reid, Richard Sherman, Charissa Thompson, Randy Travis, and Clay Walker are all on the star-studded guest list.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

So before they hit the red carpet, keep reading to see some of show's most iconic looks from past years, including Taylor Swift's polarizing Stella McCartney sequined top and khaki pants from 2020, and some of Reba's most iconic looks from the early aughts. 

Mirek Towski/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
The Chicks

1998 ACM Awards

Mirek Towski/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
Shania Twain

1999 ACM Awards

J. Vespa/WireImage
Reba McEntire

2000 ACM Awards

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
LeAnn Rimes

2002 ACM Awards

Lester Cohen Archive/WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli
Kimberly Williams-Paisley

2004 ACM Awards

Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson

2006 ACM Awards

Kevin Winter/ACMA/Getty Images for ACMA
Shania Twain

2007 ACM Awards

Jim Smeal/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
Carrie Underwood

2008 ACM Awards

Denise Truscello/WireImage
Miley Cyrus

2009 ACM Awards

Sipa/Shutterstock
Kellie Pickler

2009 ACM Awards

Rick Diamond/ACMA2010/Getty Images for ACMA
Reba McEntire

2010 ACM Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Taylor Swift

2012 ACM Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Laura Bell Bundy

2012 ACM Awards

Frazer Harrison/ACMA2013/Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco

2013 ACM Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Taylor Swift

2013 ACM Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Hillary Scott

2014 ACM Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves

2014 ACM Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Miranda Lambert

2014 ACM Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Faith Hill

2014 ACM Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Shawna Thompson

2014 ACM Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Shakira

2014 ACM Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Danielle Bradbery

2014 ACM Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Sheryl Crow

2014 ACM Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Taylor Swift

2014 ACM Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Olivia Culpo

2015 ACM Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon

2015 ACM Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kimberly Perry

2015 ACM Awards

Rick Diamond/ACM2015/Getty Images for dcp
Nick Jonas

2015 ACM Awards

David Becker/Getty Images
Dolly Parton

2016 ACM Awards

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

2016 ACM Awards

photos
View More Photos From The Best ACM Awards Fashion Moments Over the Years
